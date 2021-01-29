Building Your Business Case and Creating Action

University of California, Irvine
Human Resources Analytics
University of California, Irvine

4.6 (882 ratings)

41K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Data Analysis, HR Lifecycle, Strategic Mindset, Human Resources Best Practices

Reviews

AG

Apr 19, 2021

Human resource analytics is a critical component of human resource management. It is a well-designed course that will provide you with in-depth knowledge of data analysis using the metric system.

AN

Dec 30, 2021

This course is amazing and helpful for me to understand how human resources analytics can be applied in my recruitment role and building a business case as well to improve any business processes!

Building Your Case and Creating Action

During this final module, we will explore using the data gathered to effectively create and influence the process of strategic business planning.

Building Your Business Case and Creating Action19:16

    Amber Gould

    Executive Director, Human Resources

