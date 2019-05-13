How Mental Illness and Violence are Related (and Not Related) and Why It Matters

Hi everyone, I'm Jeff Swanson. We don't know each other, but I'm willing to bet that you know someone personally who has struggled with a mental illness like depression or bipolar disorder or maybe schizophrenia. It could be a loved one, or someone in your family, or you yourself have faced this challenge of living with an illness that can impair the brain's ability to reason, and perceive reality, and make decisions, and regulate mood and behavior. And it just makes it really difficult to do a lot of the things that we enjoy and otherwise take for granted in life. If you know someone with mental illness, a serious mental illness, you also know that treatments exist, and some people do very well in treatment and recover, but it's difficult to get good mental health care in the United States. It's just a challenge that treatments and services that are needed are just not that available or accessible or affordable sometimes to people who need them. And so there's a good argument to be made from a public health point of view. We've got 10 million people in the United States with serious mental illnesses and 3 million are not getting any treatment. And it's very costly that our lawmakers, our policymakers should step up and do something about this. Use the tools of law and policy to reinvest in the public mental health care system and make it work better. Now, let me ask you something. When is the last time that you heard one of our lawmakers say this, make this point in public, talk about mental illness and the mental health care system? I bet I know when it was. I bet it was right after a mass shooting in a church or a school. One of these just horrifying events. It's just so awful, so irrational, it's an existential threat to our ordinary life, and we want to know, why did this happen? What kind of a person, what kind of a mind would be capable of such an unimaginable act? And we want a straight answer and we get one from our national leaders. What do they say? They say it's mental illness. That's the reason for it. That's the cause, and the corresponding solution, fix the mental health care system. We do need a better mental health care system in the United States than the publicly funded system that we have is. Especially in some states and local communities, it's just woefully inadequate. It's overburdened, it's fragmented, it doesn't work very well for lots of people in need. But do we really need to fix the mental health care system in order to stop mass shootings and prevent gun violence in America? Is that the reason for it? Well, if that's right, then we would have to make a couple of assumptions. We'd have to assume that people with mental illnesses are likely to be violent. And that it's mental illness that makes them so, and that they're responsible for much of the gun violence that we see. And, therefore, that curing mental illness, or removing mentally ill people from the community, come to that, would therefore remove this key risk factor for gun violence. And, thus, it would save many lives, and public opinion polls actually suggest that people believe that's right. Americans, about 60% anyway, according to public opinion polls, believe that people with an illness like schizophrenia are likely or very likely to be violent towards other people. It matters because people act on the basis of what they believe to be true. If you believe people with mental illness are dangerous and violent, you're going to act accordingly. You might want to be distant from them, and you might reject them, and you might support policies that would restrict their liberties. You might discriminate against people with mental illness in things like employment and education. But is it true that mentally ill people are violent and that violence is really a result of mentally ill people out in the community? Well, scientific research says, no, not so much. Take studies of people we know are violent. You study those people and what you learn is that about 17% or so have a serious mental illness and 83% do not. So most violent criminals aren't mentally ill. And there are too many people with mental illness who do wind up in the criminal justice system, and that's another problem that doesn't speak well for our mental health care system in this country. But when people with mental illnesses get arrested, it's not for violent crime. Nine out of ten times, it's for something else, some minor offense like trespassing or public intoxication. So what about, let's start with people we know are really mentally ill? They've been hospitalized for a psychiatric illness and now they're out community. Are they violent? Well, people have studied that, too, and what they find is that they, by and large, do not pose a danger to the community. On average, about 13% will engage in some maybe minor act of violence, like shoving or slapping or pushing somebody against the wall, not necessarily causing an injury or using a weapon. But 87% of those discharged psychiatric hospital patients are not violent. What about a representative community sample, where you go out, just pick people at random who represent the community and study as precisely as you can two things? Are they mentally ill? What kind of disorders do they have? And are they violent? Have they acted in a violent way? And these studies, they don't find a very strong correlation between these two things at all. Using that method, only about 4% of the violent behavior out there in society is attributable directly to serious mental illness. And what does that mean? Well, it means that if we somehow had a perfect mental health care system, and we could actually cure people with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and depression, which would be wonderful, our problem of violence would go down by about 4% and 96% of it would still be there. 96% of the violence that's happening now would still happen because it's caused by other things. Even in cases when a person with a mental illness does something violent, mental illness isn't necessarily why. Not all by itself. It might be that that person was intoxicated. Or they had a really terrible childhood and they were beaten up as kids and they learned this kind of maladaptive way of responding to anger and conflict, and now they have a lot of this impulsive anger and they can't control it. Or they're living in a really poor neighborhood right now and they're exposed to violence. They see it and it's really stressful, and maybe they're involved with buying drugs from criminals in the illegal drug market. Or they just have an antisocial personality. So all these things can contribute to violence. People with mental illness are basically people. And they might range from your harmless grandmother to your neighbor's not so harmless intoxicated boyfriend, and everything in between. And they have basically the same risk and protective factors for violence that other people have. Now, it's true that mental illness under some circumstances can contribute directly to violence. Someone with symptoms like untreated delusions that other people are threatening a person and they're really not, and they hear voices in their head telling them to do something harmful. And that can happen and it's rare. We have something, a criminal disposition called not guilty by reason of insanity, and that's sometimes invoked. It's, as I say, very unusual. But those symptoms can cause violence. Mostly, they don't. Most people who have those symptoms are not violent. It can be made worse by alcohol pr drug intoxication that could disinhibit people's aggressive impulses. But most people, overwhelmingly, who have serious mental illnesses aren't violent, and when it happens, it's one of several other factors. What's hard, it's hard to predict for psychiatrists, because the risk factors for violence tend to be none specific. Things like being young and male apply to many, many more people who are never going to do the thing you're trying to prevent. So mental illness, it's not that there's no connection at all, it's just not the place you'd start from a public health perspective to address the problem of violence and gun violence in society. Now, having said all that, it's complicated because there actually is an important story about mental illness that's strongly connected to firearm deaths in the United States, and that story is suicide. Suicides account for almost two thirds of gun-related fatalities in the United States. And mental illness is a really strong factor, one of the most important causes, actually, of suicide. People who have major depression, for example, often have suicidal symptoms. And about half the people who used a gun to end their own life were known to have a mental illness. Probably more than that did have a mental health condition if we really knew what it was. It wasn't disclosed, it wasn't diagnosed. But here's the point. When people are intent on harming themselves, whether they have a diagnosable psychiatric disorder or not, or just some other kind of situation that seems really hopeless to them, it's really important, if we want to save their life, to try to make sure they don't have access to lethal means, especially firearms, which is really lethal. People who try to end their life with a gun, they point directly at the brain and they die instantly. It's a catastrophic brain injury. Now, almost nine out of ten people who try to end their own lives using some other method, on average, survive and they don't go on to die from suicide. They get a second chance and they go on. They die from something else at an older age. But if they use a gun, those odds are just reversed. About nine out of ten people die and only 10% survive. So this is a really important public health and safety opportunity.