7.6 - Stress Reduction Interventions

Yale University
Health Behavior Change: From Evidence to Action
Yale University

4.8 (280 ratings)

 | 

27K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

health practices, behavioral psychology, Public Health, Mental Health, health psychology

Reviews

BY

Jun 22, 2021

I find this course really interesting and I had more reflections and lessons that will apply for self to other people around us. Thank you for having this course.

MH

Feb 4, 2022

WOW! This class helped me take time for myself without the guilt. I feel I am better equiped to continue my health and well being journey. Thank You!

From the lesson

Mental Health Part 2

Can positive affect impact health? How can we diagnose and treat anxiety disorders? What role does stress play in our overall health?

7.1 - Week 7 Introduction0:54
7.2 - Positive Affect and Health9:16
7.3 - The Impact of Humor7:27
7.4 - Anxiety Disorders6:03
7.5 - Stress and Health8:42
7.6 - Stress Reduction Interventions3:31
7.7 - Week 7 Conclusion1:18

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Marney White

    Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology (Social and Behavioral Sciences) and of Psychiatry

