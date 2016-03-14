Lecture 63: Changing 'active' Button Style Through Javascript

[NOISE] In the previous lecture, we pretty much completed our David Chu's China Bistro website except for one small thing. And let me demonstrate that by going to the command line. I'm actually going to go to the before folder of Lecture 63, which is our current lecture, and I'm going to go ahead and start the browser string to let us see what was before we started and implemented the change. Let's go back to the code editor or the browser and let's refresh the page here. Okay, so when we go to the Menu categories page and click in it, there's something missing. This Menu right here, this Menu button should be highlighted just like that, but it's not. And the reason it's not is because obviously it's not a separate page. So the active class that used to be in here that used to light this up like that is not there. So what we need to do is unchange when this happens, when the Menu Categories page gets loaded, and for that matter when the single category view gets loaded, we need this button to be in the active state. Let's go back to our code editor and see how we implemented that. We create this function called switchMenuToActive and wheat we're doing in it is the following, first of all want to remove the active class from our navHomeButton. Remember, if we go to our browser and actually squeeze it. What's going to happen is that even though you don't see it but actually it's sitting on the Home button and if we go to right now we actually are already on the particular Menu category page. This should be on the Menu button on the Home button. Okay, so let's go back to the code editor, and what we need to do first is we need to remove that active class from the Home button. An what we're doing, it is we're selecting an element with an ID navHomeButton and actually if we select that and go to our index in HTML and try to find that it's right here. It's that menu item right here in the top right of our site, unless of course it's squeezed and now it's in the collapse menu. But it's possible that the navHomeButton has the active at the moment, and actually that is the default when we load up the page, is that the nav home button, which is hidden on the desktop browser display is the active one. So we need to remove this active class from the list of classes over here and we need to insert it into the MenuButton instead. So let's go back to our script dot JS, and we just scroll down a little bit again. And so switch menu to active. Okay, so the first thing is we're getting the class name. And the class name is not one class name, it's really just the class attribute. And the class attribute can have many classes. In our case, in HTML here, you can see that has visible XS and active. So there's a couple of classes that could be in there, separated by spaces. And the way we're doing this is we're using that same replace function of the string class to say we're going to create a new regular expression, and again, it's not going to be a very fancy regular expressions, it's going to be just an expression that looks for a little string active. And the only reason we're using it again, instead of just saying right here in the first argument is active the string active is because we want to use this flag g, which let's us say that anywhere you find this, so there's more than one for some reason in there, it will all get replaced with the empty string. So we removed the the active class from our element that has an ID navHomeButton. And the result of that, we're going to save in this classes variable, and then we're going to turn around and override the class names or the class name attribute value for that navHomeButton, to the classes. But these classes are now, or this string is now without the active class. And the second thing we're doing, is we need to add the active to the active class, to the menu button if it's not already there. So the first thing we're going to go ahead and grab, what are the class names inside this navMenuButton. And check if the index of active, this word active, is- 1 and this function indexOf returns- 1 if it cannot find the string inside the string that you are applying this method on. And if that's the case we're going to go ahead and add classes equals classes plus active. This is what this plus equals, as you remember, means. And obviously we want to make sure to give it a space because there might be a class there already. So we'll put a space in here. And then we're again selecting using our querySelector the navMenuButton and having that class name or the class name attribute equal to the classes that we just constructed. Which is whatever classes were there before plus the active button. Okay let's see if that actually works. Let's go back to our command line and switch our browser sync to being from before to after. And let's go ahead and fire up our browser sync. Let's go to the browser. And then we can just close this and just simply refresh this. And here's our browser sync. And now if I go to let's say Menu, right, Home was selected, if I go to Menu and I see here that now Menu stays highlighted. So if I actually open this up I can see that the Menu button is high lighted and if I go to a particular Menu item or particular Menu category with older items in it. The Menu is still highlighted. So if I go back to Home and go back to Menu and go to a particular Menu category. I could see that the Menu button stays highlighted. Okay, other than maybe putting up some information in the About section and the Awards section, our website is 100% done and ready to be deployed.