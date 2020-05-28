Dr Michele Acuto

University of London
Global Diplomacy – Diplomacy in the Modern World
University of London

4.7 (3,891 ratings)

 | 

140K Students Enrolled

Policy Analysis, Art, History, International Relations

SS

May 28, 2020

Great course. I had a general interest in diplomacy and wanted a little taste of what it was, this course has provided me just that. It has amazing resources to help enhance our knowledge of diplomacy

BS

Jun 19, 2020

This is the ideal course for anyone who wants a peek into what diplomacy actually is. After this course, I learnt that diplomacy is required in everyone's life, in each of our day to day activities.

From the lesson

E-tivity 5: Reflections on Diplomacy

Welcome to the final week of Global Diplomacy: Diplomacy in the Modern World. In this module we reflect on what we have learnt about diplomacy. This extra challenge exercise will add to your understanding.

Dr Michele Acuto7:50
Prof Jason Dittmar7:28
Dr Dan Plesch7:47
Mr John Worne5:36
Dr Martin Brown10:31
Prof Naoko Shimazu11:43
Baroness Valerie Amos7:41
Prof Stephen Casey15:06
Prof Stephen Hopgood12:31
Mr Omah Salha11:24
Dr Richard Woodward8:40
Dr Mark Laffey14:02

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr J. Simon Rofe, SOAS, University of London

    Senior Lecturer in Diplomacy and International Studies, Global Diplomacy Programme Director, Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy,

