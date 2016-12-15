Course summary

Congratulations on completing the Google Cloud fundamentals core infrastructure trading course. Before you go, let's take a few minutes to review what we've covered. In Module 1, you were introduced to Google Cloud and Cloud computing. Specifically, you explored the concept of managed infrastructure and managed services through IaaS, Infrastructure as a Service, and PaaS Platform as a Service, the google Cloud network, Google Cloud's focus on security throughout our infrastructure, how google publishes key elements of technology using open source licenses, and Google Cloud's pricing structure and billing tools. In Module 2, you learned about the Google Cloud resource hierarchy which is made up of four levels, resources, projects, folders, and then organization node. You also learned about defining policies and their downward inheritance, when to use Cloud Identity and Access Management or Cloud IAM, and the full ways to access and interact with Google Cloud through the Cloud Console, the Cloud SDK, and Cloud Shell, APIs, and the Cloud Console Mobile App. In Module 3, you explored how Compute Engine works with a focus on virtual machines and virtual networking. You were introduced to the VPC or Virtual Private Cloud, Compute Engine's Autoscaling feature, and important Google Virtual Private Cloud compatibility features like routing tables, firewalls, VPC peering, and shared VPC, all of which result in the need for less network management. You also explored Cloud Load Balancing, a fully distributed software defined manage service for all your traffic. Finally, you compared how On-premises or other Cloud networks can be interconnected with the Google VPC. In Module 4, you explored Google Cloud's 5 core storage options, Cloud Storage, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, and Firestore. You also examine the four storage classes that makeup Cloud Storage; Standard Storage, which is used for frequently accessed hot data, Nearline storage and Coldline Storage, which are used for less frequently accessed cool data, and Archive Storage. In module 5, you learned about Containers, which are invisible boxes around your code and its dependencies. You were introduced to three container-based products; Kubernetes, an open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services, Google Kubernetes Engine, GKE, or Google-hosted managed Kubernetes service in the Cloud, and Anthos, Google's answer to modern hybrid and multi-cloud distributed systems and services management. In Module 6, the focus was on developing applications in the Cloud. You explored App Engine, a fully managed serverless platform for developing and hosting web applications at scale, and the two App Engine environments, standard and flexible, two API management tools provided by Google Cloud, Cloud Endpoints, and Apigee Edge, then Cloud Run. A managed compute platform that lets you run stateless Containers via web requests or Pub-Sub events. The focus for module 7 was developing and deploying in the Cloud. You learned about Cloud Source Repositories, which are full-featured gate repositories hosted on Google Cloud, Cloud Functions are lightweight, event-based, a synchronous compute solution to create single-purpose functions, and Terraform, which lets you use a template to write the specifications for application environment in the same way you'd write a configuration file. In the final module, you focused on logging and monitoring on Google Cloud. You explored the four golden signals that measure a system's performance and reliability; latency, traffic, saturation, and errors. Service level Indicators, SLIs, Service Level Objectives, SLOs, and Service Level Agreements, SLAs, which are all types of targets set for system's four golden signals metrics. Then finally, Google's integrated observability tools, which include Cloud monitoring, Cloud logging, Error reporting, debugger, Cloud Trace, and Cloud profiler. We hope that this course is just the beginning of your Google Cloud journey. For more training and hands-on practice, explored the different learning paths available at cloud.google.com/training. If you're interested in validating your expertise and showcasing your ability to transform businesses with Google Cloud technology, you might consider working toward a Google Cloud certification. You can learn more about Google Cloud certification offerings at cloud.google.com/certifications. Thanks for completing this course. We'll see you next time.