Education in the City Shifting Roles

[MUSIC] Often referred to by Indigenous Elders as the New Buffalo, education has increasingly become thought of as a means to better one's self, and more importantly, one's community. Through various levels of education, many First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, have taken lessons learned in formal schooling and brought them back to the betterment of their home community. Although considered to be Westernized institutions, Indigenous people are actively using mainstream education to improve standards of living for their people. That said, the pedagogical approaches being implemented by educators in primary to post-secondary schools are continually criticized for lacking any real use of Indigenous methodologies. Throughout the country, the implementation of education for Indigenous children generally falls under the jurisdiction of provincial and territorial governments, or in the case of on-reserve students, the federal government. Regardless of which body of government oversees the delivery of education programs, critics have stressed that the curriculum does not address the specific needs of Indigenous children. Instead, the existing curriculum is modified to simply include thematic content into lessons, but it does not offer a fundamental shift in how education is delivered. Although many provincial curricula in Canada call for the infusion of Aboriginal perspectives, there's still a significant disregard when it relates to issues dealing with cultural sensitivities surrounding the integration of Indigenous worldview and languages. Located in Edmonton, Alberta, an example of an urban-based school that is an exception to the norm is the Amiskwaciy Academy. The public school caters to students from grade 7 to grade 12 and integrates cultural practices in lessons in a manner that supports both the survival and growth of traditional activities. Not only do they employ Indigenous staff and faculty, they also work with community Elders and other educators in order to foster the development of modern Indigenous identities. Perhaps surprising to some, schools located on reserves face the similar problems as those of urban centres when trying to implement Indigenous centered programs. Part of the issue is disproportionate funding given to on reserve schools when compared to those located in cities. Marie Battiste, an Indigenous professor in education policy, has argued that, quote, despite the awareness among first nation's educators that a provincial curriculum is culturally biased and inadequate to meet their needs, little support has been provided to preserve, protect, and promote the rights and freedoms of Aboriginal people to use, practice, and develop Aboriginal languages and knowledge in Canada throughout education. In order to develop and implement curriculum that is focused on reviving and strengthening Indigenous languages and worldviews, on reserve schools require infrastructure that is on par with provincially funded institutions. >> Community-based education is more widely accepted. First Nations communities see community based education as a fundamental responsibility and requirement. Their demand for educational choice has provided an innovative context for reconciling both historical and modern contradictions. It has also provided a context for cultural renewal for some communities. The concept of Indian education has required continual reworking. Even the terms used to express the concept have shed their colonial thinking, and embraced a more empowering and reflective concept of education. The initial goals of federal, provincial, and band operated schools proved restricted when mashed against the broad goals of tribal consciousness and the emerging knowledge of modern educational purpose and process. Indigenous students in post-secondary institutions such as universities, colleges, and trade schools have been highly underrepresented. Historically, Indian children were educated solely for the purpose of dismantling their culture. Remember our discussion on the Indian residential school system. In general, students were not given proper education, or deemed ready to take on higher learning. This being said, there were a few individuals who did succeed in obtaining higher education. Due to government policies, these individuals faced a greater risk of enfranchisement under the Indian Act. As colonial policies began to diminish, more and more Aboriginal children received education that would allow for them to participate in post-secondary education. Post-secondary is now regarded as highly beneficial for Aboriginal students. Aboriginal students and communities have begun to assert their autonomy and give recommendations for programs. Mainstream universities are trying to develop spaces for Aboriginal students to gather, and for programs to incorporate Aboriginal content. Elders are sometimes provided for students to help them throughout their university journey and to provide spiritual support. Here at the University of Alberta, for example, the Faculty of Native Studies, the Aboriginal Student Services Centre, and various Aboriginal student groups strive to create welcoming spaces for Aboriginal students, and foster dialogue between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal peoples. In Canada, some post-secondary institutions are Indigenous run. Various smaller regional colleges exist, such as Blue Quills First Nations College in St. Paul, Alberta, or Red Crow Community College on the Kainai First Nation in southern Alberta. Perhaps the most well known indigenous run post-secondary institution in Canada, however, is the First Nations University of Canada, formerly known as the Saskatchewan Indian Federated College, located in Regina, Saskatchewan. FNUC began offering academic programs in 1976, including Indian studies, Indian languages, Indian teacher education, social work, fine arts, and social sciences. Today, in partnership with the University of Regina, it continues to offer numerous courses and degree options. As this module has demonstrated, Aboriginal peoples were impacted by changes in Canada's various economies. However, Aboriginal peoples also changed along with them. They continued to work, often while continuing to live their traditional lifestyles. All the while, Aboriginal peoples contributed to the growth of Canada as a country, though this tends not to get acknowledged in conventional Canadian histories. [MUSIC]