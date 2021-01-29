Staffing, Training and Total Rewards

With advances in technology and cloud computing, there are now numerous data sources available to guide decision-making and drive organizational success. Harvesting the right kind of data requires that HR teams possess strong analytical skills; high-performing HR teams know that their function is to leverage data as a “decision science” by identifying metrics and data sources that deliver organizational insights. In order to do so, HR must ensure that metrics and measures are used effectively to achieve strategic goals. This course focuses on identifying effective data sources, developing meaningful metrics, designing long-term measures, and applying results in support of organizational strategy and tactics.