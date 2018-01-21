Truth and Reconciliation Commission

[MUSIC] Seen as a cultural invasion, Indian residential schools were built on control, the disempowered and exploited Indigenous children. Indigenous peoples continue to deal with intergenerational trauma. It wasn't until residential school survivors began to reveal the truth about their abuses, did the federal government finally address the need for a national reconciliation for Canada's past actions. The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples or RCAP Report, was finalized in 1996, the exact same year that the last residential school closed. RCAP documented historical injustices against Indigenous peoples and gave recommendations to improve the social inequities. This five volume or 4,000 page report provides in depth research derived from extensive interviews with Aboriginal people, communities, and organizations. The RCAP report also revealed the historical facts about Indian residential schools and the damage it had caused to Indigenous students, families and communities. The report held the truth about the injustices which made it possible for survivors to file a civil lawsuit against the federal government. The gravity of the charges and the unquestionable evidence had the potential to bankrupt the Canadian government. In response, the government and churches quickly recognized their culpability and moved to formally acknowledge the hurt caused by their actions. RCAP called for the integration of Indigenous people into Canada's constitution and the fulfillment of Section 35's promises. After the issuing of RCAP report in January 1998, Jane Stewart, the Minister of the Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development, released a Statement of Reconciliation and Gathering Strength report. From the Gathering Strength report, the Aboriginal Healing Foundation was established, and involved Aboriginal community-based healing initiatives. Funding and resources were provided by the federal government for 11 years. Although the AHF ended in 2010, they funded many successful programs that dealt with the trauma of physical and sexual abuses of survivors and their families. Residential schools traumatized students, and created an imbalance that affected their physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual well-being. As a result, many survivors have continued to suffer from PTSD and are unable to deal with the pain. The Indian Residential Settlement Agreement was implemented in 2007 and was followed by a national apology in 2008. The Statement of Apology directly acknowledged the role of the government had in the residential school system. While many appreciated the Statement of Apology, some argue that the apology suggests that the residential school system was the only form of assimilation. The Statement of Apology does not recognize other racist and oppressive government policies. In addition, many have criticized the sincerity of the apology and failure to acknowledge the ongoing impact of the legacy of residential schools and colonial oppression. The Indian Residential Settlement Agreement consisted of a core package with a compensation payment of $10,000 for each survivor, and an additional $3,000 for each year they attended. These funds relied upon an assessment process, to determine the veracity of individual claims of physical and sexual abuse. The settlement also included a healing endowment, the creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and a commemoration fund. Reconciliation can be understood as attending relationships, rebuilding trust and working out our differences. It allows us to come to terms with the past and draw attention to the future. It's important to acknowledge the past, present and future. The phrase, forgive and forget is often used as a form of reconciliation. However, this notion implies forgetting and never looking back. Residential schools are an important part of Canada's history, and in order to understand our present state we must look at our past. Observe the voice of Anishinaabe Wab Kinew who imparts this wisdom. The truth about reconciliation is this, it's not a second chance at assimilation. It should not be a kinder, gentler evangelism, free from the horrors of the residential school era. Rather, true reconciliation is a second chance at building a mutually respectful relationship. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, or TRC, hope to reduce conflict over the past, give a voice for survivors, and identify key institutional problems. The TRC allowed survivors release and renewal by promoting reconciliation with society as a whole. The TRC mandate was to acknowledge and clarify past abuses, respond to the support and needs of survivors, contribute to accountability, and address institutional responsibilities and recommendations. Lastly, the TRC encouraged reconciliation through education of all Canadians on the history of residential schools. For societal reconciliation to happen, we must admit the truth about the past. We must acknowledge previous actions in order to understand why it happened and to prevent injustices from occurring again. The TRC helped uncover the truth and gave survivors a voice. Although the last official TRC was in March of 2014, this does not mean that reconciliation and healing are finished. As we continue, we begin to see how reconciliation and healing is a reciprocal process that provides hope for Indigenous peoples and understanding in Canadian society. Reconciliation is reciprocal, which is to give and receive something and involves an individual and collective process. Creating a bridge from truth to reconciliation requires the restoration of relationships embedded in recognition and respect. Residential schools deprived Indigenous children of their cultures and languages and left them to handle their own trauma from their experiences in school. Since the the government implemented the Indian residential school settlement, it focused on ways to address the impact of the residential school system and led to the creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the TRC. The TRC was essential for revealing the truth about the legacy of Indian residential schools and to promote healing and renewal for survivors. It is difficult to discuss Indian residential schools without looking at the bigger picture of colonialism. Residential schools cannot be separated from the injustices of colonialism, which play out in the oppression and racism of Indigenous peoples in everyday life. Intersected with colonialism, residential school experiences influenced high rates of suicides, overdoses, criminality, and domestic violence. Reconciliation begins with acknowledging all of the effects of colonialism. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission highlighted the importance of sharing the truth about the nature and extent of the harms residential school students suffered. Another important mandate of the TRC was the healing for First Nation, Inuit and MÃ©tis survivors. The reconciliation process is an inclusive and participatory process that involves all peoples: the survivors and their families, communities, religious groups, former employees, the federal government, and the rest of Canadian society. The TRC was meant to examine the past, to lay down a foundation that would allow for reconciliation in the future. Reconciliation includes gathering a relational truth. Relational truth takes into account the complexities of the experiences, the harms, and other impacts of residential schools. By this, it attends to the full range of relational harms. The restorative justice would be considered within the relational harms. For instance, a confirmation of significant relational harms would warrant a commensurate outcome. Also, by taking restorative justice approach, it helps determine what should be done to restore the relationships and produce change. Reconciling without changing the deeply seeded social and political conditions would create little or no improvements for Indigenous peoples and would not allow for full reconciliation. RCAP had a 20 year plan to fulfill recommendations. However, there has been little or no implementation of these recommendations, and as such, no improvement for Indigenous peoples. However, many Aboriginal communities have incorporated a grassroots approach, using traditional teachings and ways of healing. Residential schools have created a loss of identity, as many survivors and generations afterwards lived and continue to live with uncertainty about their culture and heritage. For example, this grassroots approach would see survivors and their children searching out knowledge keepers and Elders to learn about their cultural teachings, languages, and traditions. Some argue that full reconciliation must involve the process of decolonization and requires the restoration and restitution of traditional lands. Reconciliation also involves reconfiguring colonial systems and removing forces that keep colonial practices in place. Recognition and reconciliation must happen on every level for people to know the truth about residential schools. In addition, it allows for others to see how the effects of residential schools continue to impact the present. The mission to reconcile involves Indigenous peoples reclaiming their traditional teaching and learning processes by incorporating culture and language into school curriculums. Reconciliation involves the retelling of history. It means creating an education that values Indigenous peoplesâ knowledge and ways of knowing. Individual and collective reconciliation leads to healthy family settings, economic self sufficiency, governance and improved health and education. Many initiatives, such as the Project of Heart focus on education, healing and reclaiming the strength and dignity of Indigenous peoples. There have been many projects, programs and campaigns that promote healing and reconciliation for Indigenous peoples. For example, the Project of Heart has received support and grants from the Anglican Church of Canada and United Church of Canada to educate the public. Not only is this an examination of the history and legacy of residential schools, but also serves as a commemoration and an honouring of the Indigenous peoples who lost their lives in residential schools. Since there has been a striking increase of Aboriginal children in the child welfare system, many people are pushing for ways to improve care for Indigenous children. So why are these projects important? The reconciliation of Canada's history of assimilation is a continuous process. There are 444 recommendations from the RCAP report that address how Canada can achieve reconciliation. The Aboriginal Healing Foundation has distributed highly successful programs and services for healing. Since the 2014 TRC gathering, there has been a slight increase in the awareness of Indian residential schools for the general public. However there is still much to be done. Many issues of intergenerational trauma persist, and the impacts of residential schools are still present in Indigenous peoples' lives. A powerful example of campaigning is demonstrated by Be a Witness! and is the collaboration between the Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada. When this campaign presented their research to the Human Rights Commission, they held Canada accountable for the treatment of First Nations children. They highlighted the federal government's underfunding of child welfare services and education for First Nations children. Other campaigns include the Touchstones of Hope, Our Dreams Matter Too and Have a Heart. All of these carry similar goals, to improve the lives of Indigenous children at home and in school. The continuation of Indigenous people's cultural traditions, practices and teachings, confirms their resiliency and resolve. They continue to speak their languages, perform ceremonies and carry on their cultural teachings. [MUSIC]