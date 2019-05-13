Focused Deterrence: A Law Enforcement Strategy to Reduce Gun Violence

Hi, my name is Caterina Roman. I'm a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Temple University, which is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In this segment, I'm going to talk about a law enforcement strategy known as focused deterrence. The strategy has been widely adopted in high crime jurisdictions around the US, and more recently in Mexico and Europe. The original model was developed in 1996 in Boston, under the name Operations Ceasefire. At the time, Boston was in search of a new law enforcement strategy in response to its youth violence epidemic. In a four-year period, from 1987 to 1990, youth homicides, that's homicides of individuals 25 and under, increased from 22 to 73. That's an increase of over 200 percent. So the strategy uses a problem oriented approach to carefully map and assess the violence and then implement a targeted enforcement process that has a wide range of legal levers at its disposal, putting pressure on targeted individuals to stop shooting. So the strategy has been referred to as Pulling Levers. When it's specifically directed at gangs or groups though, it's currently known as the Group Violence Intervention. In evaluation conducted by the research partners in Boston, found that the strategy was associated with a 63 percent reduction in monthly youth homicides and a 44 percent reduction in gun assault incidents. For two-year period, Boston only had one handgun related homicide of youth. That was in 1999 and 2000. People have referred to this success as the Boston Miracle. So what is this strategy? Well, the foundation is deterrence. The principle of deterrence targets offender groups and their networks in an innovative matter, attempting to show that punishment is likely. No more business as usual, policing, or law enforcement because the wheels of the criminal justice system will work more quickly to arrest, detain, and punish those responsible for the shootings. So deterrence theory has been the underlying foundation for many criminal justice policies and practices throughout the course of American history. The idea is that crimes prevented through the threat of punishment, and through punishment itself. So offenders and potential offenders must see that the costs of crime do not outweigh the benefits. So the strategy uses enforcement in a very narrow way, strategically helping to improve the legitimacy of police in the eyes of the community. Now, it's narrow and strategic, because it's focusing on those individuals in the groups who law enforcement have carefully identified as part of the problem. Now, you might be thinking what's a group? Why am I saying gang? Well, group can be used interchangeably with gang but it refers to any social network whose members commit violent crimes together and have a shared identity. This could include chapters of well-known gangs like the Bloods, the Crips, but it's also in reference to small, loosely organized neighborhood crews. You might have heard the term "posses" or "sets", that all fits into this idea of groups. Now groups, this idea of groups being the target, it's part of the reason strategy is considered so innovative. It recognizes, even in high violence communities, victimization and offending are very concentrated among groups. Groups typically make up less than a half of one percent, less than one percent of the population of a city or a jurisdiction. But they can contribute as much as 50 or 60 percent to its violence. All right, so what does the strategy actually do? Well, there's four components that work together to affect change. The first component involves convening an inter-agency work-group of government partners, researchers, community groups, and the partners, well the government partners sit together, the law enforcement and outline a list of individuals and groups that should be targeted by the intervention. Then the second component involves a meeting. It's called a call and meeting or a notification meeting, where the groups and the individuals that have been put on this list, it bring them into this meeting to deliver the message of no more shootings. We're not going to tolerate gun violence any more, and it's usually the individuals that are on probation and parole who are asked by the Court to come into these meetings and then the police commissioner, the head district attorney, basically say, "we know who you are, do not shoot. You and your network should not shoot. Take this message back to your community and share it, because we will come down hard on you". The third component includes aspects after the call and meeting. So if a shooting occurs, law enforcement has to follow through on what they said they would do. So these post notification meeting activities, these enforcements occur when a shooting has happened, where the levers are implemented and I'll come back to that in a second. Let me tell you about the fourth component. The fourth component involves offering social services to the individuals. Where when you're in this call and meeting your saying, "yes we're going to come after you if you commit a shooting. But we're also here to offer you services and offer you resources if you want to come out of the violent lifestyle or the criminal lifestyle and change. Put the gun down. We're here for you. We have services for you". Now, these components work together to create change at the community level, at the aggregate level. It means that the expectation is that the overall levels of shootings in a community will change. Not just the violence associated with those who are targeted, but the expectation is that the community levels of gun violence will go down in the neighborhoods that received this intervention. The strategy suggests that the message will spread to potential offenders and in general to the community, and individuals and groups will change their behavior and the norms that support gun violence. All right, so let me return to the idea of these legal levers. Those aspects of law enforcement that are creating the perception that the risk of punishment is higher than it was before. The strategy blends traditional law enforcement, traditional policing, probation traditional, aspects of supervision with non-traditional aspects, and these could be things like enforcing public housing code violations, or if someone hasn't paid their child support, or if they're illegally obtaining electricity or gas or cable, shutting off those systems and going after them. Having more stringent probation supervision requirements. Having testimony by intelligence officers in the court multiple times, multiple officers testifying or relying on the grand jury for indictments, in particular cases where witness intimidation might be occurring. So these components have remained generally consistent over time and as the strategy has been replicated, evaluation research has shown for the most part, strategy has been implemented in jurisdictions around the country with fidelity, right? Faithfully. The evaluation findings report positive impacts, and we know this from the independent evaluations but also from two systematic reviews and meta analyses. Meta-analysis, if you're not familiar with the term, is a research procedure using statistical methods, that combines the results of a number of different studies together to create a single report on a precise estimate of the effect size of the intervention. So in 2012, the first meta-analysis was done, and the authors used 10 evaluations and they found that nine out of the 10 studies that they looked at, those evaluation results had positive effects. Then recently in 2018, another meta-analysis was published by the same authors, looking at 24 evaluations and 19 of them have significant reductions in crime. The authors concluded, both times in both meta-analyses, that the intervention had medium effects. Medium is good in criminal justice. So good effects but there were also caveats. The author said, "We do not know for sure if the individuals involved in groups are the ones changing their behavior, or other, maybe potential offenders, people that weren't in these groups are changing their behavior." So let's just turn to Philadelphia and I'll illustrate this idea to the Philadelphia experience. So Philadelphia implemented Focused Deterrence in 2013, started in 2012. There was no grant, federal grant resources or city grant used, it was just a number of law enforcement leaders getting together saying we need to do something different, and they targeted three police districts in South Philadelphia. That's three police districts out of a possible 21. But that's all of South Philadelphia, and the strategy was run by the Gun Violence Task Force out of the district attorney's office, but it was a pretty much an equal pairing of partners. We had probation, juvenile probation, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the district attorney's office, we had federal agencies involved, Temple University was the research partner, the mayor's office put in some resources for what was happening in the community, and the strategy in Philadelphia utilized four call and meetings and 14 law enforcement over a two-year period. So as I mentioned, Temple University did the evaluation and we wanted it to be different than past evaluations. So we examined both the aggregate levels of shooting in the area compared to comparison areas, and whether the gangs, the 14 gangs that were targeted changed their behavior. We found that there was an aggregate level reduction in shootings in the community. But the gangs involved, when you looked across the 14, there was not a statistically significant reduction in shootings. We could not say for certain that the change in the overall rates was because of a change in those individuals targeted. So generally, positive effects in Philadelphia but we don't know what mechanisms are at work. So I'm leaving you with some questions to ponder. How do we know who this message of non-violence is reaching? Who's getting the message? Why didn't all groups, why didn't all 14, I think 10 or 11 out of the group had reductions in crime but not the other three or four? Last, is each gang getting enough of the intervention? How do we know if the components are working together, and which components maybe working to create the change? So still a lot to think about with this strategy. But in summary, let's sort of review what I talked about. Serious, sustained, ambitious goals from law enforcement is worthwhile, right? This was very much a departure from reactive policing strategies, and evidence does show, multiple studies and these meta-analyses, shows that on average there is a medium crime reduction effect. But again, with the Philadelphia experience and others, we do not know necessarily about what is creating the change. The model does expect that individuals will change their behavior but this has not necessarily been measured to date. Things to think about. Thank you very much.