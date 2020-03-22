8.3 - Nutrition Summary and Results of Study 1

For nutrition goals, students chose self-selected, A domain that they would like to improve. So these are examples of the goals that students chose. I chose five servings of fruits and vegetables. And a very important part of this, I participated as well, and it shows the domains as well, and set a reinforcer for myself for each of these. And I, really wanting this to be a successful, found it very important that I model this. And that we essentially create a community of health behavior change to wellness. So five fruits and vegetables was mine. And let me tell you, it was hard, extremely hard to do. But these are some other examples that people chose to do. And mindful eating, I think, is a very interesting one, and a very beneficial one. And this was the kind of thing where people would decide to enjoy their food, to not eat in a distracted manner, to not eat while rushing to class, or whatever. But to actually sit down, not do anything else, not be distracted, and actually enjoy the taste and flavors of their food. So pretty cool. So here's what we found. Even though people chose in one specific domain, overall, collectively, we saw increases in fruits, vegetables, and whole grain intake. So for someone might say I want to switch to brown rice, or I want to switch to whole grains. But then their fruit and vegetable intake also increased, so there was a bit of a trickle effect, or a ripple effect in general nutritional benefit. So it kind of kept going. These were all highly significant increases. These are servings per week, and you can see that from vegetables. For example, it went from an average of a little over 10 vegetables per week, to an average of over 14, so an additional 4 vegetable servings per week. It's great. >> Yeah. >> Yeah. >> I'm wondering how much of that you think has to do with the fact that a lot of students already have kind of a preconception of what healthy eating is, and in their goals, are already moving towards that general goal? Do you think that people who don't necessarily have that same conception of healthy eating would have the same trends? >> We have no idea. I wouldn't know, because I don't have a control group in this, and that's certainly one of the limitations here. The one thing that I would think that might temper that as a possibility, is that while these are all students in public health, they already came in probably with this knowledge. I mean, I feel like starting in elementary school, we all hear the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables [INAUDIBLE]. So I feel like the education piece is already widely established. Now, in this course, we did kind of drive that in further, and really explain why fruits and vegetable intake is fundamental to reducing chronic disease. So I do think that education is highlighted a bit more. But I also feel as though, in general, many people are aware of this, particularly those enrolled in public health. >> And it's interesting, because you sort of almost have two things going on at the same time. You have one, they're setting their own goals. And so if they're going to be mindful about, say, whole grains, they'll also probably be mindful about everything else that they're eating as well, because they're eating more consciously. But too, that's being it sounds like coupled with an almost an educational intervention at the same time. Because all of this information is also being talked about in class, talked about in the readings that they're doing. In the small groups that they're creating with their teaching fellows, and so it sort of gets reinforced that way as well. >> Absolutely, absolutely, really good thoughts. Thank you. So I'm happy about this. >> Yes. >> Okay, I also collected just sort of qualitative feedback, and drew some excerpts from the students papers that they sent in. And this one went all the way to say my diet has improved. I'm eating more vegetables. Vegetable intake is associated with a reduction in chronic disease. I might live longer, as a result of this. >> [LAUGH] >> Hey, it's possible. But this person felt as though I've gotten this, I have achieved this goal, and I know that I'm going to take it forward.