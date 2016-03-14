Lecture 52, Part 1: Fake Namespaces

[SOUND] This lecture we're going to speak about a pretty common scenario and how to resolve it. And we'll look at some best practices as well. Right now I'm in Sublime Text and I'm located in the lecture 52 folder. Let me go ahead and close the file browser here so you could see a little bit better. And I'm looking at index.html at the moment. What I'm doing here is I'm actually loading three scripts, one after the other, script1.js, script2.js, and app.js. So this happens a lot when you actually import a couple of libraries. So those libraries could be something you wrote yourself, or it could be external libraries as well. In this case these are two libraries that I wrote myself and they're very, very simple. The first one is just declares a variable name, it's my name Yaakov and then the function sayHello. And the function sayHello does nothing more than just says logs( "Hello" + name) and it should say is Hello Yaakov. Script number two, which is what is declared afterwards. Script number two is declaring a name, "John". And then it declares a function called sayHi and all it does, again, is just logs "Hi" + the name John. Now app.js, this is the third one in the list over here, app.js, it invokes sayHello. This is from the first one, sayHello, so it should say Hello Yaakov. And then it invokes sayHi which is right here and it should say Hi John. Let's go ahead and save this and see what the console prints out. We save it and it says Hello John and then Hi John. Now that's kind of strange Hello John. It really should have said, Hello Yaakov, not Hello John. Now why is this happening? Well, it's actually pretty simple why this is happening. If you look at our index.html, the first thing that the browser loads, is script1.js. And script.1.js declares a variable name. And this name variable is sitting in the global scope and is also declares a function called sayHello again, in the global scope. So, when this executes, it will take whatever name variable is sitting in the global scope. Now, right after script one, we're loading script2.js, which again declares name in the global scope. Which basically means that at this point right here, my name = "Yaakov" gets overwritten with name = "John". And then we declare another function which is a little bit of a different name that says Hi, sayHi, and that is the one that prints out Hi + name. So by the time we get to sayHello, our name variable has actually changed from Yaakov to John. And what's going on is that one script is stepping on the toes of the other, basically. So how do we solve this situation? Well, one way of solving the situation is introduce name spaces, and a name space is basically just a container for some functionality and for some declarations. The only thing is, is JavaScript doesn't really have name spaces that other languages have. However, in JavaScript we could fake name spaces very easily. Let's go to script.js script1.js and instead of just saying Yaakov here, let's declare a variable called var yaakovGreeter. And we'll just make it equal to an empty object. Now instead of just declaring name right here in the global scope, what I'll do is I'll declare name as a property of yaakovGreeter. So yaakovGreeter.name is Yaakov, and the function will be the same way. I'll just cut it out of here, and I'll say yaakovGreeter.sayHello = this function. So now we have yaakovGreeter and I can now refer to the name and I can refer to sayHello as three yaakovGreeter. One more thing I need to change is this name right here really should be not just name but yaakovGreeter.name. Okay, so we're good here. If we go to now script2.js, we could do the same thing. We'll say var johnGreeter, and we'll make it equal to an empty object. And now everything else that we have in this file we're going to start with, we don't need to declare a variable any more because we already have one. We're going to start with this johnGreeter. So here it's going to be johnGreeter.sayHi, and we're going to take out the sayHi out of here. And this again is going to be johnGreeter.name. Okay, so now that we've converted this to a name space and now everything that we are referring to inside this, in terms of the variable names, and the functions are going to have to go through these name space object. So inside our app.js, in order to say sayHello, that's no longer going to work. So, if I go ahead and save this and save that, you could see here now it says that sayHello is not defined. Well, ti's not defined because in the global scope, there's no such function to sayHello. However, there's an object that has this function attached to it. So if I say, yaakovGreeter.sayHello and this will be johnGreeter.sayHi. And I save that, you can see how now, it's says Hello Yaakov and Hi John. So that worked perfectly. So this is something that you could do in order to separate kind of your name spaces, separate your functionality into separate files and also into separate name spaces, so you don't step one up on the other. But there's something you could do to go even further in order to separate the different variables that are sort of like private variables between different scripts and different execution contexts. And that's what we're going to speak about in part two of this lecture.