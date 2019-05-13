This is Alex McCourt. So far we've been talking a lot about how to purchase firearms, who can purchase them, and how they can be stored in your home. This week, we'll be talking a lot about public carrying. Specifically, in this section, I'll be talking about standards for civilian gun carrying. We've been talking a lot about firearms in the home, how they can be stored, who can have them in the home, and how you can purchase them. But how do we regulate civilian gun carrying and use outside of the home? Who can carry firearms, where can they carry them, how can they carry them, and when can they use their firearm. There are two general types of civilian gun carrying. The first is open carry, which you can see in the picture on the left. This is generally when you can see the firearm that someone's carrying. Here, you can see two people carrying handguns. You may also think of open carry as somebody carrying a long gun maybe slung across their back. The other type of civilian gun carrying is concealed carry, which you see on the right. On the right, there's a handgun in a holster that goes under the clothing, it's concealed or hidden to the outside. Concealed carry is also when a hand gun is hidden in a backpack or another type of bag. There's no broad federal law governing the open carry of firearms. Most states allow the open carry of firearms, handguns, long guns, or both. California, Florida, Illinois, and Washington DC banned open carry entirely, you can't carry a handgun or a long gun in public. New York and South Carolina only banned the open carry of handguns. So you can't open carry a handgun in those states, but you can open carry a long gun. Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New Jersey, only banned the open carry of long guns, so you can't openly carry a long gun in those states but you can openly carrying a handgun. Some states require a permit to openly carry a firearm but most do not. Currently, 31 states allow the open carry of a hand gun without a permit. States may however limit where individuals can openly carry a firearm, perhaps you're not allowed to carry in a church or in a university campus. Like open carry, there's no broad federal law governing concealed carry. However, unlike open carry, every state allows concealed carry. Most states require some type of permit or license to carry a concealed weapon. State concealed carry laws can be sorted into three categories based on how easy it is for individuals to get a concealed carry permit and to carry a concealed weapon. The strongest or most strict of these laws is May Issue. Under these laws, applicants have to meet a set of baseline criteria. They have to be a certain age, they have to not have felony convictions. As long as they meet these baseline criteria, they can qualify for a concealed carry license but the state still has some discretion as to whether or not they issue that license. If they think that you might be a person that's at risk of harming yourself or others, they may deny your application. A little bit looser than May Issue laws, are Shall Issue laws. Under these laws, if you meet the baseline criteria, the state must issue you a permit, there's no discretion involved. The third category, the loosest category, are Permitless laws. Under Permitless laws, as long as you're legally allowed to possess a firearm, you can carry a concealed handgun in public without a permit. These last two categories, Shall Issue laws and Permitless laws, are often called right to carry or RTC laws. These terms are often used interchangeably, so when you hear researchers or even lecturers in this course referring to right to carry laws, they're referring to these two categories. As of July 2019, there are eight states with May Issue laws, these are the states that are highlighted in blue in the map on the right. California, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. There are 29 states with Shall Issue laws. As you can see the majority of the country is under a Shall Issue law, these are highlighted in yellow on the right. There are 13 states with Permitless laws, highlighted in red on the map. South Dakota is the most recent of these states with its law going into effect in July 2019. 84 percent of states have a right to carry law, these are the Shall Issue laws and Permitless laws, so 42 states. There are three main types of concealed carry schemes but even within these categories, there are important differences. There are differences in the issuing body. In some states, law enforcement might issue a permit, while in other states, you might have to petition a court. There are also differences in permit length. Some states have one or two year permits that have to be renewed, and some states offer lifetime permits that never have to be renewed. States have different place-based restrictions. For example, some states allow concealed carry on college campuses and others do not. Some states have residency requirements, to get a permit in that state, you have to be a resident of that state. Some states don't have this requirement and allow anybody in the United States to qualify for a permit in that state. States also have different age requirements. In some states you need to be 18 to get a permit, and other states you need to be 21. States often require training courses prior to applying for a permit, I'll talk about these in more detail in a few slides. Some states have good cause requirements. These states require you to demonstrate a good reason for carrying a concealed weapon, maybe you have a dangerous job or your safety has been threatened. Finally, states have suitability requirements. These require you to be a suitable person to be licensed to carry a concealed weapon. That usually means that a state will look at your criminal records, your mental health records, and sometimes even your reputation in your neighborhood or the community, to see if you're a person that is qualified and suitable to carry a concealed weapon. In all states that require a permit, you must undergo a background check to get that permit. States incorporate discretion in different ways. Some states incorporate broadly. In May Issue states, discretion applies across the entire permitting scheme. However, in other states discretion is limited, it's more specific or narrowed to suitability and good cause requirements. Because discretion varies widely across states, that can have a significant impact on who can acquire a permit and who can carry a concealed weapon. There's tremendous variation across states when it comes to training requirements. Some states list specific course requirements by statute, requiring that courses cover specific laws, specific storage techniques, and specific uses for firearms. Some states provide a list of acceptable courses often offered by law enforcement agencies or sometimes shooting or hunting organizations. Other states allow online safety training courses. Of the 31 states that currently require training, 18 of them require the applicant to actually fire a gun. In some states this is a generic requirement that just says that part of the training course must take place on a shooting range. Some states require a specific number of rounds to be fired and even other states require a specific number of rounds with a specific level of accuracy, perhaps, you have to shoot 20 rounds with 80 percent accuracy. Despite these training requirements, there are pieces missing. No state requires a demonstration of competent decision-making. Concealed carry applicants should be able to demonstrate that they know when it's lawful or necessary to use a concealed firearm, and can accurately and appropriately use a firearm in realistic scenarios. No state currently includes this in their course. Most states that allow Permitless carries still issue concealed carry permits. Why would they do that? Well, there are two general reasons. The first, is that if you have a valid concealed carry permit, you often qualify for an exemption from the federal background check requirement. So if you go to a federally licensed dealer to purchase a firearm and you have a valid concealed carry permit, you may not have to undergo a background check to purchase that firearm. The other reason that Permitless carry states issue permits is reciprocity. Let's say I live in Pennsylvania and I have a valid concealed carry license, where else can I go with my concealed gun? Where else can I concealed carry? Some states honor permits issued by other states. In some states, they recognize all valid permits, it doesn't matter where you acquired your permit. Some states only recognize permits from states with certain permitting requirements. For example, maybe they only recognize the state's permit if applicants have to undergo certain training requirements in advance of getting the permit. A few states like Maryland, California, and New York, do not recognize any out-of-state permits. To carry a concealed weapon in Maryland, you must have a Maryland concealed carry permit. A lot of these reciprocity agreements are formed between attorney generals and state governments, they're not necessarily written into the law. So back to my example of living in Pennsylvania and having a Pennsylvania permit, where can I go and carry a concealed firearm? Well, I can go to Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia, and as long as I have my Pennsylvania permit, I can carry a concealed firearm and not be violating the law. However, if I want to go to New York, New Jersey, Delaware, or Maryland and carry my concealed firearm, I have to have a concealed carry license from one of those states, my Pennsylvania license is not valid. So Permitless carry states issue permits so that residents can carry concealed weapons in other states. Importantly, out-of-state permit holders are still subject to place-based restrictions and other state gun laws. So even if my Pennsylvania permit is valid in Ohio, if I carry in Ohio, I still have to abide by all Ohio state gun laws. Concealed carry laws are closely related to stand your ground laws. Stand your ground laws originated out of the Castle Doctrine. Under the Castle Doctrine, people are entitled to protect their home from intruders without a duty to retreat. Stand your ground laws are similar. Understand your ground laws, you have the right to defend yourself or others against perceived threats, whether or not retreat is possible. However, unlike the Castle Doctrine, stand your ground laws apply outside of the home. 27 states have some form of stand your ground law, these first originated in the mid 2000s. The most prominent example, was in Florida, Florida stand your ground law was at the center of the Trayvon Martin case. We've talked a lot about how laws governing civilian gun carrying vary from state to state. But how do laws regulating civilian gun carrying, including concealed carry and stand your ground laws affect violence and crime? This is an important question for researchers and policymakers to understand and address.