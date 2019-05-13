Firearm Ownership & Risk for Lethal Violence

Hi, this is Daniel Webster. I'm going to discuss what we know about the relationship between Firearm Ownership and Risk of Lethal Violence in this session. There are multitude of ways in which guns can influence violent behavior. I think the most uncontroversial is that the availability of a firearm can increase the severity if there's any assault that occurs. This is basically due to what some refer to as the instrumentality effects. The ability of a firearm to greatly damage a human body is far greater than any other personal weapons short of a bomb. But there are other ways in which, at least theoretically, the availability of a firearm could affect violence. In these other ways there's more debate. Having a firearm available to someone who might consider committing a violent crime against someone could increase the likelihood that they're going to choose to use violence. Because having a gun can decrease your risk if you're an assailant. If you're going to try to rob someone for example and you have a firearm, you probably will not face resistance. Or if you're going to challenge someone to a fight and you have a gun, again you can decrease the risk by having that gun available to you theoretically. So, having a gun available could actually reduce the likelihood that physical violence is used, so that relationship of a gun giving someone the upper hand could decrease the risk that any injurious behavior will occur if someone is engaged in some violent act against another person. Victims who have firearms readily available to them could theoretically interrupt an attack, and thereby reduce the risk that they're going to have any harm; whether that's physical or any property taken from them. There's one argument that if many people have guns and carry guns, have them in their home that serves as a deterrent against violent acts against you. So nothing occurs simply because potential criminals are deterred from making any attacks. However, there's also evidence that the availability of a firearm could spur a more lethal attack by someone who is also armed. So in essence it could result in somewhat of an arms race, and this is when availability of guns can really start to change a social ecology. If you're living in an area with many people have guns and gun violence is somewhat common your fear is heightened, you're more likely to carry a gun yourself, and there's some evidence that an important mechanism by which violence is controlled to informal social controls that others will not try to intervene to curtail violent acts of someone. So this has been documented in ethnographic research in Philadelphia for example, where adults living in areas with high rates of gun violence say that they would otherwise try to step in and intervene with youth on the streets, but they are concerned about those youth being armed. One of the most widely cited public health studies that examines an important question of, "Does keeping a gun in your home increase or decrease, or have no impact whatsoever on the risk of homicide within that home. " Arthur Kellerman and his colleagues carried out a case-control study of homicides in home in three metropolitan areas in the United States. They studied 420 homicides that occurred in homes. Half of those homicides were by firearms. The way a case-control study works is that, the cases in this case is the homicides within homes, the prevalence of various risk or protective factors are compared among those cases with a set of controls that have not experienced; in this case a homicide in the home. So they use what's called a match case-control design where they identified individuals and homes in the neighborhood where the homicide occurred. Matched on the age group of the individuals who live there, the sex and race of the respondents. Also controlled for a variety of risk factors associated with violence such as alcohol abuse, a criminal history, fighting within the home. It's worth noting that among these cases of 420 homicides, in the vast majority of time 77 percent, the victim and offender knew one another. Quite often they were living under the same roof. In other cases, they were a friend or acquaintance. In only 3.7 percent of the time was the assailant a stranger to the victim. So that's important to note when we think about risk within the home. Commonly we might think about someone breaking into our house but a lot of times the most violence occurs not when people break in but when there's conflict within the home, between those who live together or who might be visiting. After controlling for these other risk factors, Kellerman and colleagues found that having a gun in the home was associated with a 2.7 fold increase in homicide risk after you control for these other factors. It's worth noting that the increased risk for homicide associated with gun ownership was stronger when the homicide involved a firearm, that is no surprise. Almost a five-fold level increase in the probability of gang-related homicide with gun ownership. Females had a notably higher risk for being killed in a homicide when they lived in a home with a gun and the risk we're most elevated, in this case by seven-point eight times above the non-gun owning household, when the victim and suspect were intimate partners. So this again underscores that much of the risks connected to guns in the home really is a domestic violence risk. Last thing I will note is that the increased risks associated gun ownership they found was only really therefore, the presence of handguns and in situations in which the victim and offender were somehow related either as an intimate partner or some family relation. So Kellermann's findings were relatively controversial as you might guess. There are many who believe quite strongly that guns in the home do not represent a risk, but perhaps a protective factor. There was notable criticism of the study and its design. I think it's one of the more compelling criticisms, is the probability that the estimated association between firearms and homicide risk may be biased because the cases and controls are so different from one another with respect to risk for violence. This simple table shows you the prevalence of key risk factors for violence between the homicide cases and the neighborhood controls. It's quite obvious in casual inspection of these, is that the cases had much more internal risk independent of firearms. Now, it is worth noting that all of these factors were statistically controlled for in Kellermann's analysis. What one has to concern yourself with though, when you see such stark differences between things that can be measured and statistically controlled, is whether there might be systematic differences that are unmeasured, and therefore, not statistically controlled. So it is a legitimate concern that these estimates may be biased and maybe biased upwards, due to any unmeasured risk factors, that are more common among cases versus controls. Other sorts of concern to criticisms of this study is the question about reporting of gun ownership among controls. In homes, where the homicide has occurred, particularly if there was a homicide from a firearm, it's relatively impossible to deny that a gun was in that home, quickly if it was a domestic homicide. When you gather survey data from controls. If you happen to knock on someone's door who might be involved in criminal activity or other high-risk behaviors, they may be less inclined to admit that they have a firearm in their home in part because it could be that such possession would be illegal. Another question about this study is, what is the direction of the causal arrow? What that means simply is, it may be that individuals who are highest risk for homicide, are more inclined to go out and purchase a gun for themselves. The relationship is that the risk drives gun ownership, rather than gun ownership drives risk. Another thing worth noting is that, if I would show you a map of where the homicides occurs in these three metropolitan areas, you would see that they tend to cluster in high poverty areas that generally have higher rates of crime than other parts of the city. In this design, what we are unable to know is, what is the relationship between gun ownership in lower crime, or areas that are not high in poverty. The last limitation of this study is that, the risk and benefit assessed in this study, is limited specifically to the home. You cannot infer, whether having a gun may increase or decrease one's risk outside the home. Now, there are other case-control studies that have tried to look at the same question about whether guns in the home affect risk for homicide victimization. A study by Cummings and colleagues in a Health Maintenance Organization Population in the state of Washington, found a two-fold higher increase risk for homicide victimization in homes where there was a registered gun. However, the increase risk for homicide victimization was not limited to homicides with guns, which may suggest again that, part of this association between gun ownership and homicide risk is at least in part due to the risk driving gun ownership. A national study was done, and published back in 2003 by the Wiebe. He used the National Data Source in National Mortality Followback Survey, looking at a subset of deaths that occur in the United States and with in-depth information about those homes and various risk factors. He compared that to a similar national population and the National Health Interview Data, to look at the relationship between having a gun in the home and risk for homicide. Here, the relative risk or odds ratio, similar type of calculation in Public Health was 1.4, rather than Kellermann's 2.7. What that means is, overall or on average, a 40 percent higher risk or rate of homicide, connected to homes with guns. Not surprisingly, this elevated risks was exclusive to homicides committed with firearms. As Kellermann found, the elevated risks were more concentrated for females than for males. He also found that the elevated risks were somewhat higher for Black victimization versus Whites. Total separate study that you'll hear about in a little more detail in another session, found that specifically for women who are in abusive, physically abusive relationship, that the partners' ownership of a firearm, increased risk for lethal outcomes from that violent relationship five-fold above relationships where the abuser did not have a firearm. That's after controlling for a number of risk factors. So criminologist, Gary Kleck, led another study after he criticized some of the other public health studies, case-control studies looking at the relationship between firearm ownership and homicide victimization. He, being a criminologist, was interested in answering the question whether owning a firearm increases risks that one would commit a homicide as opposed to being a victim of homicide. In this study published in 1999, he used data from a National Survey of State Prisoners, supposed to be nationally representative data collected in 1991, and looked at the subset who were in those prisons because they had been convicted of homicide. The controls for this study came from a national general social survey data, that were collected in 1980 through 1991. In the study, in both of these datasets, common information was gathered on the demographics of the survey participants, region of a country they were in, as well as their military status. What Kleck and Hogan found in this study, is after you control for these other factors, owning a gun was associated with a 36 percent increase in the risk of committing a homicide. Interestingly, what they found is that homicide offending risks connected to having guns, were elevated more for females than for males, thinking there is that, having a gun makes a female more lethal than a male because male can more easily, through physical force, kill a victim. The elevated risks were also notably higher among Blacks, about a two-fold elevated risk versus other races, and somewhat higher risk for gun ownership among Southerners, with the link of gun ownership and homicide perpetration being a little higher for that region. Mona Wright and Gerund went to New York, published a study that did not look at lethal outcomes, but what was looking at the risk for committing a violent crime among a population of individuals in California who were purchasing handguns in 1991, looked at the subset of ages 21 to 49 and looked at two different groups. Two thousand seven hundred and sixty one had some criminal history at the time of purchase, but that criminal history did not prohibit them from purchasing a handgun at that time in 1991. They also followed 4,495 handgun purchasers said, no prior criminal record whatsoever. The important finding from this research, when they followed these individuals up to five years after they purchased handguns, is that those looking at new convictions for felony crimes or violent misdemeanors that made one ineligible to possess a handgun in or any firearm in California. One percent of handgun purchasers with no criminal history committed such new crimes compared to 5.5 percent for those who had one or more convictions. So you had more than five times higher rate of committing a serious violent crime among those with prior criminal histories. So there's two relevant pieces here. There is an elevated relative risks, but still the absolute risk is less than 10 percent even among those with prior convictions. They also compared these offending rates to the overall population of California, and interestingly, they found that conviction rates at least for serious violent crimes among handgun purchasers with no record, that subset was actually lower than the general population, whereas those with prior histories who were purchasing handguns had much higher rates of future criminal offending. So again, a very important principle here is that gun owners who purchase a firearm legally, generally are even more law-abiding than your average person. However, there are subsets of firearm purchasers who do have dangerous histories and the ability for them to purchase a handgun could elevate their risk for criminal offending and potentially lethal offending. Now, I just went through looking at these relationships at a household or an individual level looking at risks connected to the so called exposure or gun ownership. It's also relevant to look at this relationship between gun ownership and population risk because it's one thing to think about whether an individual gun owner or that household is affected by someone having a gun. It's also relevant to think about those having more guns in everyone's home increase risk that extend beyond the home. So in a study published in the American Journal of Public Health in 2015, they examined state-level data using measures of gun ownership across the states and compared the first quintile, meaning the set of states with the lowest rates of firearm ownership to subsequent quintiles. So across this slide from left to right, you see increasing levels of gun ownership, and on the y-axis, how much the incident rate of homicide increases after you control for other factors. Anything above one is so called positive relationship, meaning that the risks are greater compared to that reference group of the lowest gun prevalence states. The most clear and strong relationship for a crime outcome are assaults with guns. So generally speaking, where there are more guns, there are more assaults with guns. The relationship with homicide is also positive, meaning places with more guns else being equal, have more homicides, but particularly more homicides with guns. However, that increase relationship is not quite as stark as the non-fatal outcome assaults that are non-fatal. The relationship with robbery rates and gun ownership is a little more complex. We see that risk for robberies with guns go up where there are more guns until you get to the states with the highest prevalence of guns and there you see less than the other states, but still elevated relevant to the lowest quintile for gun ownership. So again, that's a little bit complicated, but there's not a clear linear relationship. But in each case, all of the other states that have higher rates of gun ownership than the lowest quintile have elevated rates for robberies with firearms. Now, to better understand these relationships, I thought I would mention just a few other studies that might help us more broadly think about well, if there's a relationship to places having more guns and they're being more violence, why is that? Is it because more on that individual level or is it something about the environment itself may create risks for the population? Now, I've led two different studies that have studied diversion of guns for criminal use looking at crime gun trace data. In one study, we were interested in guns that in essence stayed within the same state, did not cross state lines, and examined measures of guns moving quickly to a criminal involvement shortly after a retail sale and looking at this in relationship to a variety of state gun laws. While the state gun laws with a principal purpose of that study, we did find a positive correlation with where there were more guns, there were more diversions for criminal use shortly after a sale. We also found this with respect to exporting guns that were used in crime across state lines. So states that have the highest rates have gone ownership also exported more those guns that were used in crimes, typically, in states that had lower levels of gun ownership and stricter gun laws. Economists, Ian Ludwig and Philip Cook completed a study in 2002 where they looked at the relationship between the prevalence of gun ownership within counties and a variety of other factors relevant to the risk and rates of burglaries in those counties. Many would hypothesize that places with more guns may have fewer home burglaries because burglars who would be scared that they would be shot when they enter someone's home. They actually found the opposite. They actually found where more households have guns or else being equal, that burglary rates were higher. Ludwig and Cook hypothesized that this may have something to do with thieves recognizing that guns have value on the street and for their own personal use as well. So the takeaway here is there's a variety of ways in which gun availability can influence violence including lethal violence. Some of these are in more direct ways in the case of domestic violence within the home or in some cases of criminal offenders owning a gun and therefore being more at greater risk for committing a homicide. But there are also indirect ways in which there are more guns generally available makes them more readily available to criminals to theft and other mechanisms such as easy social connections to find someone who will sell you a gun. If you're living in a place where gun ownership is far less common, those underground or unregulated transactions are less likely to occur. So there's a lot of complex ways in which the availability of guns affect violence. Yet, keeping in mind all those potential ways in which guns in essence facilitate violence, we also know that the vast majority of people who own guns do so safely and generally act responsibly with those firearms. So these two sort of competing ways that people think about guns really are not completely at odds with one another because many people will think about this relationship based upon their own experience. If they haven't hurt anyone with a gun and perhaps none of their gun owning friends have harmed anyone, that may well be the case because most people again who have guns do so safely, yet on net when you look at these relationships in terms of relative risk gun ownership relative to non gun ownership, we see elevated risk even if those absolute risk are somewhat low for your average gun owner. So I hope that is clear. There's a certainly more to be learned, but right now that is the synthesis of the data on the complexities of gun ownership and violence.