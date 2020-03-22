6.2 - What is Mental Health?

Hi, this week we are going to begin the mental health unit. I'm going to begin after introductions. We have in the studio today, Michael and Rachel, who are former students of mine and volunteered some time to come in and learn about these very important topics. So just to kind of set the stage a little bit. I wanted to orient everybody to, well, first of all, as you likely know, I'm a clinical psychologist by original training. And then I It became very interested in the public health approach. Mostly because of my awareness of how truly widespread mental health issues are and became much more interested in a prevention type of model. As opposed to focusing my efforts and my research purely on treatment. Can we learn something that we know about kind of the disease process and apply that to mental health issues. And so some of the things that I kind of Want to tell you about today are some of the etiologic or causal influences of mental health as we understand them. And also give you a bit of information about the basic epidemiology of mental health disorders, and I'll also give you some information about how it is we define mental disorder and mental illness. So just to provide a basic overview, the mental health is defined by the World Health Organization as a state of wellness in multiple domains. And we look at things with respect to how well one is able to navigate social relationships and work free from an illness state but also to optimize ones functioning to its highest. And so we're seeing some variability in the way mental health is conceptualized as well as how mental illness is defined. But regardless of kind of the authority who makes this definition, we're seeing some themes emerge which the according to the WHO definitions that positive mental health as soon as including a couple of different prongs. We've got emotions, the way you feel. Things that we understand as being sadness, happiness and so on. Cognition certain types of styles of thinking and thoughts themselves free of pathology. But we also look at the way one gets along with other people and their relationships with friends and family and community. As well as their occupational functioning, how well somebody performs at their job. And that also has to do with respect to their jobs within their families. How well they can kind of take care of themselves and their loved ones. And then kind of the umbrella of all of this is how well integrated these things are and how one takes their meaning in life. >> So interesting if I can ,like I'm already struck by with mental health so different than physical health, I think with mental health, we always think of the illness factor. We don't always think of the well-being, the health of our mental well-being. Whereas it with physical health, we always aim for kind of being as physically healthy as possible. We don't look at it. We look at it in such a different way when we talk about mental health. >> Absolutely. >> I think that alludes to what you're talking about today. It's this prevention approach which is so different. >> Yeah. >> Yeah. >> Well, I'm glad you guys are on board with this and I'm trying to like and build a story here. But yeah, so we have to get through some kind of the basic definitions case for. And then yeah, I'm hoping to kind of get everybody thinking about sort of shifting our approach not only the individual level. But also as public health professionals ways for us to see our role in public health for mental health purposes. So to provide a little bit of background in terms of what we mean by mental illness or mental disorder. As I said a couple of slides ago, we define mental disorder, we as psychologist and psychiatrist turn to the diagnostic and statistical manual for mental disorders. Which is a lot like the ICD, but it's specific to mental disorders. And this is where we actually get the criteria sets of the definitions for what is mental illness be it depression, anxiety, specific anxiety disorders or depressive disorders and so on. And I want to show you a couple of these criteria sets, particularly those that provide that are most impactful and epidemiologic from a public health standpoint. Those that are affecting the most people. So to provide some context of what we're going to be doing in this mental health unit for the next several videos segments for the online course. I'm going to be going through some basic epidemiology of mental disorders. Provide some background in terms of the formulations or what we understand as being some of the causal factors for the development of illness. I want to give very specific information about depression and anxiety since those are the most prevalent of the disorders. But they're also ones that I want us to think about more in a very specific way because these are the ones that tend to influence students the most. So not only are those the most common that we're seeing in the overall community but these are also ones that we see is having a primary onset. And the ones that really might might be the most impactful for us right now, developmentally. Then I want to give some information about treatment, what it is and how to get it and then really speak about prevention. >> Mm-hm. >> Okay, but now I want to play a little game. >> Okay. >> Okay? I know I like I like the little guessing everybody at home please also guess along. Okay, so I'm going to go through this slowly. So this is a prevalence game. I want to know just looking at various illnesses and disorders. So I've got my my x-axis here, everything in diabetes, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, hypertension, cancer all sites, obesity, diabetes and mental disorders. So I'm going just to 80% so already giving it away that nothing's going above 80%, okay. >> Okay. >> All right, so a just throw out a number. Where do you think diabetes is from lifetime? >> 10%? >> Okay, let's see. Very nice guess. Excellent, well done, Rachelle. [CROSSTALK] [LAUGH] >> Okay, prostate cancer. High or lower lifetime prevalence? >> I would say lower. >> Yeah. Purple, uh-huh. >> All right breast cancer, higher or lower? Hi. Okay, you know what, students and I didn't give you any advance notice. Okay. Yeah. I had the benefit of being able to call this up. Okay, lung cancer. >> Higher. >> My gosh. >> Hypertension? >> Hi, >> Higher. >> Good, good, all site cancers. >> I would say 20. >> I was saying lower than hypertension, right? >> Yeah. >> No obesity. >> Mm, higher. >> Higher. >> Higher than cancer all sorts of doing higher than diabetes. Are we doing higher than that's right? No, I don't know I'm asking you. >> I was thinking higher than. >> Also probably similar to hypertension. [LAUGH] >> Okay, now, projected this is projected for yeah, projected 2060. So projected in the next. >> I'm going to say 12%. >> Wow, that's striking. And now what about mental disorder? Given what we know in terms of what you'd see, for example, what do we know about public service announcements? What do you know about the obesity crisis? Associate diabetes, obviously follows and turn from obesity hypertension and other types of metabolic syndrome profile. So knowing what's happening to our population. >> Yeah, see relative to some of these other things, I don't feel like it's talked about as much so I would wanting I would guess lower but I've got all of them wrong. This is lifetime. [LAUGH] >> [LAUGH] >> I'd say between 40 and 50%. >> There you go, well done. >> [LAUGH] >> [LAUGH] but what do we see in the trend overall? Is that as compared to obesity, all site cancer? Diabetes things that we know I think are in our kind of consciousness of these are chronic diseases. These are the things that we talked about most frequently in public health and particularly in things when we're talking about behavioral components of health. And yet mental disorder kind of in terms of lifetime prevalence. >> Yeah. >> Is higher than all and I don't think that's widely known right? So I'm also presenting here these same figures with respect to incidents, with respect to annual emergence of these problems. So it's not as as graphic of a presentation. But he'll here we see that for any mental disorder, we're looking at a one in four or more than one in four likelihood of experiencing a diagnostic. Diagnosable level mental disorder in any given year and then looking at it across the lifetime almost 50%. So one in two, almost will experience no disorder at some point in their lifetime. And one in four at any given year and then I'm broken down by the individual disorders or diagnosis, we're still seeing for anxiety almost one in five. For depression almost one in 10 at any given point in a year and then as compared to the lifetime prevalence or incidence of these other diseases. >> That;s triggering. >> Yeah.