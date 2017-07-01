5.2 Behaviorism

Broadly speaking, there are two major traditions in Psychology, Behaviorism and Cognitivism. Now that's a gross over-simplification. But hey, this isn't a Psychology class so I can get away with it. Behaviorism talks about looking at behaviors. Looking externally at what people do. Cognitivism talks about mental states, what's internally going on in people's heads. Both of them are very relevant for gamification, and the relationship is not always well understood, which is why we are going to focus on them in detail. So, first, let's talk about behaviorism. The program of behaviorism is as follows. We see this person here and we know that there's something going on in their brain here, and we know that there are emotions and feelings and thoughts that people have. There's consciousness because everyone says and knows that they are conscious. But if we're going to look systematically at why people do things. And how to motivate people to do things. We can't focus on any of those internal mental states. Why? Because they are not scientifically testable. How do you feel? Well you might know very well, but if you're explaining it to me, I'm only hearing your description of how you feel. I can't directly see how you feel. I can Take a picture or a an image of what's in your brain. But that's just the electrical signals going back and forth, I don't see the actual feelings. So the Behaviorist Program was let's restrict ourselves to what's out here. It's called the Black Box. I know this is a red box, but I don't have a black pen, so bear with me. The idea is, what's in here. What's inside the person's head is off limits. It just does what it does. Our brains work, we know they work; that's fine. What we can test scientifically, scientific method, we have a hypothesis, we get data, we test the hypothesis, we falsify it. And through that process, we advance knowledge. The idea is what we an test is basically what goes in, what's coming in from the outside and what comes out. What does the person do? So that was the task that behaviorism set for itself. And in many ways it was extremely successful. Many very powerful results came out of this black box approach and in many ways as we'll see, behaviorism is still relevant today. But it has real limitations, and those limitations become very apparent when we start to focus on gamification. As we'll get to later on but first let's talk about just what behaviorism says because it is still instructive for some aspects of gamification design. The basic concept in behaviorism is behavior. And behaviorism talks about influencing behavior through the use of a stimulus. A stimulus is just something outside yourself. It might be a stamp on your foot or it might be I shine a light. It's just something that happens. And the idea is that the stimulus gets associated with a behavior. The initial form of behaviorism was classical conditioning. Most notably associated with Ivan Pavlov. You may have heard of his famous experiment where he was able to get dogs to salivate just by ringing a bell. What Pravlov did was start with an instinctive response. The dog salivated when it saw food that was it's initial, but then he introduced a stimulus, the ringing of the bell with giving the dog the food to the point where overtime the dog was conditioned to think that the bell somehow made food to the point where they would behave a certain way. The dog would salivate just based on the bell. That's classical conditioning. The more recent and more important form of behaviorism for gamification is operand conditioning; the most notable developer and advocate of which was BF Skinner in the mid 20th century. And operand conditioning introduces the notion of consequences. So we still have a stimulus, something happens and there is a behavior. But now the behavior has consequences. in behaviorism these are usually described as positive or negative reinforcements. You take an action and either something good happens, you get money, you get food, you get some benefit. or something bad happens. You get a punishment. Or maybe, a benefit is withheld, that's also a negative reinforcement. You're getting benefits and then its withheld. Either way there's some either good or bad consequence that comes from your actions. And as a result of the consequences, you change your behavior. You see the consequences enough times that you make an association. You are conditioned to do something differently based on the consequences, and we call that learning. So, you've probably heard of the famous Skinner box experiments. Where a, an animal here it's a rat. Actually, Skinner, turns out, didn't use rats that much himself, but he didn't use punishment that much. But the basic notion is, you got an animal here, and it does something, like pushes this lever. And, based on it, pushing the lever, some food will pop out, let's say. The animal ultimately would learn if I push the lever, then I get the food. and it's not just that something happens and the food appears and those are associated, the idea is when I consciously do something, that then produces something in response, And the animal comes to appreciate that food, or in the other case a shock from the grid, the punishment, is a consequence of that action. And that becomes the association, that's the learning. that's what's called the operant conditioning. And that was the fundamental insight of behaviorism, which was shown in many different experiments with animals and extended in some ways to humans. Very powerful, very influential, especially in the mid to late 20th century. But over time behaviorism start to lose sway for reasons that we'll talk about. But those fundamental experiments aren't necessarily wrong and there is something to the notion that at least in certain cases people will respond to stimuli and people will learn to make associations between those two things. So if you get a reward, if you know that by raising your hand every day in class, you're going to get called on and you're going to get a good checkmark. On your book and that's going to give you a good grade in the class. You'll learn to make those associations, and it is real to think that, that kind of system, as long as the rewards are always there when the person does the action. That kind of system will in fact, at least in some circumstances, lead people to raise their hand more. but we'll talk about what's some of the limitations of that are. Behaviorism, as I said, is not just something that was important for Skinner and animal researchers, it's still with us today. And it's most notably with us today, at least at the cutting edge, in Behavioral Economics. Behavioral Economics is thought of as of a very new and novel and influential branch of economics but it's behavioral that's why it's called behavioral economics. And the point is it has that same approach of thinking about what people actually do as oppose to trying to ask the question of why. So, behavioral economics associated with people like the. The Nobel laureates Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, or Dan Ariely, or Richard Thaler. Behavioral Economics says, let's look at what people actually do. Let's not look at abstract economic theory which says people will always respond perfectly to incentives. So you've probably heard the old joke about, or maybe you haven't, the old joke about that an economist is walking down the street and sees a $20 bill laying on the street and keeps on walking by. Because the economist says, well, no, that can't possibly be a $20 bill there. Because- here's my great diagram of a 20 dollar bill, not sure if that helps much but make something interesting happen. if there were actually a $20 bill lying on the street, someone would have picked it up. We know that people are incentivized to pick up a $20 bill, so it can't possibly be there because economic theory tells me it must have already been picked up. Ha-ha. Okay, well the point there is, in reality, people don't always conform to abstract economic theory. So behavioral economics says let's look at what people actually do, and one thing that they do is they feel much more concerned about losses than gains. In theory, the additional satisfaction you get from gaining $100 dollars should be identical to the satisfaction you lose by losing $100, not so. People will take far more steps to avoid the loss than they will to achieve a gain of equal magnitude. Defaults are important. In economic theory, it shouldn't matter, for example, whether something's opt in or opt out. So if the company you work for says check this box to put money every year into your 401k. It should lead to exactly the same result as if the company says. This money will get put into your 401 K, unless you check this box to say ,no don't do that. Turns out we know empirically that much more money goes into the 401 K if it's the opt out. If by default the money goes in, even though it doesn't require anything that hard to just check a box People tend to go with the faults. Confirmation bias. People tend to see what they are looking for. If you think that you're going to get a certain result, then you tend to find it. because our brains tend to want to see patterns, whether or not they're really there. And again, economic theory in the abstract says that shouldn't be the case. Behavioral economics modifies it and says, empirically we know people behave in certain ways. Okay, here are some takeaways on behaviorism, all of which are very relevant for gamification. The first is observation, we should look at what people actually do. If the $20 bill is still there, pick it up. If people respond in a certain way to a stimulus, then we should learn something from that. As opposed to just focusing in our theories about what's going on. The second is the importance of feedback loops. When the person involved see some feedback on their behavior which they can then observe it tends to produce a response and that process that circular process of action and feedback and response tends to motivate behavior and that's a powerful process to understand for gamification. And finally the notion in behaviorism of reinforcement. That learning occurs by the reinforcement of stimuli, when more and more you see that a certain action produces a certain result you tend to learn and make that association. You actually make a neuro connection in your brain between those two things. And that's an important lesson from behaviorism that's going to be relevant in thinking of how to motivate and encourage certain activities through gamified systems.