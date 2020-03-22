4.5 - Physical Inactivity

Now I want to talk a little bit about the prevalence of an activity. And to kind of get us thinking a little bit more about how, since we know all of these things. We know that physical activity's in the top four global health consequences. That we also know that about 20 to 30% of United States adults are reporting sedentary behavior. As kind of like, their baseline, no leisure-time activity at all. And even looking at the charts that we observed before with respect to, where we are. In terms of cardiovascular or heart disease risk factors, physical activity is not as threatening as healthy diet. In terms of the, I mean, we're actually getting a significant, really impressive. Amount of the population that's getting the ideal, or meeting the threshold for physical activity. But, unfortunately, about 48% who would be classified as poor. With respect to meeting the physical activity guidelines, so we're not there. Despite our best public health or education efforts, there are some larger, kind of, cultural, social factors at play. Likely, in our built environments as well, that are kind of pushing against this. So I always want to kind of draw our attention to the mix between the individual. And social or environmental factors. And trying to think more broadly about the structural or environmental contributions. And how we might overcome those, because those are likely to be those that can most directly mobilize. Or help the individual. Okay, some definitions, moderate activity, how it's defined in the field. As you want to be active enough that you can still talk, but you wouldn't be able to sing. So you can still converse a little bit. So these are examples of things where you can say a couple of words and communicate. But not being so out of breath. And then, vigorous activity, we think of as being more intense, not able to converse. We also recognize that the equation is one minute of vigorous. Is equivalent to about two minutes of moderate. And then muscle strengthening, this is when you're actually trying to do repetitive movements. The aim specifically toward trying to increase muscle strength, and this would include yoga. And some forms of stretching, but also doing resistance-types of exercises. And as I just mentioned a couple of minutes ago. Some current guidelines are saying that ten minutes at a time is fine. So it's not necessarily that you have to do this lengthy duration of physical activity. But getting smaller increments in the form of even, lifestyle activities, such as walking. From a car to the door, or up stairs instead of the elevator, does have positive health benefits as well. And then, of course, the 7-minute workout app, which is free, would also provide benefits. And again, 150 minutes, 300 minutes per week would also, then you'll just see the dose response. So I know it's overwhelming, a lot of numbers, a lot of very, you must do 150 minutes. You must do 300 minutes, it's pretty overwhelming. I'm seeing, Margaret, you're kind of giving me a concerned expression about this. >> Yeah, I worry sometimes that there's a big knowledge gap. Between the people that we're trying to help, and the literature, right? So I think that it's better to frame guidelines, in terms of, what people do everyday. Especially because there are so many different types of exercise that people do around the world. And depending on where you are in your life too, so framing it. In terms of concrete activities that people can picture and have done before. Or for periods of time other than minutes, I think people think in terms of hours or a morning. I don't know, something like that, would be better. >> I'm really glad you brought that up, I think that's a really critical point. And it's actually building to that kind of thing as well, because I think you're absolutely right. That people see these things and think, where am I going to come up with 300 extra minutes in a week? I'm busy, I've got several jobs, I've got children, I've got all these responsibilities. And how, I'm not going to be able to just take 60 minutes out of every day to do something like this. Even if I wanted to, which I don't, because it's painful and it's boring. [LAUGH] I think you're absolutely right, of trying to whittle it down to actually kind of like, attainable. Pleasant-seeming, framing is critical. >> Absolutely. >> That's true. This one definitely intimidated me a lot more than the other slide, where it said, select a movie time. And I was like, that definitely is a little bit more, it makes more sense. >> Yeah. >> Absolutely. >> Mm-hm. >> I also wanted to mention the guidelines for children. Because children need a great deal of physical activity per the recommendations. And there are new trends that are kind of suppressing to the activity for children as well. So we're actually seeing many more interventions occurring at the school level. And aimed to children, because it's not just adults and their busy lives, it's kind of a system-wide issue. And a world-wide issue.