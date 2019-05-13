Policing Illegal Gun Carrying in Hot Spots for Shootings

Hi. This is Daniel Webster, I'm Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. In this session, we're going to be discussing Policing Illegal Gun Carrying Hot Spots for Shootings. So why do we care about illegal gun carrying? Why is it important to our capacity to reduce gun violence? Well, first what we know from the research is that those who illegally carry firearms either on their person or driving around with a gun in their car, they tend to be those who also are at greater risk for being involved in actual gun violence. Typically in particular, incidents connected to spontaneous altercations that may have led to crosswords, shouting, or even punches but no fatal consequences. When a gun is readily available, those exchanges can end very differently than if there is no firearm. We also know that being arrested for illegally possessing a gun particularly if you get arrested multiple times is one of the best predictors of subsequently committing a murder or attempted murder. This is based on research led by Richard Burke at University of Pennsylvania, who looked at a range of predictive factors among a population of individuals on parole or on probation in Philadelphia. As the graph to the right here shows that there's incredible sharp increase with each additional illegal gun possession charge that one faces. Another important aspect of policing illegal gun possession is that those who are most violent who might commit murders or other types of shootings and acts of gun violence are often individuals that witnesses are reluctant to testify against. So it can be very difficult to bring them to justice. What law enforcement leaders sometimes do instead is they look for opportunities to arrest such individuals for illegal gun possession as a way to get them off the streets, even if temporarily. What are the legal issues that we should be thinking about when we think about proactive gun law enforcement? First of all, I should define what do I mean by proactive gun law enforcement. What I mean by that is activities that police engage in not after there's a shooting, but before there is a shooting and typically what proactive gun law enforcement is focused on, is looking for signs that someone is illegally carrying or driving around with a concealed loaded weapon which is often illegal If you do not have a special permit to be able to do so as a civilian. So police have the legal authority to conduct investigatory stops. When there's probable cause or a reasonable suspicion to believe that an individual is doing something that is against the law is illegal, or even if they perceive behavior that suggests that they're about to do something illegal. When there these circumstances, police can temporarily detain a person, pat them down to make sure that person does not possess a concealed weapon. Part of the rationale is that this is important for officer safety, and this comes from a famous legal case Terry versus Ohio in which the court ruled under the circumstances police can do a pat down to make sure that the individual does not have a concealed weapon that might pose a risk to the officer or others. Now police can also search motor vehicles when they pull someone over for a traffic violation if the officers observed something in the vehicle that suggest some illegal behavior. They may see or smell illegal drugs, or they may spot a firearm that's visible even part of a firearm that might be partly under a seat or on the floor of the vehicle. While there are legal justifications for doing proactive gun law enforcement, and they may have some public safety benefits that we're going to talk about, there are also an important harms that could be created. If the use of this technique is based upon racial profiling that law enforcement do or there's an overly broad use of this tactic sometimes referred to as stop question and frisk, I use the SQF as shorthand for that. Courts in some cases have found that this overly broad use is unconstitutional, and separately research has shown that form of policing that really is not justifiable based upon the evidence breeds deep distrust in police that a lot of research finds is really critical for promoting community safety and healthy relationships between police and the communities that they serve. Separate researchers also found that this practice of stop, question, and frisk of police can be traumatizing in particularly to teens and can decrease people's views of police actually being legitimate that is critical to promoting law abiding norms. What that research very generally finds is that people were more likely to obey laws if they think the police prosecutors and courts are fair in how they carry out their practices. But conversely, if they think that is done in an unfair and racist process, there is less abiding and to obeying important laws relevant to public safety. So what are the impacts of proactive gun law enforcement on gun violence? It turns out that this is a very complex thing to study, and the available data are complicated. So let me go through this. The most research on this question of the impact of police, stop, question, and frisking individuals has been done in New York City. New York City is of course the largest city in the country in terms of population, but it's incredibly dense. Lot of people, the gun laws in New York and New York City are among the strictest laws in the country. What do we learn in that environment incredibly population dense place with a lot of police and compared to other cities relatively few guns. Well, the best data suggests that there's no relationship. These studies basically look at associations of space and time. So where the stop, question, frisk practices are concentrated, do shootings changed subsequent to the subquestion police practices. Now Chicago is of course a different city that while the city has some strong gun laws, the state of Illinois and the nearby state of Indiana has much weaker laws and therefore there are a lot more guns, and there are a lot more gangs. After the Chicago Police Department came to an agreement with the ACLU in the latter part of 2015, there was a dramatic reduction in stop, question, and frisk practices recorded by the Chicago Police Department. Soon thereafter, there was a huge surge in gun violence in early 2016. There were other important events going on during that time, the shooting of the [inaudible] by Chicago police officer and the release of the video of that event that sparked riots. But there's at least some association between a dramatic reduction in those productive gun law enforcement practices and subsequent gun violence. So it could be that whatever impact these practices have are very situational dependent, depending upon the level of guns and gun violence in the area. Now, another way to measure this aside from stop-question-and-frisk practices that generally do not actually lead to identifying a concealed weapon and a subsequent arrests. So other studies have looked at associations between the frequency where the police are arresting individuals for illegal gun possession, and whether subsequently shootings are reduced. In Philadelphia, study found that such practices did lead to reductions in shootings. However, a study that I led in Baltimore, found no relationship between that. So the evidence is not particularly clear. Now, the data that I referred to in that last slide has to do much more broadly with what police are doing in an area. Separately, there's a question of what about specialized police units that focus specifically on illegal gun possession in hot spots. This was a practice that began in the mid 1990's and late 1990's. It's different from just having your average Patrol Officer look for signs, but these are specialized units. They are not responding to any other calls. They're really focused exclusively on gun violence and illegal gun carrying. Christopher Koper has led some research in this area and reviewed other studies. Generally, there's a remarkably consistent pattern in the data showing that, when and where these units are deployed, there have been reductions in shootings. I think the most dramatic example of this was in Pittsburgh, in the early 2000's. Their hot spots gun unit deployment was associated with a 71 percent reduction in hospital treated gunshot wound cases. What was particularly remarkable is when they discontinued this program in part because it was funded through a federal grant that expired. That pretty much immediately upon disbanding those units, shootings returned to the very high levels that they had been prior to their deployment. Now, an important pattern in the research because the way these police units have operated have varied somewhat. Some of these units focus on what some would refer to as "hot people" meaning the highest risk people. There's actually data that they collect, in essence street intelligence to identify within an area of a city and neighborhood, who are the people most likely to be engaged in gun violence. Whereas, in other cases, it was really not focused on intel and the specifics of the individuals. It was all based literally upon maps. When and where shootings most commonly occur and having these unit to focus on anything that they see in those places. When units are more focused on "hot people" than just "hot places", they tend to have been having a greater impact in reducing gun violence. I think it's also important that this approach could be more defensively legally, so that you're not applying very broad blunt tool, in essence to try to curb gun violence, and may also be more acceptable to community members. My team at Johns Hopkins including Dr. Cassandra Crifasi, gathered data in Baltimore to ask citizens about some of these practices. We learned that one of their biggest complaints was that the police did not really focus on the most violent people. There were stopping and searching literally everyone. I think it's important when you think about proactive gun law enforcement and its potential benefits or harms, that we really need the police proactive gun law enforcement. What I mean by that is, we need accountability measures to really understand what police are doing so that they are abiding first and foremost by the law, they're following the Constitution, but they're also not alienating communities while they go about their practices. It is very common for police chiefs and their commanders to really push, for more gun arrest and more gun recoveries. When they get heat that violence is high, they will want to say, "Well, look how many guns we're getting off the street." That emphasis can really promote behaviors with frontline officers that lead to unconstitutional and unprofessional gun law enforcement practices. So I think, what many cities are going towards appropriately is public accountability and tracking of the number of times individuals are searched. That data presented by the race of the individuals who are stopped. What I think is not been examined but should be examined, is tracking the number of cases of gun arrest that are dismissed because of improper searches and other relevant citizen complaints that emerge following stop-question-and-frisk practices. Aside from just wanting to do the right thing, so to speak, with respect to the law and building trust with communities, I think making sure that this is done in the most professional way that is in accordance with what the community wants also will be helpful to one of the most central and justifiable means for having a police department and having prosecution, which is to hold people accountable who are shooting others, and to also have a powerful deterrent against using guns to commit violent acts. So I think that there's right now in many cities that have had long-term practices of overly broad stop-question-and-frisk, you have very low rates of people being arrested for the murders that are committed in those cities.