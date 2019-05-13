Understanding Legal and Illegal Gun Markets

Johns Hopkins University
Reducing Gun Violence in America: Evidence for Change
Johns Hopkins University

Gun Violence Epidemiology, Community Change, Public Health Interventions, American Law & Policy

From the lesson

Guns and Gun Violence in America

Trends in Gun Ownership and Use6:10
Defensive Gun Use, Gun Access, and Implications for Public Safety7:57
Understanding Legal and Illegal Gun Markets11:02
Firearm Ownership & Risk for Lethal Violence24:44

Taught By

    Daniel W. Webster, ScD, MPH

    Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research

    Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH

    Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research

    Alex McCourt, JD, PhD, MPH

    Assistant Scientist

    Jon S. Vernick, JD, MPH

    Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research

