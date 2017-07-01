12.5 The Future of Gamification -- part 1

To conclude the class, I want to focus on the future. I've spent a great deal of time, giving you the history, and roots of gamification as well as, the current state of the art and best practices. So where's it all, going? What's gamification going to be like in, two, or five, or ten, 20 years? What does, the future hold? I don't, know. No one knows, with certainty. Gamification is still a fairly young field. It's changing very, fast. Even month, by month. So it would be foolish of me to say, I know exactly what the landscape is going to look like in the future. But it's still, worth. Thinking about, where things are going, and the best way I can conceive of to do that is to ask you to imagine what would happen if gamification continued, to grow and expand until it really became important. To the point where it truly became, pervasive in society. What would that, mean? What would it be like? And what we say, about the practice of gamification that might teach us lessons for today. Well, the best way I can think of to, get you thinking about those questions, is to show you a short film called Sight, that was made by two Israeli film makers, Eran May-raz, and Daniel Lazo. They actually did it as their graduation project from, a, leading Israeli film school. And, this video, which several people have already pointed out on the forums and have had some discussions about, it's the best example that I've seen so far, to press you to think about, what gamification could mean if it truly became universal. And so, I'm going to, with the permission fo the filmmakers. Have you watch the video now. If you've already seen it, you can feel free to skip through it. In this, video lecture segment. But, keep in mind, the, film will be the basis of several of the questions on your final exam. So, you, might want to look at it before during taking that as well. So with out further ado. Site. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Excellent! Perfect! Good job! Excellent! [SOUND] Well done. Level complete. [SOUND]. >> Welcome. [SOUND] [SOUND] [MUSIC] [SOUND] [SOUND] [MUSIC] Snail zombies, from your, back yard. [MUSIC] >> Life is a journey, and in this journey, we all want to do more. Experience more. Feel more. And live, with no boundaries. And why, shouldn't we? Sight system presents, sight seeing. Feel free, to go anywhere. Reminder, date at 9 p.m. Choose outfit. [MUSIC] Patrick? Patrick? >> Oh, hi. Hi, Daphne how are you? Sorry. >> It's, okay. >> You look great. Thank you. Love your, jacket. >> Thanks, actually it's a, sport jacket so, it's a lot less official then it looks. >> What do you mean? >> Sorry? >> What's the difference? Difference between sports jacket and a normal, one? >> I guess a sports jacket is preferred to people who want to look good even when they are chased by the police. >> Yeah. >> Anyway, I hope you're hungry. >> Yeah. >> This place, has the best, burgers in town. >> Oh. Actually, I'm vegetarian. Oh. >> Yeah. >> Really because, you didn't say it on your profile, so. >> We'll I don't write everything, on my profile. >> You want to go, somewhere else. >> No, no, no it's okay. I'll find something on the menu. >> Well how 'bout a glass of wine, for starters. >> Yeah. Great. >> So, are there, any other things in your profile that, you didn't write about that I should know? Or [LAUGH] aren't you scared, of jogging by yourself in the city? >> Not really. Besides, I'm about to hit level five on Marathon Master. >> Pretty, impressive. >> I know. [LAUGH] What is scary though, on my last route, my site crashed. So scary. I didn't see anything, I couldn't find my way home. >> Site, doesn't crash. >> Well it, did. I was, totally lost. I didn't see, anything. >> That doesn't happen, since our last patch. >> Do you work there, or something? Really? >> Yeah. >> Wow, what do you do there? >> Nothing serious, I'm just a simple engineer. >> Actually, I've read about your company in the news. Is it true that you guys imprint stuff, and manipulate people's sites? >> It's just, bullshit. But anyway, I don't want, to talk about work. Not when I'm here with such, a pretty lady. >> [LAUGH] You know you really get me. >> You know, I can tell what you're thinking. Really. [LAUGH] What? >> Well, finish their drinks. >> [LAUGH]. >> What are we, going to do. [LAUGH] >> [LAUGH]. >> How about, we go to my place for a nightcap. >> Well, if you're so good in reading my mind. You should know, what I'm going to say. [MUSIC] >> Here it is, make yourself at home. >> Nice place, you've got here. [MUSIC] It's alright, I guess. [BLANK_AUDIO] A toast, for a, perfect night. [SOUND] Why aren't you drinking? What's, that? A dating, app? >> No, no, no. >> Oh, my God. >> It's for programming. >> I cannot believe this, just my luck, a freaking game junkie. Disgusting. >> Wait. >> Do not, touch me you creep. You're pathetic. >> I said, wait. [MUSIC] Let's try this, again. >> [MUSIC] [MUSIC]