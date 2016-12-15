App Engine environments

Google Cloud
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure
Google Cloud

4.7 (45,767 ratings)

 | 

630K Students Enrolled

Google Compute Engine, Google App Engine (GAE), Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Computing

  • 5 stars
    76.72%
  • 4 stars
    20.13%
  • 3 stars
    2.39%
  • 2 stars
    0.36%
  • 1 star
    0.38%

GF

Jan 28, 2017

Great course to introduce the specialization. It could be more robust, but it does the job and you are also provided with links for documents that will help you build on what you learn in the course.

EH

Jul 25, 2019

I really think this is a good way to get people that hasn't had interaction with GCP before on track, but it also is of really good use for regular users to discover more capabilities of the platform

From the lesson

Applications in the Cloud

The focus of this section of the course is developing applications in the cloud. It's here that we'll explore App Engine, two API management tools–Apigee Edge and Cloud Endpoints–and Cloud Run.

App Engine2:19
App Engine environments5:24
Google Cloud API management tools2:57
Cloud Run4:59

  • Placeholder

    Google Cloud Training

