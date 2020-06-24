Energy Security 2 - Diversification and Cost

There's policymakers who would say that we need all of the above strategy to energy. We need to diversify our portfolios, and on the face of it, that seems like a very logical approach to energy. So don't put all your eggs in one basket -- have different sources of energy, perhaps also get that energy from different countries, from different partners; produce some of it at home, some of it perhaps in a distributed way. Is there anything wrong with looking at energy through this lens of diversification? Fossil fuels, nuclear, renewables, all of the above, isn't diversification something we ought to have? I think there is a hugely strong argument for diversification. The only challenge I find with the concept of diversification itself is that idea that diversification for its own sake. So I've always questioned quite how effective solar power in rainy London would be, but it's about finding things that are appropriate for the time and the place. In Saudi Arabia for example, solar power has been incredibly popular because in the height of the day, most energy is used for heating and cooling, will generate that from solar power. It's a much more effective and affordable and sensible way to power heating and cooling than to burn oil, which can then be sold on the open market, and therefore is a very positive benefit for that country. It's about understanding the dynamics of the different countries, the relationships between them. Thereon, it's not as simple as saying there's a "We buy it from there, we buy it from there." Every country has a different relationship with different countries. We have to understand that the international relationships between these also have a role to play. Aside from those issues, you know, I do think personally that diversification is the future, unquestionably, but it needs to be done in an organized fashion, and it needs to be done in a complementary way. Indeed, I think the single most important contribution that future research around climate and energy security could make is around lifecycle emissions accounting and finding a way for the political classes to understand the importance of that issue, to recognize that an INDC that's built only on the emissions that are produced within your economy really only tells half the story as well as conceals half the opportunity for a very, very different type of discussion around climate change action. That is where we need to go. Indeed, you could perhaps be so bold as to say that the Paris Agreement will invariably fail in the absence of lifecycle accounting supporting it. Are you bringing in renewables and are you trying to bridge between the high-carbon energy solutions and zero-carbon energy solutions? So, if we say, the diversity as it stands is acceptable as we think of it as a transition period. It's okay, we still do have some elements of coal and oil, but we are slowly phasing that out. I think that's more successful. It might not be entirely what the promitigators want, but I think that gives you more solutions and more secure energy security, and it's gonna get you further than, I mean a straight swap at the moment just isn't possible with the technology we have or the political inclination we have. So again, I think focusing on an ice-bridging approach would answer that. Access depends on price. There's almost an assumption that moving to renewables will lead to, in the longer term, a cheaper, cleaner form of energy. That's not necessarily the case, we could have a global monopoly on the delivery of renewable energies and we're starting to see that happening already. Some people say that what needs to happen is a decentralized system -- particularly, say in Sub-Saharan Africa, where there is lots of potential for renewable energies in Sub-Saharan Africa -- to achieve energy security for individuals and communities, away from international and continental energy security issues, but it depends on who is delivering it. So access then becomes an issue about economics. And then sustainability issues are linked up to this as well. Biofuels is a great one on sustainability and if you're having large-scale plantations, they are using large amounts of water on land that may have been, not stolen but the people that lived there didn't have tenure rights because they were never given tenure rights because they were there under sort of customary illegal systems. Then, that's perceived as sustainable in one location, because there's a sustainability criteria and a tracking system to say this is sustainable biofuels. But for the people on the ground, that's not a sustainable situation. Affordability tends to be the breaking point because, consistently, fossil fuels have been able to provide very unique yields at very unique prices. And in a way that's, that's what the alternative has to match -- you can't cost more and perform more poorly. That flies in the face of all energy systems that we've known to this point and it's, in some cases, very, very difficult to to be able to match up. But I would suggest that sustainability, affordability...