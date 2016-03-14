Lecture 43, Part 1: Common Language Constructs

[MUSIC] So in this lecture, we're going to talk about common language constructs. And these are the things that you pretty much do in any language, but we're going to look at how you get them done in JavaScript. So here I am in Sublime editor, and I'm looking at script.js, which is located in the Lecture43 folder. And again, the set up is very similar. I have the Chrome Developer Tools open here in the Console tab. And therefore, whenever we save this script.js, the Browsersync tool that is running in the background will sense we've updated this file, and it will go ahead and refresh the browser, executing our JavaScript code. So I have a bunch of topics that I'd like to go through, and basically, the code for those topics is sitting right in the same file, but I, at this point commented them out, so we could go one by one. The first thing I want to take a look at is string concatenation. Well, just like a lot of other languages, JavaScript allows you to concatenate strings on the fly as if they are numbers, as if they are arithmetic numbers. So for example, here we have declared a string with the value, Hello. And the very next line, we're concatenating the string with another string with a space and the word World. So now this operator right here, +=, is really equivalent to the operator, let me comment that string out. Comment that line out and if I said that, string = string + World, this would be an identical line to this one. So let's go ahead and keep both those lines for now, and we'll comment out the second line. And the way I comment out the thing without actually having to type it is to press Ctrl+/ on Windows and Cmd+/ on a Mac. And basically what I'm doing is I'm concatenating a string with the word World, and then I am going to output it to the console using string + and an !, and other string. So the only difference between these two statements, this one and this one, is that this one is actually going to store a new string in the string variable as opposed to this one is just going to concatenate it and throw it right into the log function. So let's go ahead and save this. As you can see, it refreshed and it said Hello World! So let me test this out as I said before, if I comment this line out and uncomment this one, these lines are exactly equal in length. This is just a shortcut to the say the exact same thing as we're saying right here. So let's save that, and again, it's going to refresh and saying exactly the same thing. So let's go ahead and comment this whole thing out. So we could go to the next example that I want to talk about. So actually, let me close the file browser on the side, so we could see it a little bit better. Okay, so the next one we're going to talk about is math operators. And the math operators are straightforward, and if you've done any kind of math operation in other languages, there's really no difference here pretty much. Actually, let me comment out the second line for now. So the first thing is there's a plus operator, the minus, the multiply operator, and divide operator. And the same time of rules that apply in other languages and really in math in general apply here as well. So, for example, the precedence of parentheses also applies here. So as you can see here I'm doing 5 + 4, and that will get executed before the division by 3. So 5 + 4, that's 9 / 3, that's 3. So if I say that, I should see that it is going to cancel that log output 3. Now let me uncomment the second line here, and what we're doing here is kind of strange. We're doing undefined / 5. Now when we execute that, let's go ahead and save that, we're going to get an NaN. Now what is NaN? NaN is a special symbol that indicates not a number. And the biggest reason I'm showing it to you is because it's very common to define a function, let's say we define a function test1 that takes an a argument. And in the function, we'll do console.log, and console.log will say a / 5. So now, if we call this test1 function, we never really passing the a in here. So what's going to happen? Go ahead and let's go ahead and save that. And you'll see we're going to get an NaN again, not a number. So when you debug your code and you call a function, and somewhere inside the function, something starts throwing not a number. Chances are that there's something that was supposed to be passed in into that function, and either not neglected to be passed in or something happened to it along the way right before it was supposed to be passed in, and then you have an undefined variable inside your function. Okay, so let's go ahead and comment this out. And we'll save that again, so we'll clear the screen for us. And let's go to this topic called Equality. Let's uncomment this, so here what we have is, we're declaring a variable, defining variable x = 4 and defining the variable y = 4, as well. Now notice, by the way, that we're defining them with only one keyword, var. This is a shortcut in JavaScript that if you wanted to, you could just put a comma in between the variable definitions, and that is a perfectly legal syntax. And in fact, this is very common in other languages as well. In the next line, we have an if statement. And the if statement in JavaScript is nothing special compared to any other language. It's pretty straightforward. And what we're doing here is we're comparing x and y. And we're comparing it with a == operator. Now one of the most common mistakes is, instead of ==, is to say x = y. Well, x = y will take the value of y, place it in x, and use the result of that as the value to evaluate whether or not it's true or not. So we don't want that. We actually want to compare x and y, and therefore, it's a ==. So what we're doing here is saying if x = y, then we're going to execute the next line, which is this console x == y. So let's go ahead and comment the second part out here and save that. And you can see it says x is equal to y, because x is 4, and y is 4 as well. Now let's make this a little bit more interesting. Let's uncomment this line and see what we're doing here. Here first of all, we're changing the type of x. The x now is no longer 4 as a number, x = 4 as a string. So what happens if we actually compare them now? Well, let's go ahead and try that. Let's save that. And you could see it says x = 4, 4 as a string is equal to y = 4. Now what is going on here? Obviously, the string can't possibly be equal to a number. Well, what's going on here is called type coercion. And type coercion just means that the language converts something for you from one type to another type automatically on the fly. So when the JavaScript tries to evaluate this equality, it converts one of the types to be the same type as the other variable and only then compares the values. Now what if you didn't want that? What if you didn't want JavaScript to automatically convert things for you when trying to evaluate its equality? Well, that's where strict equality comes in. Let's go ahead and comment that out and go to the Strict equality section here, and we'll uncomment that. So strict equality is signified by using ===. So now if I'm comparing x === y, it will first see whether or not these things, this x and y, are the same type. And if they're not, it's not going to try to compare them anymore at that point. And in fact, I just realized I commented out x and y that I'm defining here, so let's go ahead and actually uncomment this whole thing. That way, we'll have the variables available. So now if we execute this, x at this point, is a string 4, and y is a number 4. So this will never actually execute right here. What will execute, however, is the else part. And here you get the chance to see what elses looks like, in JavaScript, and it's really again, nothing special. Other languages have basically the same construct. And in the else clause, we're having console.log, that says a Strict x as a string 4 is NOT equal to y = 4, and that is what we actually should see in the second printout. So let's go ahead and save that and see what it says, it says Strict x is NOT equal to y = 4, because one is a string and one is a number. In part two of this lecture, we're going to pick up where we left off and speak about what JavaScript considers false and what it considers true.