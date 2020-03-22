6.5 - Prevention Issues

Now, where can we prevent? So if we know these are the risk factors, prevention would be to try not to engage in those risk factors but also build in some other kinds of buffers. So please try to eat in a healthy manner. Please don't skip meals and snacks. Try to get adequate sleep. Also engage in fun events as much as possible. Try to laugh, try to preserve some time, reserve some time to spend time with others to do things that you enjoy doing. I know it's really hard and I know that's not a message that you often get in school, but I really recommend even like setting an appointment with yourself writing it in on your calendar. Protecting a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon to just do something you want to do. >> because you always think what's the first thing to go and your list of things to do when you have that busy day, that's that. Because there are presumably, at least you can think the least amount of consequences with that. And obviously, this is showing that long-term that's not the case, actually there is quite a cost to where can that go. >> Absolutely. >> You don't realize it. >> No, I don't think so. >> [CROSSTALK] Whatever, but to be sure to actually reserve that time and to try to do it without guilt because it's for your health. >> Absolutely. >> Also engage in active stress reduction. And I'll give you some more information and specific techniques about that and that's also written in the assignments for those of you at home. Also work on a steam building exercises and specifically look for ways to optimize your social support. Now, I also want to talk a little bit about intervention. So we've covered prevention techniques. These are things that everybody can do that have at their fingertips. And these are strategies that I would really encourage everyone to engage in everyday as much as you can. I also want to talk a little bit about the intervention process on the public health spectrum. We also want to intervene as early in the disease process as possible. Because we know that earlier intervention reduces the depth of the severity and the earlier you intervene with mental disease and and many diseases the better off, right? The better the prognosis. So I want to give you some information about warning signs, and also talk a little bit about how and when to access treatment because it is effective. So the points of intervention, and this is something that spans all of the mental disorders. So when I go over some of the diagnostic criteria and show you a little bit of information, for example, about depression or anxiety. A lot of these criteria might seem pretty familiar. You might say, yeah, I've experienced that or I currently experienced that but I don't really necessarily feel that this is a disorder. That might be true. It's normal to feel anxious and to feel depressed sometimes. But there's a certain point at which that distress gets so severe, that it begins to interfere with your social or occupational functioning. And at that point, these are some warning signs to let you know that it's potentially turn the corner to a point that intervention may be appropriate. So if you find yourself withdrawing from friends, withdrawing from the family, that would be an indicator of social dysfunction. And then, when you find that you're not able to keep up with your deadlines or your work starts to suffer, that's also another clue. So these would be the points that I would really want to encourage everybody to realize, that when you start suffering in these domains, that's the point that help should be sought. >> One thing that's so interesting about this early intervention idea, Marnie, is that I could just imagine the person being so hesitant to go seek treatment because maybe he or she doesn't think they actually have depression. They actually have a clinical level of anxiety, but that's so counter to this point that earlier, even if you aren't at this clinical level, earlier always the better for treatment and changing that trajectory. It's just speaks so much to counter the ideas that some people may have about treatment. >> Certainly, and I think that also kind of hint, you see this happening with physical problems as well. And that's why a lot of our public health messages are about go for screening early, make sure that if anything comes up on screening that it's aggressively treated and so on. This is the kind of model that I would want to encourage for mental health as well, as like, here's your early screening. When you start seeing stuff like this, go into action because you're exactly right getting intervening earlier on prevents the worsening. >> And I can only imagine that it would become more difficult to seek treatment, the worse that some of these illnesses get. >> Absolutely. >> That become an already potentially difficult process, just becomes magnified at a time when you probably even need it even more. >> Completely.