Google
Google Data Analytics Capstone: Complete a Case Study
Google

4.8 (9,722 ratings)

 | 

270K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Job portfolio, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), case study

Reviews

SB

Aug 12, 2022

I found a new passion in data analytics. I already signed up for a data analytics boot camp to further develop my data analytics team. Thank you to the amazing Google team that taught the courses.

SO

Jan 23, 2023

The case study was challenging and actually what was required in real life situations so it is really important for a prospective data analyst to complete such case study and probably some more.

From the lesson

Putting your certificate to work

Congratulations on completing your capstone project! 1:01
From all of us ...1:05
Exploring Professional Opportunities

Taught By

    Google Career Certificates

