Hi. I'm Daniel Webster, Director of the Center for Gun Policy and Research at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. I'm here with my colleague Cassandra Crifasi, Deputy Director of the Center. This session we're going to be talking about making guns safer in particular talking about the implications of personalized guns or smart guns. Now both Cassandra and I studied injury prevention before we specialize focusing on gun violence, and then that tradition of injury prevention. We've often had a great deal of success reducing injuries and deaths by making hazardous products safer. So many individuals have thought well, we could apply that same logic to firearms. We know that there are many deaths that could potentially be prevented when unauthorized individuals get their hands on a gun, that could be a very small child, who might play with a gun and will go off and hurt themselves or someone else. It could be a depressed team or a variety of other scenarios, and those injuries could be prevented. But really each product is its own unique thing. It should be examined what are the implications of that? Now one question that people who do risk assessments examine when you're addressing a hazard like guns and making them potentially safer, is how might exposure to that hazardous product change when that product is safer? That's basically what we're going to talk about today. The question about whether we should make a product safety like guns really depends upon some key questions. We have some of the answers to those questions are beginning to answer those questions, but some we frankly don't fully know. So it depends upon most importantly how many people will become gun owners decide now that there's a safer product, there's a safer gun I can bring into my home. How many people will bring a home a gun into their home under that situation of safer guns? Secondly, how many current gun owners would decide, yes, I will go ahead and purchase this safer gun and potentially have a safer home environment as a result. But there are also other contingencies. Those current gun owners have other guns who don't have that special safety technology. What do they do with those firearms? Then there's, I guess, a final question which is those individuals who don't currently own guns would probably would have anyway now they have the option to buy a safer gun. So I'm going to turn it over to Cassandra now who can then talk us through what do we know about, from surveys, likelihood that various groups might purchase a personalized gun? So personalized guns are those that will only work for an authorized user. There are a few technologies that exist to make guns personalized. You can have a combination lock that you've put in your combination to use the firearm, you can use radio frequency ID which works through a bracelet or watch or a ring, and when it's in the proximity of the gun, it will tell the gun that it's okay to fire. Also currently being developed our fingerprint technology like what you would see on your smartphone so that you can use a fingerprint scanner from your thumb or one of your fingers to unlock the firearm. There's existing research that shows that there's a broad level of support for making guns inoperable for children. So if a child finds an unsecured firearm, they wouldn't be able to use it to harm themselves or others. Recently, there's been new research examining how non gun owners would respond to personalize guns being on the market. There's some suggestion that as much as two thirds of non gun owners would be willing to purchase or willing to consider purchasing a personalized gun, and when Daniel was describing exposure and the potential risk that individuals would face if they brought a gun into their home, that's certainly something that we should be considering. The other important consideration is how likely current gun owners are to purchase them, and we've done some recent research on that topic. Only about 20 percent of current gun owners are interested in purchasing a personalized gun with radio-frequency technology. This is not a huge market, but it has the potential to bring these personalized guns into homes and reduce risk. There are some important characteristics as to whether those guns coming into the home we'll be impactful. So for example, we asked these respondents about their safe storage behaviors, and among people who reported being a likely purchaser of a personalized gun, they were 50 percent more likely to store their guns safely already, because of the risk that unsecured guns pose in the home bringing a personalized gun in the home where guns are already stored safely may limit the potential benefit. Additionally, people who had reported that they stored their guns more safely because they had taken a safety training course were also more likely to store all their gun safely. This suggests that we could also have some benefits in the home to reduce child gun injury by safe storage and safety training. So again, thinking about what would the impact be if we have personalized guns are smart guns on the market, pardon me. You have to break down what are the gun related deaths that could be an impacted by this change in consumer options and consumer behavior. Now the initial design and the reason frankly for development in this area was to prevent unintentional shootings of under age youth. Now if you look at deaths in the United States in 2017, only 51 unintentional shooting deaths for youth under 18 occurred. Now there is some research that suggests that that might be an undercount, but it's safe to say that fewer than a 100 deaths per year. Now 100 too many in my opinion, but that is a type of death that could be affected by this safer gun. There's also 1261 teen suicides that occurred in 2017 with a firearm. Those also could potentially be impacted. Now the greatest risk for bad outcomes, when someone brings a gun into their home, is a suicide. In most cases, it is the person who purchased that firearm who is using that gun to take their life. If you look at the number of firearm suicides in the age group 25 to 64,this is the age group that might have children under age youth in their homes, and might potentially be interested in a personalized gun because it concerns for the under age youth. If you look at the number of suicides in that age group in 2017, there were almost 15,000 of such deaths. So increasing exposure to guns in the home is very relevant to that very common form of death. The other kind of death that could be impacted our domestic homicides in the most recent year available roughly 1,200 firearm deaths involving domestic homicide. What the literature shows is that bringing a gun into the home elevates risk more than threefold for both adults suicide as well as domestic homicides. So Cassandra and I and our colleagues have begun to do some rough risk assessments, making various assumptions of what might happen were personalized guns on the market and people would start to buy them. Both people who are current gun owners as well as individuals who might become gun owners because there is a safer gun on the market available. So in our first set of risk assessment analysis, we made the following assumptions. We assume that there would be a 20 percent reduction in unintentional shooting deaths for under age youth. That was a fairly generous assumption for beneficial effect based upon that 18 percent in our current gun owner survey, 18 percent indicated some interest in purchasing such a firearm. As Cassandra mentioned, those were generally among the most safest gun owners to begin with. We also assumed that the amount of increase gun exposure in homes for new gun owners would be roughly increased by 10 percent. When looking at a number of people who have guns in the home versus not, about two-thirds do not versus one-third that do, those are a set of assumptions we put in to see, how would the number of deaths change under a free market scenario where personalized guns are available? Our estimate is that about 200 lives would have been saved through fewer teen suicides and unintentional shootings. But that you can have more than 1,500 additional deaths connected principally to adult suicide and domestic homicides. Now, we went through a variety of other assumptions to see the degree to which our risk assessment change and whether we come out with a net fewer gun deaths or more gun deaths. So if we again assume a 20 percent protective effect, but a five percent increase in exposure for people who otherwise wouldn't have guns, we estimate roughly 800 additional deaths from adult suicides and domestic homicides, and again, about 200 fewer basically deaths prevented for the personalized guns. Again, a net loss of life of roughly 600 per year. We did another iteration. If there's a 2 percent increase in exposure, and again, we come up with about 300 deaths in that case from more adult suicides and homicides versus the little less than 200. So we don't know the how consumers will respond, but they will be driven by, the numbers in terms of the net effect will be driven by how frequent the different causes of gun deaths are. That is one reason why we have some caution and concerns about pushes to get safer guns on the market as soon as possible. I want to be clear that a variety of things could change that could make these estimates change because social norms change. So you could get far fewer people who would become new gun owners because of the new technology. It could change how people generally think about guns in their home. So there's a variety of things we don't know, but I think there's enough reason to at least be concerned and really want to gather additional data. Ultimately, the public safety consequences of having personalized guns on the market depend upon consumer behavior. What are manufacturers thinking when it comes to how consumers will respond? It's a great question. So there's a lot of statements being made by these developers that they're intentionally targeting individuals who wouldn't have brought a gun into their home otherwise, but might do so now if they perceive them to be safer. They're thinking that's a fairly large market. Two-thirds of homes don't own guns. If you're only marketing to current gun owners, you're marketing to a much smaller segment of the population than if you open it up to people who don't currently own them. Perhaps, there are fewer people in that marketplace as well if there are only so many safer guns that are on the market. Correct. So given the uncertainties about how personalized guns might change exposure to guns in the home, are there other lessons that we can learn from injury prevention strategies in the past? Yes. Actually, dating way back to when I was a student in the 1980s studying injury control, one of the lessons we learned was the classic case about teen driver education. It's well-known teen drivers are not always the safest drivers. A solution, it was believed, is well, let's require them to get driver's education in school and in other places. That was an instance in which each of the teens who got that education may have had a marginally safer driver record. But what actually happened was far more teens started to get their license to drive at earlier ages, at their riskiest times. This was an example of a hazard, that hazard being a teen driver, increasing in response to a policy change. So there are examples in which things done with good intent, trying to make a dangerous situation less dangerous, but increasing exposure. I think throughout this course, it is very clear that there are so many data points that point to greater exposure to firearms generally means more firearm deaths and injuries. So we know that the makers of personalized guns are marketing their guns to people who don't currently have guns. The other big question is what about people who currently own guns? That's generally where the market has been for most kind of guns. What do we know about how interested or what concerns current gun owners might have about a personalized technology in the guns that they purchase? Yeah. That's a really great question. So there are two main concerns among current gun owners with regard to this technology. Those come down to the technology working when it needs to and cost. So we know that most of the gun owners in our survey reported a concern that the technology wouldn't work when they needed it and that limited their interest in purchasing them. Secondly, we know that there are concerns about costs. So our survey asked about a $300 mark up, but we know that of the guns that are currently available, it's probably going to be more like $800 to $1,000. So there's certainly some concern among half of the gun owners that these personalized guns would be too expensive. Economies of scale will probably drive down cost as they become manufactured, but that's really only going to happen if we can overcome the technology concerns. So if we would have posed in the survey an $800 or $1,000 markup, then maybe even fewer current gun owners would have express interest? Yeah. That's likely. Given that we asked for a lower amount, we probably were overestimating the interest of personalized guns among current gun owners. So we've been talking a lot about exposures to guns in the home and the impact on adult suicide, and domestic homicide, there's a lot of discussion also that personalized guns could be impactful on stolen guns, rendering them inoperable. So what do we know about that? Well, clearly, stolen guns are a part of the problem of how dangerous people acquire guns. So we should be thinking about how we minimize stolen guns. But when you think about the implications of personalized guns coming onto the market and how that might affect gun theft, I think it would be many decades before we'd see much impact on that. For this reason, we already estimate that there are between 300 and 400 million guns in civilian hands right now. All of those guns are not personalized guns. The gun owners who seem to be most interested in purchasing personalized guns are already storing their guns safely. So the question is, how many people who currently leave their guns in ways that would make them easy to steal replace those older guns with these personalized guns? So my estimate is that there could be some benefits, but it would probably be small and over a very long time horizon, simply because guns are very durable products. They last a long time and all different constraints on new gun owners being concerned about technology and price and other things. So my current feeling is that only modest gains, very, very modest gains, and that might grow over time with personalized guns. So in summary, when we think about the public safety benefits or potential harms of personalized guns being available, we have to consider the relative frequency of the type of events that can be prevented through personalized technology, and we have to be very mindful about how exposure may change. Exposure in ways that a personalized technology would not be able to affect directly, that being with respect to adults suicide and domestic homicide.