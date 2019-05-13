Domestic Violence Dispossession

[MUSIC] So thank you for tuning into this section of our course, my name is Shannon Frattaroli. I've been working on ways to reduce gun violence in our country for about 20 years. And as you've heard from my colleagues, there are many strategies that we have in our field to accomplish this goal. What I'd like to talk with you about today is gun violence dispossession in the context of civil protective orders. When we think about policy, often times we think about the legislative process. The halls of Congress and the great debates and testimony that lead to elected officials casting their votes. This is certainly important that the legislator process is really only the beginning. What happens after a policy idea becomes law is very important to the ultimate impact it's going to have. One way to engage in the policy process that is often overlooked, is to focus on implementing and enforcing the laws that we know have the potential to reduce gun violence. This is important because many of our gun balance prevention policies require some kind of action, they just don't happen automatically. And as you've heard, one policy strategy that we have, is to focus on keeping guns away from people who are at a high risk for committing gun violence. Usually, this is because they've been convicted of a crime. Our laws keep guns away from people by prohibiting them from purchasing new guns, and by prohibiting people from continuing to possess guns that they have acquired before they came prohibited. We do a pretty good job of stopping people who are not allowed to have guns from purchasing new guns through the background check system that we have in place. However, assuring that people who are newly ineligible to have guns are taking the steps needed to remove guns from their possession, doesn't happen consistently. So we're missing an opportunity to realize the full benefit of these laws by not following up to assure people are dispossessed of their guns when they are newly prohibited from possessing them say, because they were convicted of a crime. Our laws that specify who can and who cannot purchase and possess guns are largely based on evidence of dangerousness. We know that people who have been violent in the past are at greater risk for future violence. And that's really the basic structure of a lot of our laws around gun violence prevention. Most of the time when we think about violence we think about crimes and criminal court. Violent crimes, or more specifically, convictions for serious violent crimes do result in a prohibition on gun purchase and possession. However, we also know that criminal convictions often take a while under our justice system. In addition to criminal court, there's also a parallel court option for some forms of violence that exists with our civil court system. So civil court is a place where citizens can initiate cases. It's an opportunity for everyday people to gain access to the court, and ask for the court's help in addressing a problem without using criminal sanctions. The idea with civil court is to identify a remedy that will make the situation right, as opposed to punishing a person for something that they've done wrong. It is also an opportunity in some cases to intervene earlier in the judicial process than what is available through criminal processes. Civil protective orders are one tool available through civil court, and we're going to focus on civil protective orders and gun dispossession in this segment. So one of the reasons that I like this focus on civil courts, is because there's an opportunity with the civil process to intervene earlier. Because the standards for intervention are lower than what they would be in a criminal court. So the preventive potential here is another reason why I like civil protective orders, and to focus a lot of work that I do around assuring that civil protective orders. Are implemented and enforced in a way that's going to maximize their impact. The first type of civil order that we're going to talk about are domestic violence restraining orders. These are also called domestic violence protective orders or protection orders depending on the state in which you're living. In civil court, someone who is being abused can go to court, fill out a form or what is known as a petition in this process, that explains why they need the courts help to stop the violence that they're experiencing. By filing out this code form of petition they will have a chance to present their concerns before a judge. And then that judge will determine based on what the person filing that form says whether their description of views warrants an order. If the judge issues a full domestic violence restraining order, the person subject to the order is not allowed to purchase or possess gun, so long as that order is in effect. And then most places, these orders are in effect for a year or so. Again, this is the law because we know that past violent behavior is a strong predictor of future violent behavior in general. In domestic violence cases, when victims break from their abusers, when they say that they want to end the relationship, we know they are elevated risk of violence. And so tying these orders to that end of the relationship effectively removes the gun at high risk time in the relationship, and makes a lot of sense from the policy perspective. Furthermore, evaluations of these laws show an association between domestic violence restraining orders that prohibit firearm purchase and possession. And reductions in intimate partner homicide, generally, and intimate partner gun homicide in particular. In short, we have good evidence to suggest that by removing guns through this civil process from relationships where violence is occurring, we have fewer homicides. But here is the thing, most law enforcement agencies aren't enforcing gun possession prohibition. So the effect we're seeing is likely the result of the purchase prohibition. Just think how much more powerful these laws could be if that possession prohibition was also enforced. If in addition to prohibiting people from purchasing new guns, we were also effectively removing those guns that were also in the people's possession just as the court had ordered. This is an area of gun violence prevention policy assuring the gun prohibition of domestic violence restraining orders is enforced, is a real opportunity to reduce violence. A second type of civil order that prohibits respondents from purchasing and possessing guns, is the gun violence restraining order, or Extreme Risk Protection Order. You've heard about this law in earlier sections of this MOOC from my colleagues. And this type of order, you may remember, came out of the recommendations from the Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy. So the gun violence restraining order is a new type of law, we're only starting to see these go into effect. California was the first law to put a gun violence restraining order in place and that law went into effect in January of 2016. As of March 2019, 13 states have versions of the gun violence restraining order or Extreme Risk Protection Order law. And what these laws do, again is very similar to what the domestic violence restraining orders that we just talked about do. They opened up the court in a way that allow for a family members, intimate partners and law enforcement to petition the court and let the court know that they have a loved one. A family member who is at risk of either hurting themselves or hurting someone else. In much the same way that we talked about domestic violence restraining orders, someone would go in to the court, fill out a form. And go before the judge and talk to the judge about the person that they're worried about, and explain the things that are causing them concern. If the judge determine that they meet the threshold of risk, he or she will issue a gun violence restraining order. And once that order is served on the person who is subject to that order they are no longer able to purchase or possess guns for the duration of that order. So again, this is an intervention that civilians, that law enforcement can use to intervene and ask for the court’s help when someone in their family is in crisis. And that risk of committing violence, either violence that's directed toward themselves or toward others. And with the Gun Violence Restraining Order, or an Extreme Risk Protection Order, the court can intervene and say, let's just take those guns away temporarily. While family and friends figure out how best to work with the person to address the crisis, and get them to a place where they're at less risk of harming themselves or harming other people. But again, in order for these orders to have an impact, efforts to assure that they are implemented and forced are needed. So much like domestic violence restraining orders, we need a system in place to assure that these orders are entered into the background check system. So that if someone subject to one of these orders attempts to buy a gun, their name will come up and show that they are temporarily prohibited from purchasing. And efforts are needed to ensure that people subject to gun violence restraining orders, are also being dispossessed of those guns either by turning those guns over to law enforcement for the duration of the order. Or by working with law enforcement to assure that they are out of the house for the duration of that risk period as identified by the courts. So, while we are in the early phases of these new type of civil restraining orders. We do have some early evidence to suggest that this is a promising strategy to reduce gun violence, additional studies are underway. So stay tuned for more evidence and more information about how these types of laws can be maximally effective in reducing gun suicide, as well as threats of harm to others with a gun. These two types of orders, both domestic violence restraining orders and gun violence restraining orders restraining orders that are also known as Extreme Risk protection orders. Are two types of strategies that we have at our disposal to identify when someone is at higher risk of committing violence. And using the court to intervene and temporarily remove those guns while that high risk period is ongoing. So what does this mean in terms of opportunities to improve community safety? Well, from a very basic perspective, civil orders that include prohibitions on gun purchase and possession are promising. Mainly because of the evidence we have from state law evaluations of domestic violence restraining order laws. But we also know that efforts are needed in order to assure that these laws are implemented and enforced in order to have an effect. And again, we have systems in place to assure that that prohibition on new gun purchases taking place. But what we really need is more efforts assure that that gun possession prohibition is also being enforced. So working with law enforcement, working with advocates to assure that implementation and enforcement of these civil orders that prohibit gun possession. Are followed up on and enforced in a way that's going to reduce that lethal risk at a high risk time that the court has identified. Another opportunity lies with law enforcement agencies. So law enforcement agencies can make a point to prioritize gun dispossession, by developing internal policies about how to ensure that these laws are been enforced systematically within departments and offices. And ensuring that officers are knowledgeable about this laws, and receive the training that they need in other to fully enforce these laws. Policy makers and advocates also have an opportunity to improve community safety with this laws. They can assure that law enforcement is supported in their implementation efforts, by making sure that resources are available and the staff are in place to implement and enforce these laws. They can also assure that training resources are provided so that law enforcement is familiar with the details of these laws. They know how to approach respondents about dispossession of firearms, and they are confident in their skill set around enforcement of these laws. We can also support these efforts by assuring that these laws and the implementation of these laws are evaluated. Especially with the gun violence restraining order laws given that they're new, we want to make sure that we understand the best practices for implementing these laws and the best practices for assuring their enforcement. Of course we also want to be mindful of their impact, and so evaluation efforts to measure the impacts of these new laws are extremely important. And policy makers and advocates can go a long way to assuring that those kind of efforts are also supported. So we've come to the end of my section of this module. Thank you very much for your attention and for your interest in this very important issue for our country.