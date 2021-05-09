Welcome to the spotlight on power. How do you define power? You might think of power as "The ability to dominate". This common viewpoint connects power with individuals in formal positions of authority. For example, a CEO of an organization, the president of a university, a manager, a parent, and a military officer. Thinking of power in that way, implies that some people have power over others. This type of power usually is associated with force, domination, and control. It is based on a belief that power is something that only certain people can have and use. This power over stance depicts power as overt conscious behavior. For example, when authority figures use threats, promises, or orders to get what they want. This focus on the surface, overlooks deep structures of power embedded in organizations. That type of invisible power operates continually and subtly. For this lesson, we will consider power as a process based on work by philosopher historian Michel Foucault. Foucault believed that power permeates all interaction. He asserted that power resides in every perception, every judgment, every act. He used the term relations of power, to suggest a network of interconnections among people. As you probably can tell, this notion of power aligns with our definition of leadership as a process of social influence. Foucault believed that power helps us construct all of our relationships. We rely upon our understanding of roles and rules as we interact with one another. In his framework, power is reserved not only for persons of authority, rather, members of non-dominant groups can influence dominant groups during interactions. Although some persons occupy positions of power, everyone engages in power practices. For instances, some secretaries act as gatekeepers, deciding whom they will give access to their boss. They also may influence their boss. In personal relationships, although parents theoretically are the authority figures, their children often influence their behaviors. Can you think of other examples where the person who supposedly has less power influences the relationship with the person who has more power? Foucault's notion of power considers how individuals may draw upon dominant belief systems from society as they interact with one another. Major forces such as our families, the government, religion, education, and the media impact how people engage in power relations in organizations. These forces socialize us about dominant ways of thinking and being, which can affect how we interact with one another. Here are a few examples. Patriarchy refers to the belief that men are the superior gender. This can prompt gender-based assumptions about roles and behaviors, and we've discussed that a lot in this course. Recall my story about the patient who expected a surgeon to be a male. Second. White supremacy is the belief that white people are superior to all other races. In the workplace, this may be evident, and the unequal treatment of white employees and persons of color. As a result, white persons tend to occupy higher levels in most organizations, and people of color may experience the type of discriminatory behaviors that I discussed in the spotlight on implicit bias and the lessons on microaggressions. Recall, for example, resume studies in Canada on Asian and Anglo names, where applicants with Anglo names were more likely to be called for an interview, even though both groups had the same qualifications. Three. Heteronormativity places the higher value on heterosexuality than other sexual orientation identities. Do you remember my story about my lesbian colleague at a university where I worked? She felt restrictive for being her true self due to hetero normative behaviors and attitudes in our department and society at large. Next, is able-ism, the belief that able-bodied individuals are normal and superior to persons with disabilities. Because of this, potential employers may hesitate to hire persons with disabilities. They may be concerned that that person isn't capable of doing the job. When persons with disabilities are hired, they may face discrimination from co-workers who make assumptions about their abilities. To counter these attitudes, persons with disabilities sometimes work hard to perform at a higher standard than their co-workers. They also may not request accommodations that they are qualified to receive, such as flexible work schedules or accessible technologies. Although dominant belief systems matter to everyone, non-dominant group members tend to be more negatively affected. They may put up with situations where they are not valued and respected, because others view them as inferior. They may behave like members of dominant groups in order to assimilate or to avoid negative repercussions. They may even try to alter who they are. Do you remember the example of covering I described in another lesson? That's when someone tones down aspects of their identity to minimize how they differ from dominant groups. My lesbian colleague tolerated homophobic jokes and she presented herself as heterosexual. Foucault believed that power relations can have negative and positive consequences. Although power processes can exclude and marginalize people, they also can enable and empower them. Throughout history, and currently, members of non-dominant groups and their allies in dominant groups have engaged and power relations to achieve equality. They have successfully fought against patriarchy, white supremacy, heteronormativity, and able-ism, and women, people of color, LGBTQ persons, and persons with disabilities have made progress towards equality in the workplace. One example is the disability rights struggle. Persons with disabilities from various backgrounds and their allies framed disability as a social justice issue rather than as a category of individual deficiency. Their efforts led to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and similar legislation around the world. As a result, employers in many workplaces are required to provide accommodations for persons with disabilities. Foucault's theory of power relations is much more complex than I have described it. However, I shared this brief overview to urge leaders to engage in power relations that disrupt dominant belief systems. By doing this, they can create more inclusive workplaces and they can fulfill the exciting promise of a diverse workforce.