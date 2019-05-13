Reducing the Diversion of Guns to Criminals through Effective Regulation and Oversight of Gun Dealers

Hi, this is Daniel Webster. Today, I'm going to be discussing how to reduce the diversion of guns to criminals through effective regulation and oversight of licensed gun dealers. I'll start with this slide that shows basically channels for gun trafficking based upon Federal Gun Trafficking Investigations undertaken by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives. What I want to draw your attention to are the bolded rows. The first is straw purchasers or straw purchaser rings. These are scenarios in which someone buys a gun on behalf of someone else. The reason I highlight this form of diversion in a talk about gun dealers is that, quite commonly this kind of activity can be done in a fairly blatant way with either complicit gun dealers or fairly negligent gun dealers. Their efforts underway, including voluntary efforts for licensed gun dealers to try to identify such illegal purchasers and prevent them. Another form of diversion is having firearm stolen from a licensed gun dealer. You may be surprised to learn that under federal laws and regulations, there really no requirements for licensed gun dealers for any special security measures to make sure that their stash of firearms, which is quite substantial, are protected against stuffed. So there are variety of ways in which firearms are stolen but sometimes people simply back their truck into a relatively flimsy door or window of a gun shop and make away with a large cache of guns. But in this case, even though the cases were not common, when someone who was a licensed dealer was caught basically diverting guns for criminal use, you see a very large volume of firearms over the span of time of 1999 to 2002, over 55,000 guns diverted by licensed gun dealers. It's the single most common channel when you look at the total number of firearms involved, and this is because of course licensed gun dealers have very large stock of firearms in which to operate in, just takes a small number of such gun dealers to have a very large impact on underground gun economy. I sometimes talk about this issue with a case study. The case study involves a gun shop in West Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is right over the city line from the city of Milwaukee. There has been a gunshot for some time. Name has changed a little bit but a similar set of owners with Badger in the title. If you'd go back to the Clinton administration back in May of 1999, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms released a report on gun trafficking. In this report, they identified Badger Guns & Ammo as the number one seller of crime guns in the United States. What that means simply is that if you look at guns traced to criminal use and trace where those guns were sold, no federal licensed firearm dealer had more guns connected to crime than Badger Guns. After this public announcement that made a lot of local and national news, two days later, the owners of the establishment announced that they were going to make voluntary changes in their sales practices. I'll show you what happened in just a minute. But I also want to note another important thing that occurred not long after this report came out. So in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a lot of gun dealers were being sued for negligent practices, and congressman Todd Tiahrt passed a writer to a appropriations bill to help his friends in the gun industry by restricting the use of data, using the crime gun trace data in lawsuits. It also required background check records to be destroyed within 24 hours of approved firearms transactions. In 2006, ultimately the ATF ended up recommending revocation of the license for Badger Guns & Ammo for willful violation of firearm sales laws. I should also note that in 2005 Congress passed another law, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, that restricted lawsuits against gun dealers like Badger Guns & Ammo. So we published a study in the Journal of Urban Health in 2002. We used crime gun trace data from Milwaukee Police Department over a span of time through 1996 through 2005. What we note here in the guns that had been sold by Badger Guns & Ammo and then recovered in crime in less than 12 months after retail sale is depicted in the solid dark line here. What you see is a crime decline immediately after they were identified as the nation's number one seller of crime guns. We did statistical analysis and estimated that the rate of Badger Guns selling guns connected to crime shortly after a retail sale dropped by approximately 77 percent. Again, this was simply a transparency issue of the data being published showing what was going on at Badger. The other vertical line here represents when the Tiahrt amendment went into play, where the gun trace data were no longer publicly available so that you can identify dealers such as Badger. When we estimate in our statistical model, the impact of that policy change, we estimated over a 200 percent increase in the rate of guns that were used in crime within a year of sale from Badger Guns & Ammo. It's note worthy to note this other dotted line which were the other gun dealers and the crime guns coming from those. You'll see a little bit of a bump of a substitution effect after Badger was called out as the number one seller of crime guns, but the overall rate of these diversions of criminal use shortly after retail sale. If you look at the net effect across all guns recovered in Milwaukee, you saw a 44 percent reduction. Again, this was simply a policy of publishing the data of transparency. We saw no effect for the other gun dealers with the Tiahrt amendment. Perhaps what one could infer by this is that Congressman Tiahrt seemed to impact maybe some of the bad actor gun dealers, but all the other gun dealers were not impacted perhaps because they weren't concerned because they were selling guns in the proper way. We also published a study in 2006 in which we used a natural experiment in essence. The cities of Chicago and Detroit both brought lawsuits against local firearm dealers, where they had gone in and done undercover stings. They did these undercover stings in gun shops that had a very unusually high rate of guns that were connected to crime in the respective cities. They went in in these undercover stings with fairly blatant attempts to illegally acquire guns using straw purchasers. Someone would accompany typically a woman posing as the straw purchaser, the man picking out the gun, making comments about scores he has to settle, and then handing cash to the woman who then signs the paperwork and puts the gun in her name. Those kind of transactions were recorded on undercover cameras, and those were used in some cases for criminal prosecutions and in other cases in lawsuits. What we documented using the crime gun trace data from those cities in comparison to other cities in the region, 62 percent decline overall in measures of diversions of guns for criminal use shortly after a retail sale in case of Chicago and a 36 percent decline in that indicator for Detroit. New York City officials read our research and we're inspired. They noted of course that in New York City, their problem really wasn't with local or end state dealers. The vast majority of their guns came from states with much weaker laws than New York and New York City. So they hired undercover investigators to do something similar with undercover stings and brought lawsuits against those gun dealers, most of whom settled their lawsuits. What New York City was asking was not for monetary damages from these gunshots but simply to change the way in which they sold guns. Putting in a variety of policies in place to reduce illegal straw sales, to reduce employee theft, install security cameras, and have other measures in place. We looked at the data from guns that were traced to crime in New York City and recovered by the NYPD, and matching those with gun sales records for the gun shops that came to agreement after being sued by New York City. We documented at 82 percent in the rate at which guns sold by those dealers were showing up in crime in New York City, a fairly astounding effect. We've also examined this question in a slightly different way aside from transparency of data, aside from undercover stings and lawsuits. We also looked at State laws regulating retail firearm sellers. In the first study, we examine within state diversion of guns for criminal use, certainly after a retail sale, we looked at crime gun trace data over 54 cities across the United States from various states, and examined the relationship between this indicator and various gun laws. What we found was that when a state had strong laws regulating gun dealers requiring a variety of measures with security cameras, laws requiring proper storage and security of the firearms, employee screening a variety of sorts of things. We found that those laws were associated with lower levels of diversions of guns for criminal use, but only when our surveys of those agencies found that the agencies were actually regularly doing compliance checks. The lesson from this study is not only that strong regulation and oversight laws matter but they only matter when they are actually enforced. We conducted a similar study but this time the question was what is associated with interstate trafficking or diversions of guns for criminal use guns moving across state lines. In this study unfortunately, we did not have measures of enforcement activities, and did not find a relationship with the laws themselves and interstate trafficking after other gun laws effects were taken into consideration. So I will summarize what we know to date is to say that there are a subset of dealers who willingly break the law or in some cases are simply highly negligent in how they go about their business, and that these gun dealers can contribute a very significant share of guns into the illicit market that poses a public safety threat. We see that gun dealers appear to respond quite rapidly when there is increased risk that there would be some sanction, whether that be a criminal sanction or a financial sanction threatening their business such that they change their practice in ways that significantly reduce the diversion of guns for criminal use. I hope you learned something from the session about the importance of gun dealers and proper regulation and oversight. That's all for this session.