Introduction - Addressing the climate crisis

[MUSIC] So, yeah. Is there a climate crisis and can the world solve it? >> Well, there's definitely a climate crisis. It's been established most clearly in the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Fifth Assessment Report in 2014, which has said that by 98% certainty that anthropogenic emissions are the cause of the rise in temperature. And, Can we fix that? Can humanity fix that? It's harder than it was because the first convention on climate change was in 1992. There was awareness in 1992. That radical change in the way in which our economies were structured needed to happen. And that included fossil fuels as the primary sources of emissions, but also things like agriculture and forestry, which account for around 20% of greenhouse gas emissions. So given that the action taken to date has been relatively limited, the challenge is harder. And since 1992 we've already, since last year, seen that it's a 1% rise has already occurred. So when we are talking about trying to prevent a 2% rise on industrial global average temperatures, we're talking about trying to prevent a 1% rise now. A one degree, sorry, a one degree rise. So the window is closing. It's getting ever smaller, and we need a great deal of focus and effort to transition to a world in which we do not use carbon. And that clearly needs a massive change in the way in which we fuel our economies. >> It will require unprecedented action. The image of slowing an oil tanker is appropriate from a number of different perspectives, very, very difficult to change the orientation of the global energy economy. What the science of climate change tells us is that global emissions need to peak within the next four years, and then decline rapidly thereafter. And that would require transformative interventions in a range of different markets, social, the political revolutions, relative to historical standards. It's not beyond our capabilities, but the momentum that we see across the key areas, economics, politics and so forth, they're showing a lack of momentum, actually, in some respects. And turning the tanker even with some of the strong statements which have been made in and around the Paris Agreements, some real positive developments of late, they're coming a little too late, to be perfectly honest, relative to what can and should be done. That being said, the range of technologies that we have at our disposal, opportunities for social change and different understandings of how we produce and consume energy remain ever present. We just need to take the steps that are called for. >> If you live in, let's say, the center of state of United States, when the climate is always terrible, it's either too hot or too cold, then the idea that you shouldn't simply solve climate problems by cranking up the AC or cranking up the heating depending on the season is a little counter intuitive. So I think for many people, particularly in the world's coastal regions, the impact is coming very severely. But for the other parts of the international community there is still some immunity from any immediate effect upon people's lives. >> The crisis really comes from the conflation of problems arising from that increasing temperature, disturbances in the weather systems, impact on food sources, impact on resource scarcity, climate refugees, and of course, the financial issues that arise from these impacts. >> Can we solve it? >> I think there is definitely movement in the right direction. There are challenges. We have some technologies which can make a significant inroads to the amount of carbon that we actually emit. We have policies in place in different parts of the world. I think what it takes, what it's going to take, is for people to come together, and act together. We have seen the first signs of this in the Paris Agreement. There is a question as to whether or not the implementation of the actual treaty in 2020 may be a little late. But we're certainly moving in the right direction. And the hope is that the more action that's taken, the more that encourages further and deeper action to be taken. [MUSIC]