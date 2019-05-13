Interview with Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland

I'm Jon Vernick. I'm a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. In our discussion of the Second Amendment and its effect on gun policy, we're here today at the offices of Maryland Attorney General, Brian Frosh. Attorney General Frosh took office in 2015. But, before that spent 28 years in the Maryland legislature, including a dozen as chair of the Maryland judicial proceedings committee. In that capacity, he helped to shepherd a number of very progressive gun laws through the Maryland legislature. So we're very fortunate today to have the chance to speak with Attorney General Frosh. So Mr. Attorney General, we're so fortunate to have you here today. Thank you. Thank you. For those who might not be fully familiar with what a state attorney general does, would you start off please by just telling us about your job and the role of an Attorney General? Sure. I think of the job as the people's lawyer. It's very broad, it encompasses all of the government essentially. We represent the governor, we represent the general assembly, the judiciary, every executive agency, we protect consumers, we fight anti-trust cases and we defend the state whenever it gets sued. Turning now to that conversation for today, the Second Amendment to the US Constitution. Could you talk a little bit about how the Second Amendment affects your work as an Attorney General? Well, when I was in the Senate, I was the leader of the firearm safety act of 2013, did a number of things that protect Marylanders from violence. It bans the sale of assault weapons, large capacity magazines, requires fingerprint licensing to purchase a handgun. That passed. I got elected Attorney General and we began to get sued by the NRA and its allies. The first suit was one that said that, our assault weapons ban on large capacity magazines were violations of the Second Amendment. So we defended the state and those lawsuits very successful, I might add. We got the strongest decision in the country from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. They said that, assault weapons or weapons of war are not protected by the Second Amendment at all. It was applied though Supreme Court denied. Since then, every aspect of that bill and every aspect in which the state has a law that protects people from gun violence has been challenged by the NRA and its supporters. We have restrictive provisions on the right for citizens to carry concealed weapons in public. So we've defended the state on all of these actions and so far are completely successful. When I ran for Attorney General in 2014, I did not anticipate the role that I would be playing after the election of 2016. I was not really thinking of the Attorney General as one of the checks and balances the Constitution put in place to protect democracy. But, in the past two years that has been a huge part of the job for me in and other democratic attorneys general across the country. It relates to gun policy in the sense that the administration was prepared to let the blueprints for 3D guns be posted on the Internet and we were able to get into court and stop it at the 11th hour. It was a secret settlement that they made. But, it's an extremely important role of a state attorney general within the national context and one that I really hadn't thought would have to be activated during my term. Well, we're all coming to realize how important state attorneys general are and again, how fortunate we are to have you in that role. So thank you. Thank you. So you've talked about the role of a state attorney general as the people's lawyer and you've had an enormous success in defending Maryland's gun laws against Second Amendment challenges. Congratulations. Thank you. Could you talk a little bit for these listeners about how research has helped you to defend gun laws because we'll be talking a lot about research? Well, it's been a huge help and the fact that Daniel Webster, a professor at Hopkins is the leader in the country on this subject, has been enormously helpful. He's been involved in every endeavor I've engaged in both as a legislator and as Attorney General to support, and then protect Maryland's gun safety laws. We were able to establish when we were moving forward on the firearm safety act of 2013 that we were adopting the best practices from around the country and we used professor Webster's research to establish that, to make our case when the law was challenged and the considerations are depending upon what amendment and what circumstance, whether the state has a compelling interest, whether it was irrational law etc. We used the research done by Professor Webster and his colleagues at Hopkins to support our law, and ultimately the court approved of our arguments. That's incredibly gratifying for us to hear that the research that we do is valuable to policymakers like you because we do it not just to publish it in journals, but hope that it is ultimately useful. Right. So I'm so glad to hear that. You started to talk about your work in the General Assembly to get a bunch of Maryland's very progressive gun laws enacted. Now it's your job to defend those laws. How would you compare that role and how the Second Amendment affects you in each of those categories? Well, I'm very proud to have played a role on both sides of the issue as the policymaker and as the lawyer defending the policy. Each one has been very gratifying. I thought the firearm safety act was a huge step forward for Maryland. So getting that law passed was a great achievement. But protecting it from challenge in court was obviously also important. If we had been successful, they are all the efforts by the General Assembly would have been for naught. It's being true in general is a wonderful job. I mean, we get to take on challenges, go after bad guys, and protect the people of the state of Maryland. I don't need any other votes in order to do it. When you're in the legislature, you need a 141. You need 71 votes in the house in 24 in the senate. So you can't do anything all by yourself. Of course, I didn't do anything all by myself as attorney general but the decisions don't require anybody else's approval or vote. Wow. You are a master at obtaining that consensus among your colleagues and all Maryland's benefits. As a result, it's quite a unique perspective that you have being the person who gets the law enacted. In the first place, our work is to get enacted and then gets defendant on either end. Yes. I mean, it's been a great experience for me. On those lobes, there are times when it doesn't quite work that smoothly. May have been a bill that I opposed when I was in the General Assembly, that I now have to depend as attorney general. But on this constellation of issues, it's just been a great pleasure. We're so glad. Looking forward now, so the future of the Second Amendment as you think about what might be coming down the road in either the courts or the legislature, what do you see as some of the future challenges related to the Second Amendment. One of the things that I've learned as a law student and has become even more clearer, the longer I've practiced law is the supreme court when it wants to be is just a policy-making institution itself. I vehemently disagreed with the Heller's decision. I thought they read out of the Second Amendment extremely important words. I thought they just decided this is what we want to do. Let's figure out a way to do it. Since then, we have two new justices on the Supreme Court. They probably are both stronger Second Amendment advocates than their predecessors. So there's no telling where new Second Amendment cases are going. One of the questions that we had when we were fighting the lawsuits against our Firearm Safety Act was, do we want the Supreme Court to take the case and uphold the law we hoped? Or would we be satisfied with just a win in the fourth circuit? I was concerned at the time that supreme court didn't take it. The question would still be open, and it's turned out that's what happened. Somebody somewhere is going to be trying to get a assault weapon ban up before the Supreme Court to see if they can win one more vote than the folks who believe the Second Amendment has limits. Those limits ought to include weapons of mass destruction. Well. At least if it's Maryland's assault weapons ban case that goes before the Supreme Court we know that it will be descended by incredibly able advocate. In 2008, when the Supreme Court decided its District of Columbia against Heller decision, our Center for Gun Policy and Research filed an amicus brief on behalf of public health organizations. We hope that was helpful, even though the decision turned out in support of gun rights. Let me ask you to close by maybe offering some advice to the students of this course, and the viewers of this video going forward, what would you say to students who hope to be able to work to prevent gun violence in the United States? This is going to be a continuing struggle. I mean, especially since the Heller decision. I think American is overwhelmingly support reasonable restrictions on the use of guns. I don't believe the Second Amendment wasn't intended by the framers to be an absolute open invitation for everybody to have guns everywhere to harm teachers and harm everybody out on the street. I think that people need to make their voices heard in Maryland and around the country. Maryland will be safer if our neighbors have gun laws that are as strong as ours. Congress has the right to pass reasonable restrictions on the use and carry of guns, and really ought to do it. Background checks are extremely important. There's no reason in the world why people who have proven themselves to be violent should be allowed to own and carry weapons that can kill other people. It takes an activated citizenry and activated electorate to bring those messages home to their representatives in state legislatures and in Congress. I would encourage everybody in the course who also say, I agree with that to get out there and advocate, make their voices heard. Thank you. We certainly hope that this video and course give the viewers the information, knowledge, tools to do just that. But again, the state of Maryland is very fortunate to have you working on its gun laws. We're very fortunate to have had the chance to talk with you today. So thank you very much Attorney General Frankie. Thank you. I appreciate the opportunity.