Case Study – Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy

Hi, I'm Daniel Webster, Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. We created this course to promote the use of evidence, the best available evidence to inform efforts to prevent gun violence. What we're going to be talking about today is maybe the best example of exactly how you do that. We're going to be talking about the formation and operation of the consortium for risk-based firearm policy. I'm going to start by introducing our guests who are going to been heavily involved in the consortium and its activities. Then, we'll get our discussion going. Immediately to my left, Josh Horowitz, Executive Director of the Educational Fund to stop gun violence. Beth McGinty, Associate Professor in Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and we have Dr. Jeffrey Swanson who is a professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University Medical School. So I'm going to start with Josh, who you play the main role sort of orchestrating this whole consortium and it's really quite an undertaking. Could you first, of course, just tell us what is the consortium and how did it get started? Well, the consortium is a group of leading researchers in public health, mental health, law enforcement, and practitioners as well who all focus on gun violence. Practitioners like? Well, people like me who work in the fields of gun violence prevention. Sometimes you have pediatricians or doctors who work in the field as well. So it's amalgamation of those academic leaders, but also people with practical experience in a field. We came together because in 2011 and 2012, I realized personally that I knew very little about the intersection of firearms and mental illness. I started going to American psychiatric association meetings and making contacts, and realized that there's two worlds. There were people who were thinking about mental health and violence and maybe trying to disconnect that link. Right. There are people in the public health field who were thinking about it as well and those two groups didn't know each other. So I thought as I was meeting people and, of course, I've spent a lot of time here at Hopkins as an adjunct Professor, I wanted to bring those folks together to answer the question: What do we know about the intersection of firearms and mental illness? Since then, we've branched out to look at a whole group of risk-based other issues, but that's how we came together by thinking we need to bring the best and the brightest together in one room. Great. It seems like there was a seminal event though also that motivated this. Absolutely. So we came together here at Hopkins after the shooting at Sandyhook Elementary School. Of course, there's a lot of discussion at that point. Well, can we just stop gun violence if we can do something about mental illness. It appeared to people that the put the shooter there may have had mental illness and what was the link. I wasn't so sure. I learned a lot and I wasn't so sure that was the link. Right. I thought it. We don't want to spend our time thinking about, we want to think about what the evidence says, and I wanted to bring people together to really think critically about what the link was or maybe was not. That's what we did. I learned I can change my position greatly on this. Well, as I recall, a lot of science that we were focusing on in those discussions were actually led by Jeff Swanson. So I want to turn it over to Jeff now, and just ask you, what is risk-based firearm policy? How do you create that? Tell us a little bit about what the underlying science is? Sure. So the word risk really refers to the likelihood or probability that something bad is going to happen like if you live on a barrier island, what's the chance that your house might be destroyed. So you need to know that or it's important to know if you can't to try to do things to prevent it or to limit the damage if something bad happens. Of course, a firearm is something that can be misused to harm other people or oneself. Some other countries actually look at that and they say is a matter of public safety. We're going to broadly limit legal access to guns, because it's just too dangerous that everybody should have a gun and then they make some exceptions for people who might have a legitimate reason to use a gun like hunting. In our country, particularly given the way the Supreme Court has interpreted our second Amendment of the Constitution, we can't really do that. We have to try to figure out who are the people who will pose such a risk of harming in others or themselves that it is legitimate to limit their second amendment right. In the traditional way, we've done that. That is to say, let's say, here's some categories of people like people with felony, criminal conviction, or people who have been involuntarily hospitalized and say everybody in that category should not be able to purchase and possess a gun at the point of sale. Problem with that is there are lots of people who do pose a risk and are not going to have one of those gun disqualifying records, and there are lots of people who maybe are prohibited from buying a gun who don't pose that much risk. There might be someone with mental illness who, the vast majority of people with mental illnesses, don't pose a risk. So what we were trying to do with the consortium is to say, let's look at those rules, first of all, for people who are allowed to purchase and possess a gun, and see if we could think about that in a way where we can have a better correlation between the rules and actual risk, the likelihood that something might happen. Then, what about people who have a lot of guns? They're not prohibited. They could pass a background check just fine. Could we think of a way to actually, as a public safety measure, limit their access to guns maybe temporarily at a time when their risks might be elevated? So we started thinking along those lines and tried to bring evidence to bear. So we know, for example, that the history of violent behavior is probably the best predictor we have of future violence. So there's a whole category of people we know they've been violent, but maybe they aren't prohibited because their act of violence was a minor one and they've misdemeanor, they have a misdemeanor conviction. Some states actually do limit gun access for people like that. So that's an example and there are several others that we actually ended up thinking about, and what the evidence says, correlation between problematic alcohol abuse, for example, is another one. So to really use the idea of risk as the central feature of limiting access in our country's success. It's hard to do, but that's what we're trying to do. So you focus on what are things that fairly reliably are correlated with future risk of committing violent acts and you want to disconnect those violent acts with a lethal weapon. Yeah. You don't want to have someone, for example, who has impulsive anger and has a really short fused, and when they get angry, they break and smash things and get into physical fights. You don't want to have, in that person's hand, this really efficient killing technology because that can be the difference between somebody getting a black eye and having a fatality or maybe more than one. So that's really the idea and it isn't just risk as a static thing, but thinking about it over time. But there are times in someone's life when the risk might be elevated and other times when it might not be. So Beth, you've played an important role in a consortium on a particularly issue relevant to stigma and mental illness. Can you talk to us a little bit about what the concern is? Again, in this context, we're discussing two issues that sometimes come together, mental illness and gun violence. What are the broader health concerns with the way people often talk about those two things? Yeah. This is a great question and I think this was really part of the driving force behind the formation of the consortium in that we have had a terrible history of mass shootings in the last 10 to 15 years really horrific spit of continuous mass shootings. Many times, in the aftermath of that, those mass shootings, the national dialogue around the issue is that person who committed this act was insane, forgive my use of that word, which is not one I would normally use, but that is the type of dialogue that we tend to have as a society. There's a perception that Josh alluded to that mental illness is what's causing these shootings. Sometimes, in fact, in mass shootings, there is documentation of a role of a serious psychotic condition where somebody is experiencing something like untreated schizophrenia, having hallucinations and delusions, and that might contribute to the shooting. So as a result, the public really thinks "Oh. It gets all about mental illness." In fact, even though there are select examples of when that happens, it's not representative of the broader phenomenon of gun violence at all. We know that only about four percent of all gun violence, interpersonal personal gun violence towards other people is caused by the symptoms of mental illness. So this perception that I think is tied a lot to mass shootings is really a misperception in terms of the actual relationship between mental illness and violence. That's concerning in that we have large and pretty rigorous body of research evidence showing, number one, that there's very high public stigma toward people with mental illness in the US and particularly, people with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. If you ask the American public how they feel about that group of people, who wants somebody who has a diagnosis of schizophrenia as a neighbor, or they don't want someone to marry into their family. There's a very high level of stigma. A lot of that stigma comes from an overblown as I just said fear or that group is really likely to be violent. It was sort of the coming together with the risk science and the concern about stigma that really made, I think, such an important contribution from the consortium. So how has this enabled us to actually accomplish what we want to accomplish with violence reduction, understanding both these issues together of the risk science as well as the stigma? Yes. So I think maybe I'll start I think others probably have thoughts about this question too. But where the consortium really came together at first was around a guiding principle that I think gets exactly at the point that you're alluding to. The guiding principle was that based on the research evidence, firearm prohibitions should not ever be based on the diagnosis of mental illness alone. That is not a good predictive factor of future violence based on the evidence. It's not good science. It's not good science and it's very stigmatizing, it is the meeting of those two issues. But then the extension of that principle was that firearm prohibitions should instead be based on evidence-based indicators of future risk of dangerous behavior. That are behavior-driven. That are behavior driven, exactly. Great. [inaudible] Well thanks to that. It's a little complicated because as Beth says, we certainly want to if we can debunk this myth that people with mental illness are likely to be dangerous in general because if people believe that be true they act accordingly and it can result in discrimination and people might support restrictive policies applied broadly to people with mental illness. So that's important. On the other hand, there actually is a story that connects mental illness to firearm related injury and mortality and that story is suicide. Because the majority actually of gun deaths are the result of suicide and mental illness is a strong factor. It's not the only one, but it's probably one of the most robust causal factors involved in intentional self-injury. The level of lethality, the case fatality rate of a firearm, if people try to end their own life with anything else on average, they're quite likely to survive. If they try it with a firearm, they're never going to get a second chance. The vast majority of cases, people aim directly at the brain and they die instantly. It's a catastrophic brain injury. So that's a really important public health opportunity is complicated with respect to mental illness, but I think it is a way in which the mental health stakeholders are really concerned about stigma but also concerned about suicide prevention can come together with gun violence prevention advocates and look at the same science and try to think about ways using suicide perhaps as one of the important issues, suicide prevention, that both of those groups are concerned about. That actually gives them a common place to stand. That actually jumps right into the advocacy questions we want to get at. One of the things about listening to that type of science and the destigmatizing efforts that the consortium was working on, allowed us to get into spaces that we hadn't been able to get into before. Because I think rightly so, a lot of people who represent the mental health community, were nervous about gun violence prevention. We didn't get it right. We were overly broad, we were overly stigmatizing. Once we took the effort to get it right and to work hand in hand, not just for public health researchers, but people in the mental health space then we were able to open a lot of new doors. From an advocacy perspective, developing broader allies and working together on a common core group of principles that did not include stigmatizing people with mental illness, open doors that were closed before. That's a really important point. I'm glad you made that. I want to turn now just briefly to some of the policies that have come from this process that we've been talking about and maybe begin with the one that's quite popular right now. With extreme risk protection orders. Beth, you want to just explain what's an extreme risk protection order and the relevant firearm prohibitions? Yeah, sure. So an extreme risk protective order. So the acronym you sometimes hear as ERPO. It comes by different names in different places. It's called a gun violence restraining order, a red flag law. The field seems to be coalescing around this extreme risk protective order language. So that's what we'll call it here. So the idea with this policy is one that Jeff actually alluded to in that a lot of firearm prohibitions in the US are predicated on something bad happening, right? Somebody being convicted of a felony for example. Then that leads to a federal firearm prohibition. Our group when we put our heads together to think about risk-based firearm policy, one obvious gap in the policy landscape at the time was removing firearms from people who hadn't met any existing firearm prohibitions, so that felony hadn't happened or a domestic violence offense that in most places leads to a firearm prohibition, that hadn't happened. Somebody was maybe behaving dangerously for the first time. Could be behaving dangerously for any reason potentially related to mental health, potentially related to substance use, potentially related to anger issues. It doesn't matter what the reason is, but they are putting out some warning signs of dangerous behavior. So what do we do in that scenario and is there a policy that we can use to remove firearms in that situation? So that's where the extreme risk protective order came in. So briefly what this policy is, it's been operationalized as a state law. It's a law that creates a civil restraining order process, which is parallel to a domestic violence restraining order process that exists already in all 50 states. So it's something that's very familiar to the states implementing this law. What it does in practice is it creates a process that allows family members and intimate partners or law enforcement, both of those key parties to essentially petition the court when they believe that someone is at risk of harming themselves or others with a firearm, for a temporary firearm restraining order. Which for the duration of that order prevents the individual subject to the order from purchasing a new firearm and also removes any existing firearms in their possession. Briefly, Jeff you've done some research on these laws or something similar precursors to these laws. You want to briefly just mention what early findings look like? Sure, I'd be happy to. Let me just emphasize two things in what Beth was saying, it's important that this particular legal intervention is a civil court procedure because that means it's not criminalizing. It doesn't create a criminal record and it doesn't require criminal record. It's really more of a public safety measure to remove a firearm for someone who might be at high risk and it has to be a pretty high threshold of risk. Sure. The other important thing is in terms of the legal due process, this doesn't just allow police officers to go in willy-nilly and search for it and remove people's guns if somebody happens to think they're dangerous. There is a process with particular criteria. There's usually an initial what's called an ex-parte order where the judge orders this removal. But following that, is the opportunity for a court hearing where a person can be there and they could be represented by counsel and the state then has the burden of proving typically by clear and convincing evidence that that person continues to pose a risk and then it's still time-limited. So that is an important balancing of risk and rights and it is as important to keep in mind. I think it's why some people can support it, even if they might have different views on gun control written large. So there were two laws initially before the consortium led process to try and build evidence for and look at gun violence restraining orders and they were in Connecticut and Indiana. The Connecticut law was passed in 1999. The Indiana law very different state in terms of its politics and some of the aspects of gun violence, and those laws are quite similar. The difference in Connecticut primarily is that the order had to go through law enforcement police. It had to be the ones who investigated and processed, it's called a risk warrant law. It didn't allow family members to go directly to the court. Indiana's was a little bit different. Theirs actually allowed a gun removal without a warrant initially. We looked at both those things with the consortium. So our group at Duke has done a research project in which we evaluated the effectiveness of both of those laws. The one paper in Connecticut is published and to boil it down, it really shows number 1 that, individuals who are subjected to this risk warrant law typically have a lot of firearms, on average seven guns per person. They also have and we know this because we matched the death records in the subsequent period of time, have a very high risk of suicide. In fact, even though the law was enacted out of concern for violence against other people after a mass casualty shooting. The way it's actually used is often where there's a suicide concern with a family member. That's also surprising because suicide, that's where a lot of the action is where people aren't prohibited. We know the majority of people who use a gun to end their life would be able to buy a gun legally on the day that you use one. We found in the end by looking at the different methods that people did use after their guns were taken away and understanding the probability the risk that someone will die if they use any particular method, we were able to calculate that for every 10 to 20 of those gun removal actions, depending a little bit on what assumption goes into it. For every 10 to 20, one life was saved. That's really the information that we want to present to policymakers to understand what's in that balance between risk and right. Some people might say that's unacceptable, but most of us are no more than one or two degrees of separation away from a tragic story involving a firearm. For people like that, it's an acceptable policy. So this process and the developing of the ERPO related recommendation, you really facilitated a lot of this Josh, can you walk us through an example of whether it's California, Washington, one of the states that broke new ground and now we're seeing a lot of action in this area. So tell us just what you did and how you used research too. I think California is a good example. So we had our consortium meeting. We actually didn't know what our name was but actually came up, we came out and said we should stay together, we need a name, and we came up with a name. We had our recommendations and we developed a Federal Report and a state report, a little different recommendations for the federal government and the states. We really thought and still believe that a lot of opportunity is state level. So, we were very excited about developing the extreme risk protection order and I really wanted to see where we can get that moving and thought about a number of jurisdictions, but eventually settled on California where they have their legislature is somewhat full-time. They have legislative staff and really good legal counsel there. We worked with legal counsel from the California Assembly in Senate to really draft the bill. We really thought it was going to be introduced in 2015 actually. This report came out late 2013. Started work in 2015. We've done a lot of groundwork and then the Isla Vista shooting happened. All right. That shooting, for people may not remember, is that was a shooter at the University of California Santa Barbara. There's clear warning signs his mother had warned local police, local law enforcement did a wellness check, didn't have the tools to do what they needed and clearly they needed something like an extreme risk protection order. So very quickly, we took that nascent. We've been working with the judiciary, with law enforcement to really come up with a great process and at that point people said, we need this now. So we quickly worked as hard as we could to finish the draft and we got it introduced. But then the thing that really got it moving was that we brought the consortium experts to California. We did a series of meetings one in Los Angeles, one in San Francisco where we introduced these experts to the local activists, to policymakers to get people to understand what the research said. People were, "Is this is something relatively new, what is it?" But when we explained that it was based on behavior and not diagnosis, that it was civil and not criminal, that it was built on the same process we built the domestic violence protection orders, people got much more comfortable with it. We had done a lot of work and we had this tragic window open. But the thing that's important is that we just didn't throw something up against the wall. We had a lot of evidence. We had a lot of time put into that. So this tragedy happens and we were able then to develop a response appropriate to that situation and once we could explain to people, it really took off. We were able to pass it to the California legislature. Once that happened, we replicated that process. We started bringing experts all over the country and it turns out those simple acts really made a big difference. Then of course, myself and my staff we were really pretty well-educated in this. So we can take that knowledge and talk to individual legislators and if they had questions, I can refer them to Jeff or to Beth or someone who really could help them. So the advocacy coming out of the research, we take research and turn it into policy. It really matters to bring those two worlds together. I think passing this in California and then replicating those activities in other, now, I think we're up to 14 states, as of this filming, that have done extremely protection orders. So it's really marrying the evidence, the researchers and the advocacy process together which makes it so powerful. Just to add one thing to that, there's also the matter of trying to reach out to the public, the people who might not know about this. I think that was part of the messaging too, for example, one of our consortium members, Dr. Renee Bender who was a national expert, known psychiatry was the president of the American Psychiatric Association at the time, wrote a quite a compelling Op-Ed in the Los Angeles Times that was evidence-based and it was authoritative and it came right at the right time to reach out and then we could point to that. She was a member of the consortium but also someone who's very well-respected to let people know about this and I think things like that are important. They don't just happen by accident. You have to really kind of have a- Well, it's interesting that Op-Ed is a great example. Renee had actually written that a couple months beforehand. It was in the process of shopping that around and she asked us where should we place it and then when this tragedy occurred and this window opens up and you don't want to exploit it, but at the same time, you want to make sure if there's good policy that people consider it, that Op-Ed became very important and it got accepted and it got accepted in the LA Times and people started talking about it. So it's a really interesting example of how really well thought out work gets done before. That's a moment where the media turns the psychiatrist and say, can you explain this? Why did this horrible thing happen? What kind of mind could do and she had an answer that was really much broader than that, but it was a moment when people would listen. I think that that was very well timed. So, most of our conversation so far is centered around connection to mental illness and relevant policies. We had a really big conference room the last time we had and it was full with all kinds of expertise. So I want to just take a moment and just, maybe Beth you can tell us about some of the other key policy recommendations, flowed from the same process, risk driven analysis to better advance the prevention of gun violence. Sure, yeah. So you can mention too and feel free to jump in with others. So the first is we recommended firearm prohibition on both purchase and possession for multiple violent misdemeanor convictions in a short period of time, there's no magic formula for what the exact right number is but something in the realm of like two convictions in a five-year period something along those lines. With a five to 10 year firearm prohibition associated with those. There's very good evidence as Jeff alluded to that. History of violent behavior is the best predictor of future violent behavior. What I mentioned a few minutes ago, felony convictions are a firearm prohibitor at the federal level. That is not the case for violent misdemeanor crimes and so that's one example where there was very strong evidence to support that through risk-based criteria for firearm prohibition. Another is that the consortium recommended of firearm restriction be associated with the temporary phase of domestic violence restraining order. So domestic violence restraining orders in the same way as extreme risk protective orders that Jeff explained have sort of two phases. An ex parte phase that is right when the order is filed, but before there has been a full hearing where both sides get to tell their story and a judge decides if the order is final. In that initial temporary ex parte phase, there is currently no prohibition on firearm possession or purchase, whereas there is a prohibition in the full phase and that's really problematic because the evidence shows that during that temporary phase that's when tempers are running really high. It is often right when a separation has occurred from the person filing the order against the person accused of the violence. So that's a really sort of high-risk period for firearm violence and so again, very strong evidence for that prohibition. Just add one thing- Sure. I think it's important too that while we did provide these recommendations to maybe expand some categories of people who would be prohibited from firearms, at the same time, we also recognize it was important to think about the idea of restoring gun rights to back that at a time when they might not be at risk and the mental health prohibitions are a perfect example of that, because you can't just assume that just because someone was involuntarily committed 25 years ago that that's going to stand as a proxy for their risk for decades. You'd be saying that's someone can never recover from mental illness. So we wanted to have an evidence-based process to talk about restoration of gun rights where people would have a meaningful expedient opportunity that would be based in a court but it would be clinically informed and it would actually put some kind of rational frame around that as an important. I think that's important in getting support from people who have a whole range of opinions about gun rights. Josh you very intentional in putting together this whole consortium to make sure you had the right expertise to address exactly the kind of questions that Jeff was raising here. Well, we really wanted to bring people together who had like you said a wide, wide variety of expertise, and even within the public health field we brought people, well outside of Hopkins as we know, but in the mental health field we wanted people who like a Paul Appelbaum who works at Columbia and is a past president the American Psychiatric Association but still sees patients. We wanted Jeff Swanson who is the world's expert on the intersection of mental health and violence. Someone like Richard Barney, who's actually a professor of Law and Psychiatry at the University of Virginia to bring that legal perspective. That's actually Richard, of course, has been extremely helpful in the restoration phases of these things, because he really understands the legal parts of this as well. So we were somewhat lucky, someone had intentional to bringing a group of people together, that could really think broadly, and smartly, critically about this, and realized that we had a balance, the risk of this. But also we don't want to increase stigma, we want to follow what the law says, we want to respect people's rights. So all those things came into play. So I want to wrap up with giving each of you an opportunity to just reflect a little bit about how your involvement in the consortium has affected how you go about your work. Josh you as someone leading advocacy organization, and Jeff as researchers, how this has changed, how you go about your work, and I'll start with Jeff. It's really changed what I do. I need a lot of evidence now before I go support something. To do that, I've hired on within our staff five public health professionals. Well, we have a epidemiologists in staff, we have someone who's an expert in suicide. Together that gives us a lot of credibility, but it really helps us think through where we're going to spend our limited resources, how are we going to go forward and of course the public health professionals are fabulous advocates. I mean because they have the evidence base and that's our role in the organization. We want to use the evidence base to pursue policies. You've got to be right, you've got people who can talk about it, you have to be able to translate it. But as far as my work, it is so much more I thought it public health before, but now that I have all these people on staff will always reminding me, "Hey, you need more evidence." But I would say for any advocacy effort to involve from the base in your organization, public health professionals will make a world of difference and help your advocacy dramatically. Great. Thank you, Beth. Yeah, the consortium has really changed how I operate as well. As a public health policy researcher, I have always felt like producing research while a core part of my job is not enough. If that research isn't action-oriented and then somehow gotten into the hands of the people who can actually use it to inform policy change. But pre-consortium I did not exactly know how to make that part of the process happen in a way that's effective and that I can't be an advocate. As a researcher advocacy is a full-time job braid and so I already have a full-time job. So I struggled with what the model was to do research policy translation in an effective way. The consortium for me has really provided that model and its one that I have worked to adopt. Its although not with the level of national success that we've done around risk-based firearm policy before other public health issues including the opioid crisis for example. So it's really changed the way I think about research policy translation and about engaging with advocates and other groups. I think it's even maybe influence your teaching as well, as students that come here to study public health and public health policy. Absolutely. It's some model that I teach in my class. I talk about it and Josh's advocacy class. I think that it's something that we are really trying to train our students many of whom are going to go and be on that translation side of things about what an effective model looks like. So Jeff, I don't know if there's a more involved committed consortium researcher than you, my heart's after you. Tell us how this has affected your work. Sure. I'm a sociologist by training. A lot of sociologists do research and the purpose of that is to explain and understand how society works and to base theories about social life, and organizations, and institutions, and collective life. But it doesn't necessarily have the immediate goal of applying it to change policy or quote make the world a better place. I've always seen myself as an applied social scientists. Have always worked in a medical center in an interdisciplinary way. I am a believer in evidence-based policy. Sometimes we don't have the level of evidence we need to drive policy decisions and we have to make decisions anyway and we learn as we go along. But I don't think it's possible to have evidence-based policy unless you have policy and formed research. Unless you have researchers like me working with people other disciplines, we're asking the right questions, and asking questions the answer to which is actually going to help policymakers to enact or put something in place that's likely to make a difference in solving a problem. Gun violence is a big problem with lots of facets. It's a very challenging one, there's not just one thing to do. So for me, my connection to Josh at the consortium, has really helped me understand what are some of the important questions that will actually make a difference. If you get the answer to this, we shouldn't be naive and think that all we have to do is go to a great study and then stand up here and our academic perch and roll it down the hill like a bowling ball. It's going to go by gravity changed the world. Actually, sometimes we're standing at the bottom of that and you're pushing the bowling ball up, and gravity as a guest to us and there are all these countervailing pressures, political pressures and all. We have to be in this for a long time. Josh is an example of that. He has been at this for decades and he's not giving up. Somebody started when he was 13. Sometimes lawmakers have a short-term framework if they want to do something that's going to help in their next election cycle. I think I'll also just interject here that [inaudible] they only let us study that I collaborated on, that we published last year, that found actually the type of policy firearm restriction that had the biggest impact on intimate partner homicide was violent misdemeanors broadly not just domestic battery cases prohibitions. Also found that much bigger impacts in protecting against domestic homicides, when the firearm prohibitions apply to this experte are a really risky time when victims are seeking protection from the court. So that's great, thank you. Well, we could talk for a while but I think we're going to have to wrap up this discussion here. I want to thank our guest contributors, Jeff Swanson, Beth McGinty, Josh Horowitz. This is such an exciting one of the most important things happening and gun violence prevention. I'm so glad it's part of this course. I hope our learners really grasp just the way that you can use research to really make change that ends up saving lives.