8.5 - Physical Activity Summary and Results of Study 1

And now, finally, physical activity. What we know is that most people, most adults and children as well, don't meet the recommended physical activity guidelines. And physical activity typically declines in graduate and professional school. And of course, it declines throughout the decades in adulthood. Examples, setting prompts on their phones or on their Apple watches to stand up every number of times. Walking is of taking public transit. Doing strength training. Trying to go towards 20 or 30 minutes of cardiovascular activity. I did the 7-Minute Workout app in addition to the cardio that I had already sealed in in the the year previous. So it's become a daily thing that I have to do my 30 minutes of biking, and then I wanted to go extend beyond that in some way. So I did this multiple workouts per day. Almost killed me, but I had to do it. I had to do it for the benefit of the class. And so, and seven minutes, you can typically find seven minutes. Okay, hypotheses. What do you think happened? >> That people hopefully are exercising more. >> Indeed they are. >> Huzzah. >> Yeah, highly, highly significant. I was very happy about this as well. And at least for the follow-up that I've heard from the students since this time that they've kept it going, so it's great, yeah. >> And could I ask about the exercise days versus the rigorous days? >> Yeah, we asked about physical activity in multiple ways. As it turns out, measuring physical activity is extremely difficult. And it's susceptible to all sorts of reporting errors. So I asked with multiple different versions of physical activity questionnaires. And so, one of them simply is how many days out of the past seven days did you exercise. But people could interpret exercise all different ways, didn't ask about how many times, for how long, what type, or anything like that. And then, another questionnaire that's used widely asks about moderate activity, mild activity, and rigorous or vigorous activity. And so, just kind of showing that no matter how we asked it, and this one actually is defined as for at least 15 minutes. So no matter which way we asked, we saw this improvement. And so, that's the difference, just showing that across measures, significant improvements, highly significant improvements. So that was cool, too. >> Yeah. >> So the conclusions here. Highly, highly significant both on a statistical level and, I believe, on a clinically significant level. Because we're seeing actually people approaching and in some cases clearing that threshold for recommended physical activity. And then, for the the student feedback, people identified I'm really busy, cutting my physical activity's usually the first thing to go. But then, once it becomes incentivized with a grade, I'm able to better make the time. And then, someone alluded to the fact that it started to become intrinsically rewarding, they started noticing their physical fitness improve. They started to feel strong, they started to feel better and started to feel as though they had more energy. And that is what really took over as the primary motivator or incentive. So that's pretty exciting, too. That's also kind of the goal, and suggests to me, anyway, that this design improved over the previous iterations of the course, and that people were able to do their goal for longer, or incentivized to do it longer, to the point that it actually did become something that they enjoyed doing or found internal benefit for doing. So that they felt confident that once the class was over and the grade no longer mattered, they're feeling it. So that was pretty pretty wonderful, too.