Assault Weapons & Large-Capacity Magazines

Hi, this is Alex McCourt, and this week we're going to be talking about assault weapons and large capacity magazines. So far we spent most of our time in this course talking about how handguns or all firearms in general effect firearm violence, and how they're regulated. In part one of this week, we're going to discuss how firearm design can affect firearm violence, and how that design is regulated. In this section, I'm going to discuss assault weapons and large capacity magazines. These two aspects of firearm design are closely related and are the subjects of high profile policy debates. It's important to understand what we mean when we discuss assault weapons and large capacity magazines, how these two design elements affect firearm violence and how lawmakers have sought to regulate them. These two terms, large capacity magazines or sometimes LCMs, and assault weapons have been defined differently in research, policy and in media. However certain definitions stand out and are worth mentioning. Large capacity magazines are generally magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Firearms with large capacity magazines can fire many rounds without reloading. Assault weapons, are generally weapons that can use these large capacity magazines, and that fire a large number of rounds rapidly and effectively. There are other common criteria that state governments and the federal government used to define assault weapons. Often these firearms are semi-automatic, which means that they are fired once per pull of the trigger but automatically reload. They often have a pistol grip and a detachable magazine, often a large capacity magazine. They may also have folding rifle stocks that help with concealability. A threaded barrel, so that you can attach a silencer and barrel shrouds to allow users to grab the barrel without burning themselves after shooting many rounds. Here's an example of an assault weapon. This is an AR 15-carbine. As you can see, this is semi-automatic and has a pistol grip. It also has a removable magazine that is usually large capacity. When we talk about magazines, this is the area of the firearm that we're talking about, circled in red here. A large capacity magazine is one that is extensive, it holds at least 10 rounds. It can be this size, it can be even larger. It comes in many shapes and sizes, and this is just an example of what a Large Capacity Magazine might look like. Assault Weapons are generally used in a small percentage of overall gun crime. One study found that seven percent or less of crime guns are actually assault weapons. Firearms using large capacity magazines, including assault weapons and other semi-automatic weapons are more common, but still appear in less than 40 percent of gun crimes. Assault weapons and large capacity magazines are more common in deaths of law enforcement officers and in mass shootings than an overall gun crime. In other words, these two elements of firearms are over-represented in these two crimes. The connection between assault weapons and mass shootings makes sense. Firearms with design elements that increase ammunition capacity and increase the speed and efficiency with which a shooter can shoot, increases the number of rounds that can be fired per unit time. The more rounds that can be fired, the more potential victims per shooting incident. Large capacity magazines and assault weapons have been used in some of the deadliest mass shootings in US history. The Columbine High School shooting in Littleton Colorado in 1999, the Tucson, Arizona shooting in 2011, the shooting in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado in 2012, the Sandy Hook School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012, the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in 2016 and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. In the mid nineties, the federal government sought to ban certain assault weapons. From 1994 to 2004 the US banned certain assault weapons and large capacity magazines. The law listed very specific assault weapons that were banned and outlined criteria for the banned firearms. The government meant to ban semi-automatic weapons with elements that were useful for criminal applications but not for sporting or self-defense applications. In other words, the government was trying to draw a line between criminal use and responsible use. This line was very difficult to walk. The law also banned most magazines that held more than 10 rounds. Unfortunately, the law had many weaknesses. It was very easy for manufacturers to alter their guns so that they were not covered by the ban. In addition, anybody who already owned an assault weapon before the ban went into place, was grandfathered. They were allowed to continue owning that assault weapon for the duration of the ban. The ban expired in 2004 and Congress opted not to renew it. It's currently not in effect. There's been very little research into the effects of the federal ban, but there are some important findings. The percentage of assault weapons among all guns recovered by police decreased in major cities during the ban. In other words, the share of crime guns comprised of assault weapons decreased while the ban was in effect. Criminal use of assault weapons increased after the ban expired, but still as I mentioned before, criminal use of assault weapons is pretty small. There's some indication that increase use of high-capacity firearms after the ban expired has driven an increase in nonfatal shootings. This is likely because individuals engaged in gun crime are more likely to use high-capacity weapons, therefore are able to fire more shots and therefore causing more injuries. Mother Jones compiled data on mass shootings from 1982 to 2018. They found that the average number of victims was greater when an assault weapon was used in a mass shooting, than when another type of firearm was used. The data also revealed that for every year the federal ban of assault weapons and large capacity magazines was in place, there was a 10 percent decline in the number of mass shooting victims. Conversely, the data revealed that for every year after the federal ban was lifted, the number of victims in mass shootings has increased 12 percent. Overall, mass shooting deaths were reduced when the federal ban was in effect. In addition, the average number of mass shootings per year involving an assault weapon or large capacity magazine, has increased dramatically since the ban expired. As you can see in this graph, there were less than 0.4 mass shooting incidents with an assault weapon or large capacity magazine per year, both before and during the assault weapon ban. After the ban expired and was not renewed, the number of mass shooting incidents skyrocketed to above 1.2 per year. State lawmakers have tried to fill the gap left by the Federal ban's expiration. Seven states in Washington, D.C. have banned assault weapons. These states are California, Connecticut, D.C., Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Most of the state assault weapon laws lists specific assault weapons by name, much like the federal law. Many of these laws also list firearm features that when present on a firearm, qualify it as a banned assault weapon. Some states require that weapons only have one of the listed features to be banned, but others require that weapons have at least two of the features. In general, states allow grandfathered weapons. This means, that similar to the federal ban, individuals who legally own weapons barred by the ban before the ban goes into place, can keep those weapons. States have however put a few related restrictions in place. In some states, grandfathered weapons must be registered with the state. Also in some states, grandfather weapons may not be transferred. There are a few other states that regulate assault weapons without banning them, but in these states, the regulations are mostly limited to age and special transfer restrictions. Nine states in Washington, D.C. have banned large capacity magazines. These states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. As you can see that every state that bans assault weapons also bans large capacity magazines. Vermont and Colorado are the only states that banned large capacity magazines but not assault weapons. Most states that ban large capacity magazines, ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Colorado and Vermont are the exception, as they allow some magazines that hold up to 15 rounds. California, D.C., Hawaii, New Jersey, and New York, do not allow grandfathered large capacity magazines. When these laws go into effect, large capacity magazines have to be transferred to a dealer or law enforcement, transferred out of state, or destroyed. The other states listed here do grandfather some or all magazines. So what's next? We still don't know how state laws affect firearm violence. Existing research into the federal ban suggests that it helped reduce certain shootings, but state bans may function differently. We need more research into the role of assault weapons and large capacity magazines and gun violence and research into how these bans affect firearm injuries and deaths.