Hello, my name is Colleen Barry and I am professor and the chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. And today I'm going to be talking about public opinion and support for gun policy. This presentation is based on a series of four national public opinion surveys that our research team at Johns Hopkins conducted, to try to understand support for policies aimed at reducing gun violence. These studies were conducted at the same time over eight year period, that is the first two weeks in January in 2013, 15, 17, and 19. They were conducted with large nationally representative online panels to allow us to understand using national estimates opinion among the American public. And we used a standard battery of questions in all of our surveys. The web-based survey panels that we used to do this research were designed to be representative of the US adult population. And panelists that we included in the survey were over 18 of age, and all of these surveys had quite high completion rates. Estimates included, across all four surveys, a total of over 8,000 individuals, including 3,000 gun owners because we over sampled gun owners. For many of the policies that we looked at and universal background check policy is a good example of this, we see very high level of public support, and really almost no differences among gun owners and non-gun owners. This is also true for a policy like firearm prohibitions for domestic violence offenders, again, quite high public support levels, and very small differences across gun owners and non gun owners. Some of the newer policies that have been considered in states are the so called Extreme Risk Protection Orders also known as Gun Violence Restraining Orders or Red Flag Orders. There are actually two types of policies underlying this group of Red Flag Laws. One would authorized law enforcement officials to temporarily remove guns from individuals who the officer determines poses an immediate threat of harm to self or others. Here, you can see support both among gun owners and non-gun owners is quite high, well above 60% for both but much higher among non-gun owners. The other Red Flag Policy is one that would allow family members to ask the court to temporarily remove guns from a relative who they believe is at risk of harm to himself or others. And here again, you see quite high levels of support overall, although slightly lower among gun owners compared to non-gun owners. Somewhat bigger gap and support, although well over the majority of both gun owners and non-gun owners support a policy that would require a person to obtained a license from a local law enforcement agency before buying a gun to verify identity, and to ensure that they're not legally prevented from having a gun. And then we looked at a series of policies related to gun dealer accountability. This policy would require a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison for a person convicted of knowingly selling a gun to someone who cannot legally have a gun. Here, well above majority support both among gun owners and non-gun owners. And one thing that you can observe across the four survey waves for all the policies that I've been discussing, is pretty consistent levels of support over time which is quite interesting. There's been a lot of change in the public dialogue around gun policy in the US, yet our findings as you'll observe and you've observed already, are quite consistent over time for the most part. Here, is a different gun dealer accountability policy that would allow cities to sue licensed gun dealers when there is strong evidence that a gun dealer's sales practices allow criminals to obtain guns, again, well over majority support. As well as this policy that would allow the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to temporarily take away a gun dealer's license if audits reveal record-keeping violations, and the dealer can't account for 20 or more of his guns. Here, quite large majority is supporting and almost no difference between gun owners and non-gun owners. Finally, the last gun dealer accountability policy that I would mention, that we surveyed on was allowing enforcement about which gun dealer sell the most guns used in crimes to be available to police and the public, so that those gun dealers can be prioritized for oversight. Here we do see overall majority support, but a larger gap between gun owners and non-gun owners. Within the past couple of years we've been asking more policies related to concealed carry. Here, you can see very high levels of public support, again, among both gun owners and non-gun owners in our 2017 survey wave as well as our 2019 survey wave, for a policy related to requiring a person who can legally carry a concealed gun to pass a test demonstrating that they can safely and lawfully handle a gun in common situations that they might encounter. We do see though, and this was a surprise when our 2019 data came back, a sizable dip in support for this policy among gun owners. Still well above majority, but lower than two years ago, whereas we see very little change overall and among non-gun owners. Big differences by gun ownership status on a policy requiring a state to recognize a concealed carry permit from another state even if that other states firearm concealed carry permit standards are lower. And very low levels of support across all groups far below majority support even among gun owners, for a policy allowing a person who can legally own a gun to carry a loaded, concealed handgun in public without having obtained a concealed carry license. There are a number of policies that I'm going to talk about now, where we see quite sizable gaps between gun owners and non-gun owners. And for this reason, these policies from a political perspective become much more challenging in terms of the feasibility of enacting them. And this is a good example of one of those policies. This policy would require by law that a person lock up the guns in their home when not in use to prevent handling by children or teenagers without adult supervision. Here, you see a big gap between gun owners and non-gun owners in these so called safe storage laws. Although, if you notice the gun owner line, you can see that it is trending upward at a higher rate, in terms of support, than the population overall which is quite interesting. One policy where it's, I think, pretty well understood in our society that there is a significant gap in support between gun owners and non-gun owners, is the assault weapons restriction policy that would ban the sale of military style, semi-automatic assault weapons that are capable of shooting more than 10 rounds of ammunition without reloading. Here, below majority support consistently over time among gun owners, whereas consistently and fairly stable high majority support among non-gun owners. Similarly, you see a gap and decreasing support over time for a policy that would be in a sale large capacities ammunition clips. We have conducted for the last couple of years a series of questions related to guns in schools in both 2017 and 2019. We looked at support for allowing a person who can legally carry a concealed gun to bring that gun on to school grounds for schools kindergarten through 12th grade. Here, we see below majority support among both gun owners and non-gun owners for this policy, but quite a gap in levels of support. For example in 2019, 47% of gun owners supported this policy, whereas only 25% of non-gun owners did. In 2019, we asked about a policy allowing a person who can legally carry a concealed gun to bring that gun onto a college or university campus. Here, again, you see a very sizable gap between attitudes of gun owners and non-gun owners, gun owners 55% of which support this kind of concealed carry on college or university campuses compared to only 29% of non-gun owners. Finally, we asked about a policy prohibiting a person under the age of 21 from having a handgun. Here, pretty sizable gap, although a tick up in support just between 2017 and 2019 among gun owners, where you see the policy move more solidly into majority support among gun owners. And in 2019, we asked about age restrictions in the context of semi-automatic rifles. This policy involves a rifle that ejects and rechambers a new round after each shot allowing a person to fire that rifle as quickly as the trigger can be pulled. And we asked whether the survey respondents supported or opposed requiring an owner of this kind of rifle to be at least 21 ye ars of age. And here we find majority of support overall 61% of gun owners, and 77% of non-gun owners supported this age restriction policy. Let me take a minute to summarize these results. Again, we've had the opportunity to look at wide range of different types of policies aimed at reducing gun deaths. And we've looked at those policies, many of them over quite a long period of time with methods that allow us to make statements about public support at the national level, looking separately at gun owners and non-gun owners, as well as overall support. And what we find is fairly stable public attitudes about policies to reduce gun violence over this eight year time period. Many policies have very high levels of support among gun owners and non-gun owners. And these are the policies where we would consider the highest level of feasibility, in terms of pushing through gun laws that could reduce gun violence and gun deaths. The policy is where the majority of the public, whether you own a gun or not, find agreement. Some policies on the other hand, do have quite sizable gaps in support between gun owners and non-gun owners. And those gaps and support signal political feasibility issues, in terms of being able to meaningfully enact them. Bu the bottom line from this research, is that for policymakers interested in advancing policies to reduce gun violence, they have many options to choose from where there is strong overall public support, and that support is fairly consistent whether a person owns a gun or not.