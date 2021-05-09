Welcome back. Let's continue to explore how implicit bias matters to inclusive leadership. Recall our definition, implicit bias refers to attitudes or stereotypes about individuals or groups that unconsciously affect our understanding, actions, and decisions. Remember the story I shared about a patient who did not realize that a female health care employee was a surgeon. It showed how humans can unintentionally make assumptions about individuals based on their identity to make decisions about them. In this lesson, I will describe research about implicit bias then I will offer ideas for how to manage implicit bias. Lots of research has documented how implicit bias operates in the workplace. That research demonstrates that implicit biases are everywhere. Even people with good intentions harbor these hidden attitudes which can lead to prejudice against some groups and favoritism towards others. Related to my story about the patient who made assumptions about the female surgeon, many projects examined implicit bias in healthcare. Topics include: medical school admissions and curricula, medical student attitudes, patient-provider interactions, patient care, hiring and promotion processes, and clinical decision-making. Subjects of this research include patients, health care providers, community members, medical school faculty, administrators and students, and others. Studies about health care have reported many unfavorable impacts on members of non-dominant groups. For example, letters of recommendation for medical schools and specialty programs often contained gender bias in favor of men over women. Consistent findings include achievement words such as performance, career, leadership, and knowledge being used more often for male applicants. Caring words such as care, time, patients, and support were used more often for female applicants. In addition, female applicants were described with fewer adjectives that suggests ability and talent such as analytical and genius, and recommendation letters tended to state more standout adjectives such as magnificent, wonderful, stellar, and superb for male applicants. Research often describes ways that implicit bias is drawn from cultural stereotypes can negatively impact quality of care for non-dominant patients. These include outcomes of patient-provider interactions, diagnosis, treatment recommendations, amount of time spent with patients, and number and types of tests ordered. For instance, research indicated that white cancer specialists who rated high in implicit racial bias had shorter interactions with black patients, and the black patients rated the interactions with them as less patient-centered and supported. Many studies about implicit bias examine employment processes in organizations. They look at activities like employee recruitment, interview processes, hiring, retention, and merit reviews. They often conclude that hiring processes yield decisions in favor of dominant group members to the disadvantage of non-dominant ones. A common research method is to send prospective employers resumes or job applications that vary only by applicants names. These projects often have found that decision-makers respond more positively to applicants whose names imply membership in a dominant group than applicants in a non-dominant group. Examples include white-sounding names such as Emily and Greg versus black sounding names such as Lakisha or Jamal, or male sounding names such as John versus female sounding names such as Jennifer. Reviewers are more likely to invite dominant applicants to an interview or to give them higher ratings. Here's another example, job applicants in Canada with Asian names of Indian, Pakistani with Chinese origin were 28 percent less likely to be called for an interview as compared to applicants with Anglo names, even when their qualifications were exactly the same. The preceding overview is just a sampling of research on implicit bias. This growing area of study is important because it helps to show that implicit biases widespread. It also identifies examples and areas for improvement because implicit bias are hidden, they can be hard to uncover. Therefore, it's difficult to change or manage them. Fortunately, some efforts at individual and organizational levels can make a difference. Here's some things that you can do; commit to recognizing and trying to manage implicit biases for yourself and for others, and at the organizational level, reflect on implicit bias as you cultivate characteristics and traits of inclusive leadership that we have explored, and cognizance of biases and obvious focal point. Others are self-awareness and privilege. As I have shared previously, being aware of my privilege as a straight person has helped me to notice ways that I may unintentionally support heteronormativity. Educate yourself, seek information about implicit biases relevant to your career or profession. Working on implicit bias as an individual can make a positive difference. However, to make sustainable change, it is crucial to address implicit bias at the organizational level. According to social psychologists Jennifer Eberhardt, we need to address systemic issues that reflect dominant belief systems within the society. For example, let's return to my story about the patient who did not expect a female to be a surgeon. The patient's assumption stemmed from a patriarchal society where men tend to dominate high paying and high status jobs while women are more likely to occupy lower paying less esteemed ones. Dominant belief systems such as patriarchy embed organizations in ways that are hard to detect. Fortunately, strategies exist to expose implicit biases. One example is to take a data-driven approach to look for disparities based on categories such as gender and race. This can be applied to the decision-making processes that involve subjective judgment about a person. Examples are police officers deciding whom to stop and frisk, employers making hiring or promotion decisions, college committees deciding whom to admit, doctors deciding on a patient's treatment, or teachers making decisions about student's performance. Discovering patterns can identify areas to improve, then leaders can develop objective criteria and apply them consistently. One promising approach is blind decision-making. This technique tries to minimize implicit bias by reducing ques that might prompt prejudice. Its origins can be traced back to the 1970s when Symphony Orchestras in the United States consisted mainly of white men. To increase gender diversity, orchestras began to hold auditions behind a curtain so that the judges can make their decisions based only on the musicians' performance. As a result, Orchestras hire 25-45 percent more women. This process is similar to the popular United States television show, "The voice." The first stage of that competition is called blind auditions. Contestants performed before judges who cannot see them. Many tools for reducing implicit bias in hiring or other selection processes exist. They draw upon findings from research like I described earlier. For example, many organizations provide instructions for how to write gender-neutral letters of recommendation. In addition, there are tools that analyze job advertisements to check for hidden gender bias. They make recommendations for language that is more likely to attract female applicants. A free online example is gender decoder. The company Textio offers this service. Their website lists examples of words that are more or less likely to attract female applicants. The words exhaustive, enforcement, and fearless imply a masculine tone they say. In contrast, the words transparent, catalyst, and in touch with imply a feminine tone. As the examples imply, tools for reducing implicit bias tend to focus on gender. There's an emerging body of work on how to reduce implicit bias about race. For instance, engineers for the social media platform Twitter announced that they are going to use more inclusive language encoding. They are going to replace blacklist with denialist, whitelist with allowlist, and master slave with leader follower. Well, that concludes our spotlight on implicit bias. I hope it has clarified why implicit bias matters to inclusive leadership and how it can help to promote the power of workplace diversity. Take care.