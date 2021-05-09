Have you ever heard this saying, it's the little things that count? This can refer to things like giving a loved one a single rose to show that you care. Or it can refer to ruining a planned budget by purchasing a lot of inexpensive items. The point is that little things can add up to have a big impact. In the next few lessons, we're going to look at the cumulative negative or positive effects of small messages, especially for members of non-dominant or underrepresented groups in the workplace. In this lesson, I will focus on microaggressions, which are small messages that can have a negative impact on others. Microaggressions are brief, slights, snubs, or insults that members of non-dominant or under-represented groups experience from individuals who are often unaware that they have said or done something offensive. Although some people may think that these small communication interactions are harmless, they can have harmful consequences. In fact, psychologists have compared them to death by a thousand cuts. Chester M. Pierce, a psychiatrist and professor, coined the term microaggressions in 1970. He based it on interactions he regularly witnessed between non-black Americans and African Americans. He observed frequent instances where non-black individuals made comments that dismissed, insulted, or invalidated African-Americans. For example, "Wow, you are so articulate." Why might this seem insulting? A black person might infer that the person was surprised because they expect black people not to speak well. Pierce distinguished those brief moments from what he called macroaggressions, or highly extreme forms of racism, such as lynchings or physical assault. Ombudsman Mary Rowe built upon Pierce's work by studying micro messages in higher education. In 1973, she named two types of micro messages that she observed. First, micro-inequities, which she described as small brief actions that make individuals from under-represented groups feel devalued, discouraged, excluded, or ignored. These include verbal and nonverbal cues such as words, facial expressions, and vocal tone. For example, someone rolling their eyes when another person speaks with an accent, or interrupting someone from an underrepresented group while they are speaking. Rowe explained that micro-inequities are based on unconscious biases. Rowe presented micro-inequities as types of microaggressions. Rowe called the second type of micro messages, micro-affirmations. These are small acts and events that convey respect, recognition, support, validation, and encouragement. For example, listening respectfully when someone speaks with an accent, or allowing a member of an underrepresented group to finish speaking. I focus on micro-affirmations in another lesson. By the early 21st century, the term microaggressions referred to covert discrimination against any socially marginalized group. In addition to people of color, this includes women, persons with disabilities, persons who are LGBTQ, persons from non-dominant religious groups and so forth. Professor of Counseling Psychology, Derald Wing Sue is the leading scholar on microaggressions. In his book, Microaggressions in Everyday Life, he defines them and explains why they matter, and he describes how to address them. An assigned reading for this lesson lists examples from Sue's book. Sue contended that microaggressions are part of the everyday experiences of many members of non-dominant groups. He reported that they are commonplace within various contexts. His book contains chapters that focus on microaggressions in the workplace, education, including the classroom and in mental health settings. Microaggressions can position the dominant culture as normal and the non-dominant one as abnormal. They often reflect or uphold stereotypes about members of non-dominant groups. They can convey disapproval or discomfort with the non-dominant group. Consider the earlier example of praising a black person for being "so articulate." This implies that black persons who are not perceived as articulate maybe seen as less capable. Microaggressions sometimes lump all members of a group together. A common example that I have described in other lessons is mistaking one member of an under-represented group from another person from the same group. Or instances where individuals assume all members of a religion practice the same customs or have the same beliefs. For example, assuming that all Muslim people wear head coverings, and when non-Muslim people assume that all Muslim people are affiliated with terrorism in some way. Also, people may believe that all Jewish people are wealthy and stingy. A final example is that Native Americans often are considered to be all the same, even though they are an extremely heterogeneous group, people assign universal characteristics to them such as they all look alike, live on reservations, and are prone to alcoholism. Because microaggressions usually are ambiguous, subtle, and fleeting, they can be hard to detect or describe. This presents several challenges to individuals who believe they have experienced a microaggression. They may be unsure about whether or not and how to respond. According to numerous sources, when someone says that they have experienced a microaggression, reactions tend to be predictable. If they give feedback to the person they believe enacted a microaggression, that person tends to deny, diminish, or discount the other person's concerns. A New York Times columnist stated that people from privileged backgrounds often say marginalized individuals are simply overacting. These individuals probably aren't aware of the impact of their behavior. They may think of the interaction as a unique event. They probably do not understand that the other person may have experienced something similar many, many times before, and they may not realize that the recipient can perceive that single experience as yet another reminder that they are not valued, that they are an outsider. Even when someone accepts that someone views their behavior negatively, they may deny that they are biased. For example, it's okay for me to say that so gay, because my brother is gay. Another response is to downplay the impact by saying they didn't mean it. I will elaborate on impact versus intent in a lesson on how to address microaggressions in the workplace. When someone who believes that they experienced a microaggression complains to management or human resources, they may be told not to make a big deal out of it. That reaction may stem partly from the reality that microaggressions usually do not qualify as a legal discrimination. Please note that critics have contested the concept of microaggressions. For instance, psychology professor, Scott Lilienfeld contended that reports about microaggressions are not based on rigorous scientific research and they do not reflect sentiments of most or all minority group members. He also cited the difficulty of assessing subjective reports from persons who claim to have experienced microaggressions. Leaders should be aware of these and other criticisms. However, Sue said that the existence of microaggressions is impossible to dispute. Given increasing attention to microaggressions across many workplace contexts, I believe that leaders should learn about them. In the next lesson I will explain the impacts of microaggressions and I will describe ways that inclusive leaders can address microaggressions in the workplace.