[MUSIC] Hello there, let's continue to explore microaggressions. Remember that microaggressions are brief slights, snubs, or insults that members of non-dominant or underrepresented groups experience from individuals who often are unaware that they have said or done something offensive. In this lesson, I will describe impacts of microaggressions and recommend ways that inclusive leaders can address them. The cumulative consequences of microaggressions can be considerable to individuals and organizations. Microaggressions can take a toll on members of non-dominant groups who experience them. Research reports that being the focus of frequent microagressions can make people feel unwelcome, unsupported, devalued, incompetent, marginalized, humiliated, or invisible. In addition, studies show that continually experiencing microaggressions can lead to mental health issues, less creativity and engagement, and low productivity. As a result, employees' performance ratings and chances for advancement may be negatively affected. In addition, employers may unconsciously rely upon stereotypes that microaggressions imply when they evaluate employees. For instance, a person who speaks the dominant language in an organization with an accent may not be promoted. The evaluator may assume that the employee's communication skills are inadequate for a higher level position. Due to these and other negative consequences, microaggressions can reduce an organization's potential to reap the benefits of diversity and inclusion. Basically, organizations may be less likely to achieve their goals when members of non-dominant groups do not feel valued and respected. Instead, organizations may have to pay the costs associated with higher absenteeism and lower retention of dissatisfied employees. The organization's reputation or brand appeal might be tarnished. And they may be less likely to attract or keep talent from diverse backgrounds. Microaggressions can negatively affect a workplace culture of inclusion. They can help to reinforce dominant belief systems such as male superiority, white supremacy, and heteronormativity, which I describe in other lessons. In addition, microaggressions can help to sustain societal stereotypes and implicit biases about members of non-dominant groups. Let's look at ways that you can deal with microaggressions in the workplace as an inclusive leader. 1, learn more about microaggressions. Fortunately, a wealth of resources exists. I especially recommend Dr Sue's book, Microaggressions in Everyday Life. Understanding microaggressions can help leaders to enhance their cultural intelligence and improve their own behaviors. And it can help them to prevent others from using microaggressions. Equally as important, leaders can apply what they learn to promote equity and non-discrimination within their organizations. Another way to gain knowledge is to collect examples of microaggressions that members of non-dominant groups have described. These are available in formal research, online publications such as blogs, newspapers and newsletters, and social media campaigns. Awareness of examples can help a leader to anticipate and respond to microaggressions. I'll explain how to do that later in this lesson. Members of dominant groups often are not aware of microaggressions, with which members of non-dominant groups are quite familiar. Whenever I give examples during training sessions, participants from non-dominant groups usually nod their heads in agreement and look knowingly at one another. For instance, when I share the following story, many women look at each other. During a staff meeting, I offered an idea related to our discussion. No one responded to me. Later in that meeting, a white male said something very much like what I had shared. The chair of the department responded positively to him. This is a highly documented type of behavior related to ignoring women and giving men credit for women's ideas, or giving white people credit for ideas that people of color have offered. On top of other microaggressions that I had experienced on that job, this incident made me feel more disrespected and devalued. To add insult to injury, one of my white male colleagues told me after the meeting that he was sorry that the chair had not acknowledged my contributions. That was early in my career, so I didn't think about asking my colleague why he didn't speak up during the meeting. I also didn't consider pointing out during the meeting that the other individual had stated something similar to my idea. Another topic is to learn about how persons who experience microaggressions might respond effectively to them. This information can help leaders to coach members of non-dominant groups. Providing this type of guidance and support can help strengthen a leader's relationship with employees. Learning how to respond also can guide leaders if they are ever the target of a microaggression. Psychology professor Kevin Nadal offers an informative toolkit called the Guide to Responding to Microaggressions, that details a variety of responses. 2, one of the most important things you can do is to offer training on microaggressions. Include this topic in professional development programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This can help to cultivate a culture of inclusion. It can offer other ways to prevent, interrupt, and respond to microaggressions. And it can help you to justify holding individuals accountable. 3, be prepared to respond respectfully if someone accuses you of a microaggression. Use communication skills such as active listening, which I covered in a separate lesson. Take a deep breath, and try to be fully present. Although you may not have meant any harm, please do not focus on defending yourself. Make understanding the other person your top priority. Be mindful of the difference between intent and impact. Acknowledge that regardless of the best intentions, one's behavior can have a negative impact. In addition, realize that if you emphasize explaining your intent rather than trying to understand how the other person feels, there could be other consequences. For example, you might suppress dialogue between you and the affected person or persons. You also might block honest self-reflection about whether or not, and how, you might change your behaviors. Please note that similar to any type of accusation, when someone asserts that they have experienced a microaggression, that may not always be the case. And as critics of research on microaggressions have noted, it is difficult to classify what should even count as a microaggression. These are important points to keep in mind. However, it's as important to try to cultivate a culture of listening to persons from non-dominant groups. At the very least, show curiosity as you try to understand their feelings and experiences. 4, consider intervening when you observe what appear to be microaggressions. Be brave and speak up. As a reminder, it is related to the inclusive leadership trait, courage. Based on the context of the situation, decide whether to say something in the moment, or postpone giving feedback for a time when you can speak privately to the person who committed the microaggression. This is a hard decision. As a leader, you want to respect everyone. Therefore, you may not want to single out the person who seemingly committed a microaggression. At the same time though, you want to show the other person that you support them, and you want to be a role model for others who might have witnessed the interaction. If the group has agreed on guidelines for interaction, which I discussed in the lesson on inclusive meetings, you can respond in the moment. Let's say that one of the agreements is to foster a safe and supportive space for open discussion. You could remind everyone of that agreement, then describe the person's behavior and how it did not conform to the agreement. If the group has had training in microaggressions, you could refer to that too. In conclusion, leaders who wish to be highly inclusive understand that microaggressions are little things that can add up to a negative impact. If leaders apply the recommendations that I have outlined, they can minimize that impact. In the next lesson, I will describe micro affirmations, which are small messages that offer positive feedback. See you later.