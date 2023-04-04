Introduction to lists

Great to be with you again. In this video, we'll discuss the differences between data types and data structures. Then, we'll explore lists, which are a specific kind of data structure. As you've learned, a data type is an attribute that describes a piece of data based on its values, its programming language, or the operations it can perform. In the context of Python, this includes the classes, integers, strings, floats, and Boolean expressions, among others. A data structure is a collection of data values, or objects that can contain different data types. So, data structures can contain data type elements, such as a float or a string. Data structures also enable more efficient storage, access, and modifications. They allow you to organize and categorize your data, relate collections of data to each other, and perform operations accordingly. One data structure in Python is a list. A list is a data structure that helps store, and if necessary, manipulate an ordered collection of items, such as a list of email addresses associated with a user account. A list is a lot like a string, and you can do many of the same things with lists. For example, both strings and lists allow duplicate elements, as well as, indexing and slicing. Additionally, both are sequences. A sequence is a positionally ordered collection of items. However, strings are sequences of characters, while lists store sequences of elements of any data type. There is some other key differences between lists and strings. First, note that different data structures are either mutable or immutable. Mutability refers to the ability to change the internal state of a data structure. Immutability is the reverse, where a data structure, or element's values can never be altered or updated. Lists and their contents are mutable, so their elements can be modified, added, or removed. But strings are immutable. Think of a list like a long box, with a space inside, divided into different slots. Each slot contains a value, and each value can store data. This could be another data structure, such as another list, or an integer, string, float, or output from another function. When working with lists, you use an index to access each of the elements. Recall that an index provides the numbered position of each element in an ordered sequence. In this case, our sequence is a list. Let's go through an indexing example together. First, assign the following list of words to a variable X: "Now," "we," "are," "cooking," "with," "seven," "ingredients." In Python, we use square brackets to indicate where the list starts and ends. And commas to separate each element contained in it. To print an element of a list, use it's index number. So, to print the word "cooking," print the third element of the list variable X. This is just like focusing on a specific character or substring in a string. The first element in a list, as with strings, is zero. So, if we print the element with slot number three, we get the item, or word "cooking," from our list of seven words. Remember that indexing always starts at zero. So, if we had typed seven, to try to access the last word of our list, we'd get an IndexError. We can also use indices to create a slice of the list. For this, use ranges of two numbers, separated by a colon... to get the second and third words of our list: "we" and "are." You can also use a colon, too, to get all words until the index slot two... We get "now" and "we", which have index slots zero and one. And to leave one of the range indexes empty, use two colon. This will give us the other part of the list. So, just as with string indexing, the first value for the first element in the list defaults to zero. And the second value, if left empty, defaults to the length of the list. To check if a list of words contains a certain element, like the word "this", use the key word "in" to generate a Boolean statement. This verifies whether the word exists. The result of this check is a Boolean, which we can then use as a condition for branching or looping in the rest of the code. Lists are very useful when you're working with many related values. They enable you to keep the right data together, simplify your code, and perform the same operations on multiple values at once. Coming up, we have even more on lists.