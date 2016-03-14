Lecture 55: The 'event' Argument

[SOUND] There's an argument that's passed by the JavaScript engine into every single event handler. And this is something I glanced over in the previous lecture, so let's talk about it now. I am located in the script.js file, which is located in the Lecture 55 folder. Let me go ahead and close the file browser of Sublime. The first thing we'll do is let's go ahead and log the event. Let's go ahead and say console.log. And let's go ahead and log the event. When I print it out and let's say say it. And we see that the object that event is is a mouse event. If we open it up actually, we'll see there's a whole bunch of properties that this mouse event has. Here's a clientX, clientY, where the X and Y coordinate was on the page, there is the movement page X, there's the path, there's the screenX, screenY which is the location of the X coordinate visibly the entire screen, there's the shiftKey which tells us whether or not the shift key was being pressed down at the the time that the click happened. So even though we haven't really used the event object, this is something that is passed in to every event handler. Let's take a look at the API documentation for event and we'll see what it actually gives us. Let's go to the event. So this is the event page of the Mozilla Developer Network. And it talks about all kinds of events that can happen and obviously, depending on what type of event that happens, either a key press or some kind of interaction with the keyboard, or a mouse press or a mouse move which is interaction with the mouse, you're going to have different types of events. There's going to be different types of objects to contain different types of properties that are related to that type of event. So you can see here, for example, we have a KeyboardEvent object. That's probably related to keyboard events. And there's also a mouse event object and again that's related to the mouse events. So I clicked on it and it gives you a whole bunch of different properties of the mouse event that is passed into you and explains to you every single one of them is what they do. So there's the clientX and clientY. And it tells you that clientX is the X coordinate of the mouse pointer in the local DOM content coordinates. If we scroll down, there also should be a shift key, the shift key property. And it returns true if the Shift key was down when the mouse event fired. Now, there are different types of mouse events. There's mouseout, mouseover, mousemove. The click of mousemove, basically what it tells you is that mousemove event is fired when a pointing device (usually a mouse) is moved while over an element. Let's go ahead and try to implement a different type of behavior. Let's go ahead an implement a console.log. We're going to log to the console, client X and client Y position of the mouse pointer, but only when I press the shift key and move the mouse over any part of the body element. Let's make this back into a little bit of a smaller screen. Let's go back to our page, and we'll go ahead and clear that. So what we're going to do is we're going to create yet another event listener. So here, we have an event listener that's called, sayHello, and we're actually assigning it right here. And we are going to create another one. So and we are going to create another one exactly the same way. We'll say document.querySelector and this time we'll say on the entire body. And I want to add EventListener. And EventListener I want to add is mousemove. So it's mousemove, and notice since I'm using the addEventListener, it's not on mousemove it's just mousemove. And then, let's go ahead and put a semicolon at the end so we don't forget. And then what were going to do is were going to create a function. And the function is going to get an event obviously by the JavaScript engine. And in this function, what we want to do is we want to do console.log. The event.clientX. And again console.log. And then clientY. So if we save that now and as I start moving the mouse over, you will see- You will see that we're logging where my mouse is moving, we're logging the x and y coordinates. Now we didn't really specify what they are, so it's a little hard to tell. It's probably a better idea to do something like this. X is this. And Y is that. That's probably a little bit better. So now when we mouse over, at least we see X and Y. Okay, but we wanted to do, is we wanted to only log this when I press the shift key down. So in our function, in our EventHandler, what we're going to do is we're going to put in a statement. We're going to say if event.shift, and I can't remember what the name is so we'll go ahead and look this up. Let's go back and look up the property name's called shiftKey, just like that. So we'll say event.shiftKey equals true, if that's the case, that's when we're going to log this. Otherwise we're just going to ignore this mouse movement completely. Okay, so we'll do this, we'll position it like that and now let's go ahead and save that. Let's go back to our browser, and now you see when I'm moving my mouse around nothing really happens. But if I press the shift key, which obviously you can't see, and start moving the mouse around, all of a sudden the mouse move is printing out the clientX and clientY coordinates. If I let go of the shift key, see? The mousemove EventHandler is no longer printing out the x and y coordinates because the if statement is basically saying, skip it because the shiftKey property is not equal to true.