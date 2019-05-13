Ballistic Identification and National Integrated Ballistic Information (NIBIN)

video-placeholder
Loading...
Johns Hopkins University
Reducing Gun Violence in America: Evidence for Change
Johns Hopkins University

4.7 (241 ratings)

 | 

9.6K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Gun Violence Epidemiology, Community Change, Public Health Interventions, American Law & Policy

Reviews

4.7 (241 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    83.40%
  • 4 stars
    10.37%
  • 3 stars
    2.48%
  • 2 stars
    1.65%
  • 1 star
    2.07%

MC

Apr 22, 2022

This course is very educational and knowledgeable! It is very easy to understand and comprehend. I'll give this course two thumbs up!

RP

Jul 22, 2019

Thank you for putting in the work to inform us on the problems and solutions to the epidemic of gun violence in our country.

From the lesson

Regulating Gun Design, Enforcing Gun Laws, and Reducing Police-Involved Shootings

Assault Weapons & Large-Capacity Magazines9:20
Personalized Guns20:17
Utilizing Microstamping Technology to Make Communities Safer7:37
Ballistic Identification and National Integrated Ballistic Information (NIBIN)7:11

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Daniel W. Webster, ScD, MPH

    Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research

  • Placeholder

    Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH

    Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research

  • Placeholder

    Alex McCourt, JD, PhD, MPH

    Assistant Scientist

  • Placeholder

    Jon S. Vernick, JD, MPH

    Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder