4-6 Subgame Perfect Application: Ultimatum Bargaining

Stanford University
Game Theory
Stanford University

Game Theory, Backward Induction, Bayesian Game, Problem Solving

AS

Jan 26, 2019

Excellent course for beginners. Problem sets are very creative. No more further resources needed. I found this course specially useful if the purpose is to apply Game Theory in other disciplines.

DA

Apr 13, 2019

It was such a helpful course that gave me the opportunity to learn few basic methods and terms about game theory through lots of interesting and to the point examples by three unique professors

From the lesson

Week 4: Extensive-Form Games

Perfect information games: trees, players assigned to nodes, payoffs, backward Induction, subgame perfect equilibrium, introduction to imperfect-information games, mixed versus behavioral strategies.

4-1 Perfect Information Extensive Form: Taste 3:59
4-2 Formalizing Perfect Information Extensive Form Games 6:15
4-3 Perfect Information Extensive Form: Strategies, BR, NE 13:40
4-4 Subgame Perfection 9:37
4-5 Backward Induction 13:01
4-6 Subgame Perfect Application: Ultimatum Bargaining17:50
4-7 Imperfect Information Extensive Form: Poker 3:36
4-8 Imperfect Information Extensive Form: Definition, Strategies 10:54
4-9 Mixed and Behavioral Strategies 8:53
4-10 Incomplete Information in the Extensive Form: Beyond Subgame Perfection 13:16

    Matthew O. Jackson

    Professor

    Kevin Leyton-Brown

    Professor

    Yoav Shoham

    Professor

