[MUSIC] Welcome back, this lesson focuses on inclusive leadership, a topic that is gaining momentum around the world. Organizations are becoming more and more diverse due to numerous developments. Population aging around the world is a significant social change. By 2050, persons 65 and over are predicted to comprise 16% of the global population. That's compared to 6% in 1990 and 9% in 2019. The workplace has more age diversity than ever. In some organizations, individuals from five generations are working with one another. Persons with disabilities are becoming more represented in the workforce. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning employees are being acknowledged. The percentage of minorities and immigrants in industrialized countries is increasing. The proportion of women at work and in leadership positions is rising. These and other changes are already impacting organizational cultures, employee populations, and customer demographics. These developments mean that organizations will need leaders who can work effectively with a wide variety of people. As researchers Bernadette Dillon and Juliet Bourke assert, leaders accustomed to environments where people are similar to one another will have to adjust. They will need, quote, a new capability that is vital to the way leadership is executed, unquote. That capability is inclusive leadership, but what is inclusive leadership? Similar to other concepts we have studied, numerous definitions exist. Here are a few. Quote, inclusive leadership is about relationships that can accomplish things for mutual benefit. Reaching leadership at this next level means doing things with people rather than to people, end quote. And here's another definition. Quote, leadership that assures that all team members feel they are treated respectfully and fairly, and are valued and sense that they belong and are confident and inspired, end quote. Yet another states, quote, inclusive leaders embody a leadership approach that appreciates diversity, invites and welcomes everyone's individual contribution. And encourages full engagement with the processes of decision-making and shaping reality while balancing everybody's needs. To create this course as a definition of inclusive leadership, I combined our definitions of leadership and inclusion to remind you here they are. Leadership is, quote, a process of social influence which maximizes the efforts of others toward the achievement of a goal, end of quote. Inclusion refers to processes that help everyone in the workplace feel valued and respected. Here's our definition of inclusive leadership, which combines the two. Quote, processes of social influence that strive to value and respect everyone involved in achieving a goal. This definition allows for a wide range of leadership roles and contexts. For example, a president of a nation, a CEO of a corporation, a chair of a university department, an executive in a public relations firm, a manager at a nonprofit agency, a student leader at a community college, and so forth. Some discussions about inclusive leadership name desirable qualities. These include supportive, equitable, encouraging, culturally intelligent, open-minded, curious, collaborative, committed, compassionate, fair, trustworthy, flexible. Inspiring, inquisitive, humble, courageous, empowering, impartial, authentic, adaptable, resilient, empathetic, creative, innovative, and self-aware. As this partial list implies, inclusive leaders embody a wide variety of qualities. The good news is that resources exist for how to cultivate them. We will refer to some of them in future lessons. Now that I have detailed our definition, next we will explore a fundamental quality of inclusive leadership, self-awareness.