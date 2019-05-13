Hi. Daniel Webster here, Director of the Center for Gun Policy and Research at Johns Hopkins University. We're going to a do a segment today that's going to focus on one important question that comes up when there is a mass shooting in a public place. I'm very happy that we have as a guest faculty member, Louis Klarevas. He has published a book on this very topic with his own in-depth research looking at mass killings across the United States. I'm going to start Louis with something that often comes up when we grapple with, why did this happen? One response to that is because of gun-free zones. What is a gun-free zone? That's a good question. It's a term of art for people who've studied gun violence and it's a generic reference to places where people are prohibited from possessing firearms. The origins of the term, as you can see in the current slide deck that we have up, the artist of the term date back to the late 1980s, early 1990s when Congress enacted a set of laws that prohibited the possession of personal firearms in certain federal facilities and federal courthouses, and then also prohibited the possession of firearms within 1,000 feet of a K-12 school. That's where it comes from. One of the people who spent a lot of time writing about this is a person by the name of John Lott. He's written a book, most recently a book called The War On Guns, and he talks a little bit about this in his book. He has quite an elaborate definition of what is it gun-free zone because he's so central to the discussion. I think it's important to point out what is definition is listed there. It say, "Places were only police or military police are places where it is illegal to carry a permitted concealed handgun, places that are posted as not allowing a permitted concealed handgun, Places where general citizens are not allowed to obtain permits or where permits are either not issued to any general citizens or to only a very tiny selective segment." It's quite an elaborate and I might say, confusing definition. What I've done in my research is like trying to come up with a more practical, more parsimonious, more useful definition. The way Lott conceptualizes it is that there's gun-free zones and then everything else which, for lack of a better term, let's call it gun-allowing zones. I argue that there's a middle ground as well. There's also gun-restricting zones and it's basically a spectrum where one enters gun-free zones and the other enters a gun-allowing zone and gun-restricting zones are somewhere in the middle. For me and for the research that I did, I defined gun-free zones as properties whereby law or signage, individuals are prohibited from carrying personal firearms and law enforcement officers or armed guards are not stationed. However, there's a little twist to this which is that there's also what I call gun-restricting zones, which are properties where by law of signage, private citizens are prohibited from carrying personal firearms just as in gun-free zones. But in gun-restricting zones, law enforcement officers or armed guards are stationed and they're on patrol. Then there's the other end of the spectrum which is gun-allowing zones which are properties where individuals are not prohibited by law or signage from carrying personal firearms. I think that's a better more parsimonious and simpler breakdown of the three different concepts. Okay, that's very helpful. Now President Trump has argued or stated that 98 percent of mass public shootings occurred in places where guns are banned. What's the president implying by that statement? Yeah. So President Trump is, in essence, claiming that mass shooters almost always target gun-free zones. But another way to think about it and you use a term that John Lott uses is that gun-free zones are magnets from mass shootings. They attract not shooters and that's where they tend to occur. The logic behind this assertion is that a gunman will be deterred from attacking a place, where armed individuals might be present at a fear that one of those armed individuals will return fire and abruptly cut short to perpetrators rampage. So it's a general argument that gun-free zones are magnets for mass public shootings and if there were more people who were armed, that would deter mass shooters. So you're an expert on this. You've researched this, this 98 percent number, is that correct? Yeah. So the first thing you have to do is go back and figure out what the source is. Okay. The source President Trump is, again, we just talked about in John Lott. He takes his data from John Lott. So John Lott makes two very bold claims when it comes to the relationship between gun-free zones and mass public shootings. The first one is that, since 1950, there've only been seven mass public shootings that have not occurred in gun-free zones. If you do the math, that actually turns out to be 2.2 percent of all mass shootings. Mass public shooting since 1950 have not occurred in gun-free zone. Related to that is another variable claim which is that 97.8 percent of all mass public shooting since 1950 have occurred in gun-free zones. So what President Trump is basically done is he's taken that 97.8 percent number, rounded that up to 98 percent and that's where it comes from. You asked me, "Is that a reliable number?" The answer is no. To put it quite simply, President Trump is incorrect and the reason he's incorrect is because John Lott is incorrect. There's a few problems with how John Lott basically has researched this issue. The first one which we already hinted at is that he has a very impractical definition of gun-free zones. He frequently treats places where there are guns present as gun-free which defies logic. How can it be gun-free if guns are there? A really good example is the White House. By this definition, the White House, which has snipers on the roof, uniformed secret service on the grounds and secret service agents that are part of the protective detail inside the building. That's a gun-free zone, pursuant to Lott's definition. It doesn't make sense. Another thing that he does is, he treats entire counties and sometimes entire cities as gun-free. A really good example of this is the county of Los Angeles. The United States, I think around 325-347 million people and LA County is over 10 million people. So he basically has taken one county, which accounts for over 3 percent of the entire United States population and he's deemed that a gun-free zone because he has an issue with how many concealed carry permits they issue in that county. If you keep looking at this data and how he does his research, basically prior to 1980, he practically treats the entire United States as a gun-free zone. So that's one problem that we have a very practical definition. The other problem that we have with Lott's workers that it makes a lot of erroneous determinations. One thing he does is he excludes shootings that take place in part or in whole and residential areas. He says that the FBI says we need to do this. But if you actually look at the FBI report he sites, they actually mentioned the term residence. It mysteriously vanished when he relayed that quote from the FBI report on his website. But it's there, the FBI does not exclude shootings that occur in residences strictly because they happen in residence. There might be other reasons, but that's not the reason. Lott also wrongly codes gun-free zones in a way that, he's been called out by fact-checking websites and a really good example of this is the shooting that happened in 2015 at Umpqua Community College in Oregon. A lot of fact-checking sites and a lot of news reporting has identified that place as being a gun-allowing zone and he's quoted it as a gun-restricting zone. Now I think about it, it was a gun-allowing zone and he's quoted it as a gun-free zone, which it isn't. There's a lot of erroneous quoting and determinations like that. When you apply his definition, you end up with really illogical results. Like the Washington Navy Yard shooting that happened in 2013. He says that's a gun-free zone, even though the debt very building that was attacked, had armed guards in it and they engaged the shooter. So again, we have another problem there and it deals with how he makes determinations, and then his numbers don't add up. I mean, I did the math. If seven equals 2.2 percent, that means that there's another 311 shootings out there since 1950 to account for the 97.8 percent. It's like simple algebra. However, if you go to his website, he only identifies 62 mass public shootings from 1998 through 2018 and any identifies in another data, in another Excel sheet another 43. Through 1977 through 1997. So you basically have over 42-year period, a 105 mass public shootings. Well, if there's 311 through 318 since 1950s, where the other 213? So to get to that you have to basically, he basically says the rest happened prior to 1977. Well, that would be 213 mass public shootings over the 27-year period of 1950 through 1976. Then about half of that, for the remaining 42 years. It just doesn't add up, it's actually preposterous to think that there were that many mass shootings in the '50s and '60s and then it significantly decreased in the 40-year sets. So in your book, you've actually tried to pin this down with the data that you've collected on mass killings. What did you find when you break this down of the different kinds of zones of gun-free, gun-restricting and gun-allowing? Yeah. So one of the things that I did in my book and just add a copy of that, I was only able to collect data on what I call high-fatality mass shootings, which were mass shootings in which six or more people were killed. The 50-year period that I studied which was between 1966 and 2015, there were 111 such shootings. What I found was that 12 percent occurred in gun-free zones, 5 percent occurred in gun-restricting zones and the remainder, the vast majority occurred in gun-allowing zones. That account for 84 percent of all mass shootings. I also just to mimic a little bit of what Lott does. I excluded high-fatality mass shootings that incurred entirely in residential settings. When you take out that set of data, the numbers you come up with are 21 percent of high fatality mass shootings occurred gun-free zones, 8 percent occurred in gun-restricting zones and 71 percent occur in gun-allowing zones. So it's still a significant number. The vast majority that occur in gun-allowing zones. So when you open this conversation, you articulated, in essence, a theory of how gun-free zones may facilitate or allow public mass shootings. Now, based upon your own research, what is your own takeaway on that question on those key thing relevant to gun-free zones? Yeah. There are basically two takeaways from the research. The first takeaway is that the 98 percent figure, the one that Lott refers to, the one that President Trump refers to, that. 98 percent figure is false. It's simply not supported by any reasonable evidence or any reasonable standard of Social Science Research. The second takeaway is that the argument that mass shooters almost always target gun-free zones is a myth. In fact, what the data show and what they clearly show is that mass shooters avoid gun-free zones in the vast majority of attacks. If I could put it another way, mass shooters are generally not deterred by the possibility of an armed response. Bottom line, it's a myth. Well, that's great. This has been very illuminating. I very much appreciate your contribution to this course Dr. Klarevas, and thank you again. Thank you for having me.