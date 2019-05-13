The Intersections of Gun Violence, Intimate Partner Violence, and Gun Policy

Hi. Daniel Webster here. We are going to cover the important topic of policies to address domestic violence and firearms. When I thought about doing this course and this particular topic I immediately thought of my friend and one of the experts in this area Dr. April Zeoli from Michigan State University. I'm very happy that April is with us today and can really share some of the most important research insights into this really important problem. So thank you for being with us April. Thank you for having me. So I'm going to start real basically. So tell us in a nutshell what's the role of firearms in domestic violence? Firearms are used in nonfatal domestic violence to intimidate victims, to coerce victims to into doing what the abuser wants. Intimate partner violence, domestic violence is about controlling your partner and firearms are an incredibly effective tool with which to do that. In nonfatal, I'm sorry, in fatal domestic violence, firearms are used in well over 50 percent of intimate partner homicides. So they are used to kill in addition to being used non fatally. Yeah. There's obviously a connection between those two. The reason they are such a powerful control mechanism is their ability to kill. Absolutely. So what do we know about access to firearms? Lot of homes have firearms, lot of individuals have firearms and there's a lot of domestic violence. So when you look at these two together, does having a firearm increase the risk, decrease the risks or no change? When a violent intimate partner has access to a firearm, the risk of intimate partner homicide to the female partner increases by 400 percent. So there is a great increase in risk of homicide. When a gun is used in the domestic violence the risk of homicide increases by 41 times. Well. So that's when the abuser has access to a gun. He owns a gun. Okay. Yes. Now, there are other scenarios in which maybe the victim and abusive partner aren't living together. So some people say, well, the answer to that problem, right, of violent abusers who might try to kill a victim is the victim arming herself. What do we know about that question? We don't actually know very much about that question. This is one of the problems with so little gun violence research being conducted. There are a lot of questions that we don't have firm answers on and this is one of them. There was one study conducted. It was published in 2003 that suggested that, when a victim of intimate partner violence lives separately from her abuser and has a gun in her home, that there might be a protective effect against intimate partner homicide, but we really need more research to look into that question. Okay, great. Well, to live with that uncertainty is an important question though. So a lot of people have the impression that nothing is changing in the world of gun policy. We're all kind of tied up in political knots on this. However, if you look at states, whether those states are very Republican or Democrat, you actually seeing a lot of change here. So I want to ultimately get to this important question. What do we know about the effectiveness of these laws? But I want to first ask you to kind of walk us through. I bet almost everyone taking this course agrees if someone is currently violent in a minute or domestic relationship, not so good idea that they have a gun, okay? But with a lot of people with that history and conditions, how does this whole work, to try to keep a gun from someone with that history? Just give us some examples. Well, there are multiple criteria that need to be met in order to restrict a domestic violence abuser from accessing a gun. Under federal law, if you're under a domestic violence restraining order, currently under the domestic violence restraining order. You can't purchase or possess a gun, but that's only if it's an order that occurred after a hearing. So all of those emergency and temporary orders you hear about don't qualify under federal law. The person has to be a married, a spouse or a former spouse or they have to have lived with the person in order to get that firearm restriction. So that guy you've been dating for five years, but never moved in with or had a child with, would not get that firearm restriction. Some states do cover dating partners and emergency orders, but it varies. Okay. Then, what about criminal convictions, how common are they? I know that if you have a conviction for domestic battery charge, we're supposed to be bent more or less for life, right? Wants to be? Yeah. But what happens in this whole system of when a victimization occurs? How likely does it ultimately result in a conviction? Only about 51 percent of severe domestic violence events are reported to the police. If an event isn't recorded, the criminal justice system isn't going to act, there's not going to be a conviction. If it is reported, there's still all of those hoops of getting a prosecutor to charge the assaulter, to get the prosecutor to charge them under a statute that would qualify for the restriction. Then, you need a guilty plea or a guilty verdict. So cases that are dismissed, cases that neither person is found not guilty, none of those will result in a restriction. Yeah. The final thing I just want you to mention is sort of the issue of, certain laws are structured to keep someone from acquiring a gun if their have a domestic violence prohibitor. Others might be structured, if you already have guns, right, to then disarm you. Can you just talk about that for a moment? Well, there are laws that say you can't purchase a gun implemented through background checks. I'm sure you've talked about background checks in your MOOC, but those take place when you go to a licensed dealer and buy a gun, their background check. If the records are in their background check system, you'll be prevented from purchase. We know that all those records don't make it into the background check system. In fact, one of our most highly known, well-known mass shootings that occurred in Texas at a small church, that person, that shooter was restricted from purchasing firearms, but the record never made it into the background check system. So he was allowed to purchase. Okay. So we know from prior research that an abusers access to firearm really enormously increases the risk for fatal outcome. We know we have a set of policies to try to keep guns from people with histories of domestic violence that are far from perfect in covering all the people who might be at risk. It might give us some sense of how much we can expect, those laws actually change or affect intimate partner homicides. You've led research, and I've been happy to collaborate with you on this. I want to get you to summarize what do we learn from the research? How effective are these policies? There are different versions of them. Can you just summarize that for us. Well, multiple studies have found that domestic violence restraining order firearm restrictions are associated at the state level and at the city level, with reductions in intimate partner homicide. We also have found that laws that restrict people who were convicted of a violent misdemeanors, regardless of the relationship between the victim and the suspect, are also associated with reductions in intimate partner homicide at the state level. Can I get you April, to be even a little more specific about magnitude of these impacts that you're seeing. Sure, the domestic violence restraining order firearm restriction is associated in my most recent study, with a 10 percent reduction, and that is in line with what other studies have seen. The violent misdemeanor firearm restriction is associated with 23 percent reduction in intimate partner homicide. Twenty-three percent is very large. Yes. That is a reduction. So April, you indicated that we're seeing some significant effects, beneficial effects from these domestic violence restraining order laws. First of all, just clarify, are we talking about just, are we seeing reductions only in the firearm-related homicides? Then do the other homicides just go up? What do you find there? We actually found these reductions for total intimate partner homicides. We found for firearm homicides as well, but they really were seen in all homicides, suggesting that people are just replacing guns with other weapons. Right. So as you educated us about these domestic violence restraining orders can be very different in key respects, what did you find about the different types of domestic violence restraining order gun prohibitions? We found that when a state includes dating partners under the domestic violence restraining order fire and restriction, that there's a 13 percent reduction in intimate partner homicide compared to states that don't have their own laws. So that only have the Federal law. In contrast, states that didn't extend their firearm restrictions to dating partners, had no statistically significant reduction. No measurable difference from states that only had the Federal law. We also looked at whether covering those emergency or temporary restraining orders had an impact. We found that 13 percent reduction in intimate partner homicide again, when compared to states that only had the Federal law. Finally, we looked at whether a state had a law that says that someone who is under a restraining order can and must be ordered by a judge to relinquish their weapon. Now, we haven't really talked about purchase so far, but often what happens, I'm sorry, possession, but often what happens when somebody already has a gun and is restricted from possession, is nothing. Nobody orders to get rid of the gun, police don't come and remove the gun, they just keep it. But in states that have said that they have to relinquish or a judge can order them to relinquish, we see 12 percent reduction in intimate partner homicide. So this is great. It is also consistent with something we've been talking about in our course from the Consortium for risk-based firearm policy. So when you think about those different provisions, think about that in terms of risks, right. You're covering and dating partners. A very large group of individuals who are at risk. Then we know how very dangerous that temporary restraining order period can be in that particular time. Then the last part is as you said very well, a lot of people already have guns. So really important lessons from that research, really important. Thinking ahead a little bit. I know that people come to you because you are the expert in this, and they say, ''What more can we do to address this problem. What's your main advice based upon all the evidence, the research that you've conducted, and seeing what are some of the main takeaways?'' Well, it depends on what state they're in honestly. If their state that has a good strong law that covers dating partners under domestic violence restraining order restrictions, covers Ex-parte orders, covers relinquishment, my advice is to work on implementation of those laws. Right. Make sure purchases prevented, and possession is prevented. We see these 12 percent and 13 percent reductions in intimate partner homicide, and we know they're not being implemented anywhere near 100 percent of the time. So with better implementation, we'll probably see even fewer homicides. In states that don't have these laws, my advice is to make sure that you pass laws that cover more dangerous people, dating partners, Ex-parte orders, and implement that relinquishment. That's fantastic, April. This has been really great. You really hit on these key concepts that we're covering in this course, about what are your standards for being able to have a gun and they matter. We know, and it seems as though this violent misdemeanor is an important aspect of those standards, right. Your systems in place to keep guns from dangerous people. Those are really critical pieces to really having an impact to reduce gun violence in this particular important contexts at domestic violence. So thank you April for your research and for participating in this course. Thank you so much for having me.