More with loops, lists, and tuples

Get Started with Python
4.8 (30 ratings)

4.5K Students Enrolled

Using Comments to Enhance Code Readability, Python Programming, Jupyter Notebook, Data Visualization (DataViz), Coding

Data structures in Python

Now, you’ll explore fundamental data structures such as lists, tuples, dictionaries, sets, and arrays. Lastly, you’ll learn about two of the most widely used and important Python tools for advanced data analysis: NumPy and pandas. 

Welcome to week 42:04
Introduction to lists4:51
Modify the contents of a list4:17
Introduction to tuples4:11
More with loops, lists, and tuples5:40

    Google Career Certificates

