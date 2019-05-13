Cure Violence in Practice: Comparing New York City & Baltimore Applications

Hi, welcome. This is Daniel Webster, I'm director of the Center for Gun Policy and Research at Johns Hopkins. This session we're going to be talking in a little more in-depth way about street outreach and violence interruption and some of those public health models that try to address urban violence. Some think of this program model as Cure Violence, that's one of the brand names but there are other ways in which this work is done. I'm really pleased today that we have two guests who have in-depth knowledge and experience studying these kind of programs. I want to welcome Dr. Shani Buggs who's a post-doctoral fellow at the University of California Davis and Sheyla Delgado who is Deputy Director of Analytics at the Center for Research and Evaluation at the John Jay School of Criminal Justice. Thank you both for being part of this course. Thanks for having us. So prior to this session I went over some real basics of what this program model looks like, at least under the banner of 'Cure Violence'. I wanted each of you to have an opportunity to just briefly say a little bit about what the program looks like in the respective cities in which you've done your research. So I think I'll start with Dr. Buggs who's worked with me in studying Baltimore Safe Streets program that's been in place for a very long time. Then we'll hear about this New York model, Shani. Yes. So the Cure Violence model was implemented in Baltimore beginning in 2007. The city health department received a grant from the US Department of Justice to implement the Cure Violence model, and it was implemented in single police posts which are basically communities, police beats and other cities, and four neighborhoods between 2007 and 2008. Those neighborhoods were chosen because they were in the top 25th percentile of neighborhoods with the most shootings in the previous four years. Since 2008 the program has expanded to three other neighborhoods, but also three of the sites have closed due to issues that we will get into later. The nature of the program has changed a little bit over time with respect to the emphasis on outreach and referral versus violence interruption if you want to say a little bit about that. Sure, yeah. In the early years, two of the three sites in East Baltimore did not have an office. So the program has not always been implemented with complete fidelity to the Cure Violence model. Some didn't have an office, others did not have the complete number of outreach workers and violence interruption workers as ideal in the Cure Violence model. There have also been times over the last 12 years that the program has had service interruptions due to some lack of funding, due to some high profile incidents with law enforcement with some of the workers. So there have been a variety of I guess deviations from the Cure Violence model in Baltimore. Yeah. Also, there's been pretty much a shift where the real emphasis of the program has been almost exclusively on violence interruption as opposed to linking high-risk individuals to services that might put them in a different trajectory for risk. Absolutely, absolutely. So I think that might be a good point of comparison, I think on the other hand that continuum of what's happened in New York City. So Sheyla, tell us what Cure Violence looks like and how it is embedded in broader approaches in New York City. Sure. So New York City opened its first Cure Violence program back in 2010 with funding from the Department of Justice. Since then we are up to 22 operating sites as of today. The story of that is the one site that started back in 2010 did so with the help and assistance of the National Cure Violence team and they learned a lot from that first opening up a program. In that between 2010 and 2011, there were more shooting incidents that happened in the city than in the prior years. So the city council formed a gun violence task force. This task force put out a report, in that report they recommended that the city develop a strategy or that the city implements a strategy to reduce violence particularly tackling gun violence. Part of that recommendation was to have cure violence at the core and then additional services for the participants and community members, and they called this package the crisis management system. Okay. Tell us about the type of services that might be available and how the highest risk individuals might be connected to them. For the individuals themselves, they have a set of services available known as a wrap-around services, and these services include mental health treatments or interventions, job readiness programs that have been developed since the start, and then legal advocacy services or legal services for the participants themselves. Okay, great. So this program model has been described by some as an evidence-based program or intervention to reduce urban gun violence. I wondered if each of you can tell us what does the evidence look like first within the cities that you've been involved in a research? Shani why don't you start with Baltimore's experience and what we've learned from program evaluations in Baltimore. Sure. So the first evaluation of the safe streets program in Baltimore was completed in 2012 and it was evaluating those first four sites that opened up in 2007/ 8. What was found was that only one of the sites had experienced significant reductions in both homicides and non-fatal shootings, and those effects in that neighborhood had actually also spread to surrounding communities. The other program sites had mixed success. One had significant reductions in homicides but increases in non-fatal shootings, another head no change in homicides but reductions in non-fatal shootings. So we've seen mixed success with that first evaluation in Baltimore. However, right after that evaluation, another team of researchers looked at how the program might have influenced youth attitudes around the acceptability of use of gun to settle conflict. They found that in the community where the safe streets program existed, there were significant improvements in attitudes towards violence, and a greater magnitude of improvement in violent attitudes to resolve personal conflict than there were in the non-intervention communities. They also found that the presence of anti-violence signs and interactions with the workers were leading to significant increases in non-violent attitudes. Attitudes, what you mean by that, is there less acceptance of using a gun to respond to different conflicts or provocations. Correct. Correct. Okay, good. Just wanted to be clear. Yeah. Yes. Thank you. More recently, there have been evaluations looking at both those initial sites and the additional three sites that have been added since the original four. The research has shown that, again, only one neighborhood saw significant reductions in homicides. Others saw some reductions, but they were not significant in homicides or non-fatal shootings. So we've seen some attenuation of the program effects over time. My dissertation research used a different method called the synthetic control method, which has been considered to be a gold standard source for quasi experimental designs because it allows you to examine the effects of a program individually and looking at the counterfactual, so trying to examine how the program effects change the outcome versus, if the program had never been implemented, what the outcomes would look like. Right. Using the best available comparison areas as a way to that best predict what the trends would look like in those places that got the intervention. Right. Right. Absolutely. What we found was that, unfortunately, again, the effects of the program had attenuated over time, and we're not continuing to see the same beneficial effects of the program that we saw in earlier years, and we've seen different effects in the sites. So some sites, again, as similar to the earlier evaluation, some sites had better outcomes than others. But in general, the positive trends that we saw initially have waned over time. Okay. So we'll come back to more, sort of, let's think through why they might be, but let's hear about the experience in New York City. Sheyla, tell us what you found in your evaluation research of Cure Violence model embedded within this crisis management system. So what we did in New York City or what we've done at the Research and Evaluation Center so far, we have completed an evaluation of the two longest operating sites in New York City, the ones that opened back in 2010. Those, just to clarify some of this, were not yet part of the crisis management system. Okay. But eventually became part of it. I just want to insert that caveat. For those studies, I mean, for those two sites, we focused on four measures to, that were created using administrative data to measures of gun violence. So we use shooting victimizations from the New York City Police Department and hospital gun injuries, hospitalizations from the State Department of Health. The other two measures that we used were attitudinal measures that were developed mostly from the work that you guys did in Baltimore. We created two composite indices of violence or social norms towards violence. One was focusing on serious conflicts about violence, such as things as somebody hurting a family member. How would you react to that situation and then we also created a petty index or a petty dispute index and that focused on more trivial types of scenarios, such as somebody stepping on your shoe. How far we could take that situation. Okay. We found really promising evidence, that the presence of Cure Violence may actually contribute to the safety of the neighborhoods where they were implemented, more specifically. So the two sites that we looked at were in East New York, the name of that program is Man Up and in the South Bronx, that program is known as SOS South Bronx. In the area of East New York Brooklyn, we saw that gun injuries fell by about 50 percent, following the implementation of Cure Violence. In the South Bronx, they experienced about 35 percent decline in shooting victimizations four years after the program opened. Those reduction, Sheyla, were they similar or greater than what you saw in comparison areas? They were much greater than what we saw in comparison areas. So they were significant and statistically significant reductions. Super. Great. Thank you. What did you find again on the attitudinal data that you were examining? So we saw a similar pattern. So there were two independent analysis, but we saw a similar decline in the acceptance of using violence to deal with personal conflicts. For the petty disputes, we saw a decline in the expression of social norms towards violence, that was much deeper than in the more serious disputes. What we made out of that was that, oftentimes, when we talk to program sites or the stuff, what they're dealing with is a lot of petty stuff, and what they're trying to do is prevent it from escalating to something more serious. All right. So we were pretty pleased that people were less likely to use violence when it comes to petty situations. Then the more understandable, if something did any anything serious to any of us, we might have thoughts of using more aggressive behaviors. In the more serious kind of conflicts, what did you find there? The same. We also saw a decline in the expression of those norms. Great. Thank you very much. That's very encouraging. So when we reflect on two pretty different experiences in two pretty different cities, Baltimore has a much, frankly, it has the highest murder rate of any large city with 500 or more population. New York City, conversely is one of the safest cities in America. So at one level, you have different levels of violence in the two cities. But Shani, when you reflect back, this program has been around for over a decade now in Baltimore and a lot of it you've been there and learn from it, what do you take away from the experience this far? What do you think when there was success, what might be responsible for success, and why we're having a harder time getting that success more recently? Sure. The earlier evaluation of Safe Streets in Cure Violence model in Baltimore showed that when there were higher numbers of mediations and higher numbers of full-time staff conducting outreach and conflict mediations in the neighborhoods, those lead to reductions in homicides and non-fatal shootings. We also saw that the reductions were greatest when the conflicts that were being mediated were linked to gang violence. Okay. When there was less favorable outcomes, those were places where there was higher levels of retaliatory violence and also higher levels of gun carrying. So you touched on the fact that over the last decade, there's been more of a focus on violence interruption and less of a focus on outreach. So the reduction of staff, I believe, has led to some of the changes in the outcomes. We also see that with a focus on violence interruption and less on outreach work, then there's less of an opportunity to build trust and respect among the community and to have the kind of relationships in place to be able to move successfully, potentially, mediate conflict. We've also seen over the course of a decade, the nature of conflicts, the nature of the disputes have changed. We've heard from researchers around the country, who talk about disputes, have changed as related to interpersonal violence in urban areas. So there is a need to think about how conflict mediations can be successful with the evolving nature of the issues that are leading to violence on the streets. In Baltimore, lastly, we've had the civil unrest in 2015. There was this incredible spike in both homicides and non-fatal shootings. As I mentioned, when you have higher levels of retaliatory violence, those conflicts, the outreach workers of violence interrupters have spoken to the fact that those conflicts are very difficult to mediate. So I think the nature of their work has just gotten way more challenging and there are fewer staff members to do the work, and the nature of the conflicts are more difficult to resolve. So one of the hypotheses that we may explore in future research is sort of the complementary nature of effective law enforcement with prevention work on the street. So there's been a real breakdown in the capacity of Baltimore Police Department to hold shooters and murderers accountable, probably a more challenging contexts in which to try to mediate disputes in that kind of environment. So Sheyla, on the other hand, when you think about what is sort of recipe for success of this approach in New York City, what do you think is really important here? What comes to mind is the oversight bodies in New York City and the effort that they have made at enhancing the approach in providing a lot of support to the program. So I was just talking to the Director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention that operates out of the Mayor's office, and he was telling us the story about how he was able to come up with an agreement with the New York City Police Department for them to provide the most up-to-date numbers on shootings. Not just only counts, but actual detailed information on where each incident occurred. They have this informal agreement with the police department to give them that information. They mapped it, and every single Cure Violence program in New York City has access to this map. So they can see a shooting as it was just entered into the system that occurred, and so they are able to respond to those incidents right away. So to have that access, I think differs, it's very, very different from what I've heard, happens in other cities. Mostly what I'm familiar with is what happens in Chicago, where there's not a lot of exchange of information that can really aid besides by doing their best job possible. That's a really important point and insight there that perhaps we'll be exploring more in future work. Rather than to have these programs fend for themselves aside from everything else that's going on in public safety, actually, that they are integrated into the broader public safety plan, including how law enforcement can share information to help the workers interrupt violence effectively. That's very interesting and encouraging. So I want to thank you both for your contributions to research on this really interesting program model. I think as someone who has also studied this program model, as a researcher, it's a rich place to really learn and understand violence when you're interacting with these street workers. I think we can gain more insights going further about how can we support that work most effectively? The work that you've done I think will help lead us in that direction. So thank you very much for this conversation and your contributions to understanding how we reduce gun violence in challenging urban areas. Thank you. Thank you.