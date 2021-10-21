Welcome to IMM for SDGs

video-placeholder
Loading...
Duke University
Impact Measurement & Management for the SDGs
Duke University

4.8 (228 ratings)

 | 

9.8K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.8 (228 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    82.45%
  • 4 stars
    15.35%
  • 3 stars
    1.31%
  • 2 stars
    0.43%
  • 1 star
    0.43%

DD

Oct 21, 2021

Very helpful subject matter and thoughtfully organized. Additional resources are really helpful in this field and I wonder if there is an opportunity to keep those as more "living documents"

RY

Mar 13, 2022

Excellent course . One of the best courses in terms of content, presentaions and relevance. Highly recommend to anyone working on Imapct measurement and Sustainable Development Goals

From the lesson

Welcome to Impact Measurement and Management for the SDGs!

Welcome to IMM for SDGs6:42
SDG Impact Welcome2:08
Course Map: 4 Steps of Impact Measurement and Management 9:43
4 Personas: Where Do You Fit in the Capital Chain for Sustainable Development?7:30
The 5 Dimensions of Impact7:50

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Cathy Clark

    Faculty Director, CASE at Duke University

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder