Wrap-Up of Regulating Gun Design, Enforcing Gun Laws, and Reducing Police-Involved Shootings

All right. We just wrapped up the fifth module of our course, really covering a lot of ground here a really important set of issues. First of all, regulating the design of firearms. Everything before we were talking about mostly how do you keep guns out of risky context and out of the wrong hands so to speak? Now we're talking about, how do we regulate the design? Well, that's a really complex issue. We both come from a tradition cast of injury control. We're trying to make all of our products as safe as possible. We've got this whole spectrum here when you're talking about assault weapons and large capacity magazines, and then trying to make the guns safer through personalization, so that guns only fire for the authorized users which has some appeal to people in injury prevention. So what do you think are the key takeaways when you think about this complex issue regulating a design? Yeah, that's a really great point. I think there are a few things to keep in mind. So there are firearm designs that make it really easy to fire lots of rounds really quickly at a high velocity that do a lot of damage. So thinking about assault style rifles particularly, when you can attach a large capacity magazine that can hold onto grounds without having to reload. So thinking about how we might want to prevent access to those or at least make these magazines smaller, so that the potential for harm is lessened. Thinking about personalized guns, they sound appealing. They are firearm that can only fire for an authorized user. They could certainly be impactful at reducing unintentional shootings by youth or youth suicide. Could also be effective in theft. If you stole a personalized gun and you didn't have the device with it, it would basically be inoperable. But the important thing to really consider when it comes to personalized guns is, what's the greatest burden of gun violence in the US? Gun-related death, and that is adult suicide. So people who are dying by firearms are the very people who are purchasing those firearms they use in the death? Absolutely, they would be the authorized user. It wouldn't do anything to reduce those deaths. My concern, and I think something that hasn't gotten enough attention in this conversation is that, if people who never would have bought guns because they didn't think they were safe enough, now are drawn to the idea of a safe gun that can only work for them, we may end up increasing exposure to firearms, household level exposure. We know from prior modules that when you increase exposure, you increase suicide because the lethality of firearms is so high. So important potential unintended consequence of that, and it is important to recognize at least based on our surveys, there's a pretty large number of people who currently don't own guns that seem quite interested are willing to consider, and that this might be something that really tips the scales. Well, and manufacturers have come out and said that they're targeting people who don't currently own guns because we know current gun owners aren't interested in them because they're concerned about technology and cost. They have a lower level of interests than what has been expressed by people who don't currently own guns. So in addition to the guns themselves, there are ways that we can use the ammunition to help solve issues of gun violence. We think about crime scene investigators or detectives using these rounds that were recovered. What are some of the technologies that we have access to or that are newly emerging that can help us reduce gun violence? Sure. I think one important takeaway is that the current systems that we had could be used a lot better than they have, so that the detectives get that information more quickly because they have a relatively narrow window to solve those crimes, and that's happening more and more across cities, and that's a very positive development. But the vast majority of times when police recover ballistic evidence, they don't have the guns. So that is the missing piece. Josh Horwitz really educated our learners about the importance of new technology microstamping that is far more accurate, and then most importantly, connects dots so that potentially anyway with the right legislation, when detectives recover ballistic evidence, they can fairly quickly and efficiently and accurately identify who purchased that gun. That's a game changer. A lot of political barriers I think to getting there, but if we did get there I think the potential beneficial effects could be large. Yeah, and understanding who that first purchaser of a gun was is a key piece of information that is often very hard or if not impossible for detectives to get which is a piece of information that they can pursue as a lead. So getting that first purchaser can help them then figure out whether they themselves used the firearm or if they sold it to someone else. So a lot of debates about gun policy, you have one group saying "Hey, we need stronger gun laws." You have another group saying "We just need to enforce the ones that we have." That's really a false choice here. It's really, really important if you're advocates are working to strengthen gun laws that they look at the next piece. How are they enforced? So we had a great contributions from Shannon Frattaroli and Rose Kagawa, that looking at ways to do a better job of disarming people when they become prohibited. So what do you think some of the key takeaways there are potential to have impacts on gun violence? Absolutely, I think when we're evaluating the impact of policies. If we see that they're not impactful, that doesn't mean that we should scrap the law, perhaps we need to figure out is it being enforced properly, is it being implemented properly? Again it comes back to something we discussed in an earlier module about having policy-relevant research, so that we are asking the right kinds of questions early on, so that we can inform legislation that is enforceable, so that you can actually take action on a piece of legislation to see it through to its impacts on gun violence. The work being done in California to identify who is prohibited based upon gives some violent crime that they committed to make sure that those individuals are disarmed, really important direction for further work, I think. Now, many people working in this space mostly think about the supply part. We're trying to keep guns from dangerous individuals. But there's the other important part, which is we already know there are guns circulating in dangerous places. What about policing interventions, what are the best tools that we know to enforce the laws to deter the actual use of guns that we know are already out there? So we learned about the concept again is risk-focused, focused on risky places, risky people, very consistent evidence that you get fewer shootings. Then really taking into to the next level with the intervention that I think actually as the most consistent strong evidence of reducing gun violence, this idea of focused deterrents really powerful tool that you use, again it's very risk-focused, you're identifying the small number of individuals that are driving a gun violence, having adequate deterrence that "Look, if you shoot people, you are going to have consequences in the justice system." But we really don't want that, we want to give them opportunities and that's also part of the set of promises that are delivered in focus deterrents. So I think those are the key law enforcement pieces. So I think an important piece when we're thinking about enforcement of laws, we often hear about or people are talking about this struggle between public health and policing that we need to have prevention, not punishment. While that is true, I think it's, as you said earlier, a false choice that you have to pick one or the other. I think we need to have a complement of public health and law enforcement. You can design the best prevention strategies, but there will always be people who will want to harm someone else or otherwise violate the law, and we need to have structures to hold them accountable. But it needs to be done in a constitutional and fair and effective way. One of the pieces we talked about this week was police involved shooting. So thinking about the context of prevention and policing and public health. So how do we think about the role of guns and access and police involved shootings? As our learners have discovered, this is a huge part of the gun violence problem in the United States. I think some key takeaways are rethinking how we train our law enforcement. Re-examining the set of policies that with proper reforms would have more accountabilities for what law enforcement officers do with their guns. Then finally, this the thing that I think connects a lot of these dots together, which is the data show that we have more police involved shootings where there are more guns and gun violence, then this gets back to these key issues that connect these other policies that we've been talking about with respect to how we regulate civilian gun carrying, and what set of policies we have in place to prevent trafficking of guns and illegal diversion of guns into the illegal market. Please, I don't want to excuse irresponsible behaviors. But the more you put police in dangerous consequences where guns are fairly ubiquitous, sadly you're going to see more shootings. So I think there are a multitude of ways that we can make reforms and think about how we simultaneously reduce community gun violence, and that includes the role of law enforcement officers in that violence.