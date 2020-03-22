4.6 - Media Analysis

I just want to close this segment with a bit of a media analysis, in that this came out pretty recently. It's a new study from Microsoft Research, but nonetheless, that this headline said that Pokemon GO users are seeing a 25 percent increase in physical activity. It's good. That is pretty good. So then I want to go to the actual research report to see what this was all about. So what they did was actually measure the data from the wearables to actually geo-track where people were going, and they didn't really know whether or not people would be using Pokemon or Pokemon GO. So what they did was take data where people had looked up Pokemon online and were able to classify those as probable Pokemon GO users or non-users. That, by the way, these researchers are so and so, White and Horvitz. This is not me. Now, so they classified as either experiential queries or non-experiential queries. So you can see the non-experiential query was like people just looking up Pokemon games or news about Pokemon or rumors about Pokemon; versus what they considered to be an experiential query, where it seemed like they were really actually looking up specifics about the game that only people who are playing the game would be interested in like guides, or maps, or how to catch particular Pokemon or whatever. So they actually went through and classified according to these types of queries, and identified who they thought were actual users and who were not actual users. But there was no user-level data on whether or not people were actually playing the game. So they were then able to measure daily activity based on the accelerometer within the Microsoft wearable and compared the groups of Pokemon GO users or probable GO users as compared to the non-users, and they compared the data after the initiation of Pokemon GO app. So they found that before, what do you see? The zero line indicates the point at which the app was introduced. So looking at the red line is the Pokemon GO users and the control users were those who did not have any such experiential queries. What does it look like to you? Definitely, you can see a spike in daily number of steps. So these are people who Googled things more related to Pokemon GO, right? Exactly. More than 10 queries, and so they had more steps after the introduction of Pokemon GO. Yeah. So what if it was somebody who they just had looked up one or more that you don't see as much about them, these people are identified as being, okay, now they're looking up where the actual Pokemons are and looking at maps and so on, so they're more likely actually playing. So it does seem to cause a spike. But what's happening now towards the end of that? Yeah, they're not as, I don't know. Sustainable, I guess. I think so, yeah. This one, definitely has sharply declined. The ones that were [inaudible]. They probably tried to play and then gave up, and they are very much more engrossed into it. Yeah. I think the novelty of the game might wear off. Yeah. After a couple of days. After a couple of days. Do you think that the headline, going back to the actual media analysis, does it seem like a reasonable conclusion that Pokemon GO users seem to be more active? I don't know. Maybe during that time frame, because now the things are like, nobody talks about Pokemon GO. It's true. Yeah, so I don't know. But at least with respect to that initial few weeks period, that there is a fairly observable spike in activity and there does seem to be the dose-response there. So those who are actually more engrossed in the game, as indicated by the additional queries, we're seeing actually they're getting more activity. They also did compare it to other health apps, just so you know. We see that those with the more queries are for those who were actually playing the game as opposed to just the novice users like, "Oh, do I like this? I don't know. Forget it." [inaudible] was actually pretty compelling, and they concluded that actually the users of Pokemon GO were less active at baseline than users of other health apps, and so that Pokemon Go might actually be appealing to a different group. I totally see that. Yeah, what do you think? I think that's so interesting because the people who are probably interested in Pokemon GO might have played video games in the past, and are spending more time indoors on their computers playing video games, and then this game brought them outside. That's so cool. Yeah. Yeah, that was my interpretation as well, potentially. That it was capturing a group that was already defined by slightly lower activity levels or an interest in video games and that kind of thing. Yeah, absolutely, and those are correlated.